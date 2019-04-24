M/I Homes Reports 2019 First Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

2019 First Quarter Highlights:

Revenue increased 10% to a first quarter record of $481 million

Homes delivered increased 6% to a first quarter record of 1,186 homes

Pre-tax income of $23.5 million compared to $23.9 million in 2018's first quarter

compared to in 2018's first quarter Net income of $17.7 million ( $0.63 per diluted share) compared to $18.1 million ( $0.60 per diluted share) in 2018

( per diluted share) compared to ( per diluted share) in 2018 New contracts decreased 5% to 1,644 contracts

Backlog sales value decreased 2%, and backlog units decreased 3% to 2,652 homes

For the first quarter of 2019, the Company reported pre-tax income of $23.5 million and net income of $17.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $23.9 million and net income of $18.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018. Pre-tax income in the first quarter of 2019 included $0.4 million of acquisition-related expense, compared with $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Homes delivered in 2019's first quarter increased 6% to a first quarter record of 1,186. This compares to 1,122 homes delivered in 2018's first quarter. New contracts for the first quarter of 2019 decreased 5% to 1,644 from the all-time quarterly record of 1,739 contracts achieved in 2018's first quarter. Homes in backlog at March 31, 2019 had a total sales value of $1.07 billion, a 2% decrease from a year ago, and backlog units decreased 3% to 2,652, with an average sales price of $403,000. At March 31, 2018, backlog sales value was $1.09 billion, with backlog units of 2,744 and an average sales price of $398,000. M/I Homes had 214 active communities at March 31, 2019, an increase of 4% over our 205 communities at March 31, 2018. The Company's cancellation rate was 12% in the first quarter of 2019 and 2018.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had solid first quarter results considering the choppy market conditions experienced during the latter part of 2018 and leading into 2019. Though our first quarter new contracts declined by 5%, they represented the second highest quarterly sales in Company history. In addition, we were very pleased with our 6% increase in homes delivered to a first quarter record 1,186 homes; and our revenue increased by 10% to a first quarter record $481 million. We also continue to make progress in managing our overhead expense ratio which declined 30 basis points when compared to 2018's first quarter."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "With a lower share count, our diluted earnings per share improved 5% from 2018's first quarter. We ended the quarter with shareholders' equity of $871 million and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 47%. Looking ahead, with our sales backlog of $1.1 billion, and planned new community openings, we are positioned to have a solid 2019."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through April 2020.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 113,100 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and also currently are sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market and Pinnacle Homes in the Detroit, Michigan market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and the Virginia and Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions", "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, integration of acquisitions, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 New contracts 1,644



1,739

Average community count 212



197

Cancellation rate 12 %

12 % Backlog units 2,652



2,744

Backlog sales value $ 1,070,074



$ 1,091,194

Homes delivered 1,186



1,122

Average home closing price $ 393



$ 373









Homebuilding revenue:





Housing revenue $ 466,308



$ 418,424

Land revenue 3,018



4,407

Total homebuilding revenue $ 469,326



$ 422,831









Financial services revenue 11,783



15,026

Total revenue $ 481,109



$ 437,857









Cost of sales - operations 388,039



347,806

Cost of sales - purchase accounting adjustments 428



896

Gross margin $ 92,642



$ 89,155

General and administrative expense 30,699



27,951

Selling expense 31,551



30,063

Operating income $ 30,392



$ 31,141

Acquisition and integration costs —



1,700

Equity in loss (income) from joint venture arrangements 121



(310)

Interest expense 6,792



5,878

Income before income taxes $ 23,479



$ 23,873

Provision for income taxes 5,756



5,810

Net income $ 17,723



$ 18,063









Earnings per share:





Basic $ 0.64



$ 0.64

Diluted $ 0.63



$ 0.60









Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 27,498



28,124

Diluted 27,970



30,544



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





As of

March 31,

2019

2018 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(1) $ 41,931



$ 53,577

Mortgage loans held for sale 119,665



110,612

Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 807,324



752,921

Land held for sale 8,732



3,571

Homes under construction 760,756



678,122

Other inventory 153,976



145,730

Total Inventory $ 1,730,788



$ 1,580,344









Property and equipment - net 28,392



25,872

Investments in joint venture arrangements 40,736



22,066

Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,603



—

Goodwill 16,400



16,400

Deferred income tax asset 13,146



18,104

Other assets 60,117



67,398

Total Assets $ 2,071,778



$ 1,894,373









Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2021 - net $ 298,160



$ 297,056

Senior notes due 2025 - net 246,702



246,181

Notes payable - homebuilding 218,800



162,300

Notes payable - other 5,937



10,011

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 769,599



$ 715,548









Notes payable bank - financial services operations 104,026



102,711

Total Debt $ 873,625



$ 818,259









Accounts payable 132,935



118,839

Operating lease liabilities 20,603



—

Other liabilities 173,153



170,910

Total Liabilities $ 1,200,316



$ 1,108,008









Shareholders' Equity 871,462



786,365

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,071,778



$ 1,894,373









Book value per common share $ 31.61



$ 27.52

Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(2) 47 %

48 %





(1) Includes $1.1 million and $7.7 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Cash used in operating activities $ (22,633)



$ (32,414)

Cash used in investing activities $ (6,501)



$ (96,448)

Cash provided by financing activities $ 49,536



$ 30,736









Land/lot purchases $ 80,424



$ 85,045

Land development spending $ 54,365



$ 41,654

Land sale revenue $ 3,018



$ 4,407

Land sale gross profit $ 55



$ 404









Financial services pre-tax income $ 4,952



$ 8,771



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Net income $ 17,723



$ 18,063

Add:





Provision for income taxes 5,756



5,810

Interest expense net of interest income 5,938



5,156

Interest amortized to cost of sales 5,393



4,864

Depreciation and amortization 3,817



3,649

Non-cash charges 912



1,039

Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,539



$ 38,581



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Income before income taxes $ 23,479



$ 23,873

Add: Purchase accounting adjustments (2) 428



896

Add: Acquisition and integration costs (3) —



1,700

Adjusted income before income taxes $ 23,907



$ 26,469









Net income $ 17,723



$ 18,063

Add: Purchase accounting adjustments - net of tax (2) 317



663

Add: Acquisition and integrations costs - net of tax (3) —



1,258

Adjusted net income $ 18,040



$ 19,984









Purchase accounting adjustments - net of tax (2) $ 317



$ 663

Acquisition and integration costs - net of tax (3) $ —



$ 1,258









Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 27,970



30,544









Diluted earnings per share related to purchase accounting adjustments (2) $ 0.01



$ 0.02

Diluted earnings per share related to acquisition and integration costs (3) $ —



$ 0.04









Add: Diluted earnings per share 0.63



0.60

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.64



$ 0.66







(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations, and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations. (2) Represents purchase accounting adjustments related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes in Detroit, Michigan on March 1, 2018. (3) Represents costs which include, but are not limited to, legal fees and expenses, travel and communication expenses, cost of appraisals, accounting fees and expenses, and miscellaneous expenses related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes. As these costs are not eligible for capitalization as initial direct costs, such amounts are expensed as incurred.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS



















Three Months Ended



















March 31,



























% Region

















2019

2018

Change Midwest

















702



698



1 % Southern

















727



797



(9) % Mid-Atlantic

















215



244



(12) % Total

















1,644



1,739



(5) %



HOMES DELIVERED



















Three Months Ended



















March 31,



























% Region

















2019

2018

Change Midwest

















474



411



15 % Southern

















577



541



7 % Mid-Atlantic

















135



170



(21) % Total

















1,186



1,122



6 %



BACKLOG

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018



Dollars Average



Dollars Average Region Units (millions) Sales Price

Units (millions) Sales Price Midwest 1,158

$ 498

$ 430,000



1,228

$ 519

$ 423,000

Southern 1,176

$ 434

$ 369,000



1,164

$ 425

$ 365,000

Mid-Atlantic 318

$ 138

$ 433,000



352

$ 148

$ 419,000

Total 2,652

$ 1,070

$ 403,000



2,744

$ 1,091

$ 398,000





LAND POSITION SUMMARY

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018

Lots Lots Under



Lots Lots Under

Region Owned Contract Total

Owned Contract Total Midwest 5,889



6,034



11,923



5,138



7,565



12,703

Southern 6,543



4,965



11,508



6,092



7,526



13,618

Mid-Atlantic 2,078



2,470



4,548



1,668



2,809



4,477

Total 14,510



13,469



27,979



12,898



17,900



30,798



SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mihomes.com

