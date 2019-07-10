M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Webcast
Jul 10, 2019, 07:45 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announces the following
Webcast:
What:
When:
July 24, 2019 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Where:
How:
Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above
Contact:
Kevin Hake, Senior Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,
khake@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8011
Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,
amhunker@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8225
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com.
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 113,100 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and also currently are sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market and Pinnacle Homes in the Detroit, Michigan market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and the Virginia and Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.
