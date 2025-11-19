M/I Homes Nashville Donates Proceeds from Lebanon Benefit Home to Support Cancer Research

LEBANON, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes Nashville, unveiled its first Pelotonia Benefit Home this month at a ribbon-cutting event, marking the division's inaugural year participating in the national initiative supporting life-saving cancer research.

M/I Homes Nashville presents a check to Pelotonia representatives at the ribbon cutting for its first Pelotonia Benefit Home, now on the market and nearing completion to support cancer research.

The division debuted the home in Barton's Mill in Lebanon, TN. The home, now on the market and in its final stages of development, represents a major milestone in M/I Homes' commitment to supporting cancer research. During the event, a check for $102,539 was presented to representatives of Pelotonia, a nonprofit organization and cycling event that supports innovative cancer research and breakthrough treatments at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, with additional collaborative support from partners including Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.

The Benefit Home is a move-in-ready single-family home with four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a two-car garage and 2,507 sq. ft. of open-concept living space. Located 25 miles from downtown Nashville, Barton's Mill offers small-town charm with convenient access to city life. The project was made possible through vendor contributions, including donated materials and labor.

"We're honored to serve as a funding partner in this powerful mission of advancing life-saving cancer research," said John Hennebery, area president of M/I Homes Nashville. "This effort, in collaboration with our dedicated vendors, allows us to extend our impact beyond the walls of our homes and into the lives of those battling cancer both in our community and nationwide."

M/I Homes has supported Pelotonia since 2014, donating over $7 million to the organization. More than 200 team members across divisions nationwide have participated in the annual ride.

"We are so appreciative of M/I Homes Nashville and their commitment to our mission of ending cancer," said Eric Olsavsky, vice president of community engagement and partnerships at Pelotonia. "Through their participation in the Benefit Home Program, they have turned their homebuilding expertise into a powerful force for progress—helping to drive forward critical cancer research and motivate others to make a difference."

For more information on the Pelotonia Benefit Home for sale at Barton's Mill, visit Pelotonia Benefit Home Celebration - M/I Homes. Photos and renderings can be found here.

