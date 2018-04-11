COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announces the following Webcast:
What:
M/I Homes, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast
When:
April 25, 2018 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Where:
How:
Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above
Contact:
Kevin Hake, Senior Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 105,000 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and also currently are sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in its Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market and Pinnacle Homes in its Detroit, Michigan market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and the Virginia and Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.
