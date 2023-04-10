M/I Homes, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast

M/I Homes, Inc.

Apr 10, 2023, 07:45 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announces the following Webcast:

What:

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast


When:

April 26, 2023 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time


Where:

http://www.mihomes.com


How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above 


Contact:

Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,

     [email protected], or 614-418-8225

Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,

     [email protected], or 614-418-8021   

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

The company is expected to report first quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes.  The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Ft. Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

M/I Homes, Inc.

