Mi Gallery, Tu Gallery Opens In The Art District At Liberty Station, San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi Gallery, Tu Gallery, hosted by Artist Rosa Huerta showcasing multicultural Artists of California, opens August 6, 2021 at 2690 Historic Decatur Road, Suite #205 San Diego, CA 92106 (across from Slater 50/50).

The gallery is located in the heart of the art district in Liberty Station, San Diego. Liberty Station is an artistic community that provides an unprecedented variety of exhibition spaces and experiences for the family.

Artist Rosa Huerta of Mi Gallery, Tu Gallery has a background in digital art design and art instruction. She has freelanced creating digital sketches and imagery for marketing campaigns, promotional material and newsletters and has been teaching art for the last 11 years.

Mi Gallery, Tu Gallery will celebrate Latino and multicultural points of view and host art exhibitions, private lessons, small workshops and creative cultural events. The opening will feature the works of Rosa Huerta, Priya Jerome, Ella Salinas and Michael Leavenworth. Opening night is from 6pm to 8 pm on the 6th with music by Danny Herrnstein.

NxtGen Technologies, a San Diego based technology incubator and systems integrator, is a proud sponsor and partner of Mi Gallery, Tu Gallery.

SOURCE NxtGen Technologies

Related Links

https://www.nxtgen-technologies.com

