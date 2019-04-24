M/I Homes Reports 2019 First Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

2019 First Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue increased 10% to a first quarter record of $481 million
  • Homes delivered increased 6% to a first quarter record of 1,186 homes
  • Pre-tax income of $23.5 million compared to $23.9 million in 2018's first quarter
  • Net income of $17.7 million ($0.63 per diluted share) compared to $18.1 million ($0.60 per diluted share) in 2018
  • New contracts decreased 5% to 1,644 contracts
  • Backlog sales value decreased 2%, and backlog units decreased 3% to 2,652 homes

For the first quarter of 2019, the Company reported pre-tax income of $23.5 million and net income of $17.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share.  This compares to pre-tax income of $23.9 million and net income of $18.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018.  Pre-tax income in the first quarter of 2019 included $0.4 million of acquisition-related expense, compared with $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Homes delivered in 2019's first quarter increased 6% to a first quarter record of 1,186.  This compares to 1,122 homes delivered in 2018's first quarter.  New contracts for the first quarter of 2019 decreased 5% to 1,644 from the all-time quarterly record of 1,739 contracts achieved in 2018's first quarter.  Homes in backlog at March 31, 2019 had a total sales value of $1.07 billion, a 2% decrease from a year ago, and backlog units decreased 3% to 2,652, with an average sales price of $403,000.  At March 31, 2018, backlog sales value was $1.09 billion, with backlog units of 2,744 and an average sales price of $398,000.  M/I Homes had 214 active communities at March 31, 2019, an increase of 4% over our 205 communities at March 31, 2018.  The Company's cancellation rate was 12% in the first quarter of 2019 and 2018.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had solid first quarter results considering the choppy market conditions experienced during the latter part of 2018 and leading into 2019.  Though our first quarter new contracts declined by 5%, they represented the second highest quarterly sales in Company history.  In addition, we were very pleased with our 6% increase in homes delivered to a first quarter record 1,186 homes; and our revenue increased by 10% to a first quarter record $481 million.  We also continue to make progress in managing our overhead expense ratio which declined 30 basis points when compared to 2018's first quarter."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "With a lower share count, our diluted earnings per share improved 5% from 2018's first quarter.  We ended the quarter with shareholders' equity of $871 million and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 47%.  Looking ahead, with our sales backlog of $1.1 billion, and planned new community openings, we are positioned to have a solid 2019."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call."  A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through April 2020.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 113,100 homes.  The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and also currently are sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market and Pinnacle Homes in the Detroit, Michigan market.  The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and the Virginia and Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions", "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.  These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, integration of acquisitions, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time.  We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018

New contracts

1,644

1,739

Average community count

212

197

Cancellation rate

12

%

12

%

Backlog units

2,652

2,744

Backlog sales value

$

1,070,074

$

1,091,194

Homes delivered

1,186

1,122

Average home closing price

$

393

$

373




Homebuilding revenue:


   Housing revenue

$

466,308

$

418,424

   Land revenue

3,018

4,407

Total homebuilding revenue

$

469,326

$

422,831




Financial services revenue

11,783

15,026

Total revenue

$

481,109

$

437,857




Cost of sales - operations

388,039

347,806

Cost of sales - purchase accounting adjustments

428

896

Gross margin

$

92,642

$

89,155

General and administrative expense

30,699

27,951

Selling expense

31,551

30,063

Operating income

$

30,392

$

31,141

Acquisition and integration costs



1,700

Equity in loss (income) from joint venture arrangements

121

(310)

Interest expense

6,792

5,878

Income before income taxes

$

23,479

$

23,873

Provision for income taxes

5,756

5,810

Net income

$

17,723

$

18,063




Earnings per share:


Basic

$

0.64

$

0.64

Diluted

$

0.63

$

0.60




Weighted average shares outstanding:


Basic

27,498

28,124

Diluted

27,970

30,544

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

March 31,

2019

2018

Assets:


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(1)

$

41,931

$

53,577

Mortgage loans held for sale

119,665

110,612

Inventory:


Lots, land and land development

807,324

752,921

Land held for sale

8,732

3,571

Homes under construction

760,756

678,122

Other inventory

153,976

145,730

Total Inventory

$

1,730,788

$

1,580,344




Property and equipment - net

28,392

25,872

Investments in joint venture arrangements

40,736

22,066

Operating lease right-of-use assets

20,603


Goodwill

16,400

16,400

Deferred income tax asset

13,146

18,104

Other assets

60,117

67,398

Total Assets

$

2,071,778

$

1,894,373




Liabilities:


Debt - Homebuilding Operations:


Senior notes due 2021 - net

$

298,160

$

297,056

Senior notes due 2025 - net

246,702

246,181

 Notes payable - homebuilding

218,800

162,300

 Notes payable - other

5,937

10,011

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$

769,599

$

715,548




Notes payable bank - financial services operations

104,026

102,711

Total Debt

$

873,625

$

818,259




Accounts payable

132,935

118,839

Operating lease liabilities

20,603


Other liabilities

173,153

170,910

Total Liabilities

$

1,200,316

$

1,108,008




Shareholders' Equity

871,462

786,365

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,071,778

$

1,894,373




Book value per common share

$

31.61

$

27.52

Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(2)

47

%

48

%


(1)

Includes $1.1 million and $7.7 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018

Cash used in operating activities

$

(22,633)

$

(32,414)

Cash used in investing activities

$

(6,501)

$

(96,448)

Cash provided by financing activities

$

49,536

$

30,736




Land/lot purchases

$

80,424

$

85,045

Land development spending

$

54,365

$

41,654

Land sale revenue

$

3,018

$

4,407

Land sale gross profit

$

55

$

404




Financial services pre-tax income

$

4,952

$

8,771

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018

Net income

$

17,723

$

18,063

Add:


Provision for income taxes

5,756

5,810

Interest expense net of interest income

5,938

5,156

Interest amortized to cost of sales

5,393

4,864

Depreciation and amortization

3,817

3,649

Non-cash charges

912

1,039

Adjusted EBITDA

$

39,539

$

38,581

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018

Income before income taxes

$

23,479

$

23,873

Add: Purchase accounting adjustments (2)

428

896

Add: Acquisition and integration costs (3)



1,700

Adjusted income before income taxes

$

23,907

$

26,469




Net income

$

17,723

$

18,063

Add: Purchase accounting adjustments - net of tax (2)

317

663

Add: Acquisition and integrations costs - net of tax (3)



1,258

Adjusted net income

$

18,040

$

19,984




Purchase accounting adjustments - net of tax (2)

$

317

$

663

Acquisition and integration costs - net of tax (3)

$



$

1,258




Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

27,970

30,544




Diluted earnings per share related to purchase accounting adjustments (2)

$

0.01

$

0.02

Diluted earnings per share related to acquisition and integration costs (3)

$



$

0.04




Add: Diluted earnings per share

0.63

0.60

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.64

$

0.66


(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations, and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

(2)

Represents purchase accounting adjustments related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes in Detroit, Michigan on March 1, 2018.

(3)

Represents costs which include, but are not limited to, legal fees and expenses, travel and communication expenses, cost of appraisals, accounting fees and expenses, and miscellaneous expenses related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes. As these costs are not eligible for capitalization as initial direct costs, such amounts are expensed as incurred.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data


NEW CONTRACTS










Three Months Ended










March 31,














%

Region








2019

2018

Change

Midwest








702

698

1

%

Southern








727

797

(9)

%

Mid-Atlantic








215

244

(12)

%

Total








1,644

1,739

(5)

%


HOMES DELIVERED










Three Months Ended










March 31,














%

Region








2019

2018

Change

Midwest








474

411

15

%

Southern








577

541

7

%

Mid-Atlantic








135

170

(21)

%

Total








1,186

1,122

6

%


BACKLOG

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018


Dollars

Average

Dollars

Average

Region

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Midwest

1,158

$

498

$

430,000

1,228

$

519

$

423,000

Southern

1,176

$

434

$

369,000

1,164

$

425

$

365,000

Mid-Atlantic

318

$

138

$

433,000

352

$

148

$

419,000

Total

2,652

$

1,070

$

403,000

2,744

$

1,091

$

398,000


LAND POSITION SUMMARY

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018

Lots

Lots Under

Lots

Lots Under

Region

Owned

Contract

Total

Owned

Contract

Total

Midwest

5,889

6,034

11,923

5,138

7,565

12,703

Southern

6,543

4,965

11,508

6,092

7,526

13,618

Mid-Atlantic

2,078

2,470

4,548

1,668

2,809

4,477

Total

14,510

13,469

27,979

12,898

17,900

30,798

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

http://www.mihomes.com

M/I Homes Reports 2019 First Quarter Results

