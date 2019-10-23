M/I Homes Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results

M/I Homes, Inc.

Oct 23, 2019, 08:30 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

2019 Third Quarter Highlights:

  • New contracts increased 32% to a third quarter record 1,721 contracts
  • Homes delivered increased 16% to a third quarter record 1,651 homes
  • Revenue increased 15% to a third quarter record of $653 million
  • Net income increased 29% to $37.8 million from $29.3 million in 2018
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 31% to $1.32 from $1.01 in 2018
  • Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $955 million, a 14% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $34

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported record pre-tax income of $50.1 million and net income of $37.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share.   For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported record pre-tax income of $114.7 million and net income of $85.8 million, or $3.04 per diluted share.  This compares to pre-tax income of $96.9 million and net income of $75.3 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, for the same period of 2018. The Company incurred $0.6 million of pre-tax acquisition-related expense year-to-date in 2019 compared to $6.2 million in the same period of 2018.

Homes delivered in 2019's third quarter reached a third quarter record of 1,651 deliveries, increasing 16% from 1,422 deliveries in 2018's third quarter.  Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 11% to a record 4,375 deliveries from 3,953 deliveries in the first nine months of 2018.  New contracts for 2019's third quarter reached a third quarter record 1,721 contracts, increasing 32% from 1,302 new contracts in 2018's third quarter.  For the first nine months of 2019, new contracts increased 9% to a record 5,096 contracts from 4,672 contracts in 2018.  Homes in backlog increased 2% at September 30, 2019 to 2,915 units, with a sales value of $1.1 billion, and an average sale price of $390,000.  At September 30, 2018, the sales value of homes in backlog was $1.1 billion, with an average sale price of $401,000 and backlog units of 2,846.  M/I Homes had 221 active communities at September 30, 2019 compared to 212 at September 30, 2018.  The Company's cancellation rate was 13% in the third quarter of 2019 and 16% in the third quarter of 2018.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "Our third quarter results were very strong highlighted by record new contracts, homes delivered, revenue and pre-tax income.  New contracts for the quarter increased 32%, homes delivered increased 16%, revenue improved by 15%, and net income increased by 29%.  Gross margin improved to 20.5%, a 130-basis point improvement from the second quarter of 2019.  In addition, we continue to improve our operating leverage as our overhead expense ratio for the quarter was 12.2%, 50 basis points better than last year's third quarter.  The combination of our revenue growth and improved margins resulted in a 27% increase in pre-tax income to a third quarter record of $50.1 million."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition remains strong.  We ended the third quarter with record-high shareholders' equity of $955 million, an increase of 14% from 2018's third quarter, book value per share of $34, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 44%.  As we begin the final quarter of 2019, we are on track for another solid year of growth and improved financial performance."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call."  A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through October 2020.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 116,500 homes.  The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and also currently are sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market and Pinnacle Homes in the Detroit, Michigan market.  The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and the Virginia and Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions", "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.  These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, integration of acquisitions, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time.  We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

New contracts

1,721

1,302

5,096

4,672

Average community count

221

211

216

204

Cancellation rate

13

%

16

%

13

%

14%

Backlog units



2,915

2,846

Backlog sales value



$

1,137,207

$

1,140,037

Homes delivered

1,651

1,422

4,375

3,953

Average home closing price

$

382

$

390

$

388

$

384








Homebuilding revenue:






   Housing revenue

$

631,380

$

554,820

$

1,695,558

$

1,518,278

   Land revenue

8,511

829

23,042

6,424

Total homebuilding revenue

$

639,891

$

555,649

$

1,718,600

$

1,524,702








Financial services revenue

13,454

12,193

39,540

39,095

Total revenue

$

653,345

$

567,842

$

1,758,140

$

1,563,797








Cost of sales - operations

519,082

451,337

1,410,849

1,245,518

Cost of sales - purchase accounting adjustments

82

692

639

4,549

Gross margin

$

134,181

$

115,813

$

346,652

$

313,730

General and administrative expense

39,385

36,897

106,248

99,514

Selling expense

40,147

35,054

109,150

100,708

Operating income

$

54,649

$

43,862

$

131,254

$

113,508

Acquisition and integration costs







1,700

Equity in income from joint venture arrangements

(52)

(44)

(118)

(268)

Interest expense

4,637

4,426

16,626

15,192

Income before income taxes

$

50,064

$

39,480

$

114,746

$

96,884

Provision for income taxes

12,226

10,198

28,939

21,628

Net income

$

37,838

$

29,282

$

85,807

$

75,256








Earnings per share:






Basic

$

1.35

$

1.03

$

3.10

$

2.65

Diluted

$

1.32

$

1.01

$

3.04

$

2.56








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

27,981

28,469

27,695

28,389

Diluted

28,598

28,906

28,238

29,511

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

September 30,

2019

2018

Assets:


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(1)

$

33,451

$

36,360

Mortgage loans held for sale

128,322

115,189

Inventory:


Lots, land and land development

824,835

754,322

Land held for sale

8,465

14,312

Homes under construction

848,302

831,129

Other inventory

145,466

151,762

Total Inventory

$

1,827,068

$

1,751,525




Property and equipment - net

27,621

28,691

Investments in joint venture arrangements

47,557

24,568

Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,059


Goodwill

16,400

16,400

Deferred income tax asset

11,988

16,925

Other assets

70,137

68,677

Total Assets

$

2,181,603

$

2,058,335




Liabilities:


Debt - Homebuilding Operations:


Senior notes due 2021 - net

$

298,712

$

297,608

Senior notes due 2025 - net

246,962

246,441

 Notes payable - homebuilding

189,900

222,700

 Notes payable - other

5,508

8,838

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$

741,082

$

775,587




Notes payable bank - financial services operations

108,594

104,026

Total Debt

$

849,676

$

879,613




Accounts payable

169,528

148,421

Operating lease liabilities

19,059


Other liabilities

188,699

195,097

Total Liabilities

$

1,226,962

$

1,223,131




Shareholders' Equity

954,641

835,204

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,181,603

$

2,058,335




Book value per common share

$

33.92

$

29.69

Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(2)

44

%

48

%






(1)

Includes $0.5 million and $0.9 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(9,640)

$

(54,194)

$

977

$

(75,119)

Cash used in investing activities

$

(8,980)

$

(17,417)

$

(25,710)

$

(120,302)

Cash provided by financing activities

$

31,678

$

40,154

$

36,655

$

80,078
















Land/lot purchases

$

92,096

$

81,222

$

258,438

$

256,498

Land development spending

$

68,780

$

63,680

$

185,508

$

152,256

Land sale revenue

$

8,511

$

829

$

23,042

$

6,424

Land sale gross profit

$

75

$

66

$

530

$

552








Financial services pre-tax income

$

5,623

$

4,846

$

17,279

$

18,860

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)






Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income

$

37,838

$

29,282

$

85,807

$

75,256

Add:






Provision for income taxes

12,226

10,198

28,939

21,628

Interest expense net of interest income

3,625

3,516

13,788

12,765

Interest amortized to cost of sales

7,836

6,278

20,609

17,345

Depreciation and amortization

4,089

3,650

11,796

10,754

Non-cash charges

1,492

1,041

4,086

3,771

Adjusted EBITDA

$

67,106

$

53,965

$

165,025

$

141,519

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Income before income taxes

$

50,064

$

39,480

$

114,746

$

96,884

Add: Purchase accounting adjustments (2)

82

692

639

4,549

Add: Acquisition and integration costs (3)







1,700

Adjusted income before income taxes

$

50,146

$

40,172

$

115,385

$

103,133








Net income

$

37,838

$

29,282

$

85,807

$

75,256

Add: Purchase accounting adjustments - net of tax (2)

61

512

473

3,366

Add: Acquisition and integrations costs - net of tax (3)







1,258

Adjusted net income

$

37,899

$

29,794

$

86,280

$

79,880








Purchase accounting adjustments - net of tax (2)

$

61

$

512

$

473

$

3,366

Acquisition and integration costs - net of tax (3)

$



$



$



$

1,258








Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

28,598

28,906

28,238

29,511








Diluted earnings per share related to purchase accounting adjustments (2)

$



$

0.02

$

0.02

$

0.12

Diluted earnings per share related to acquisition and integration costs (3)







0.04








Add: Diluted earnings per share

1.32

1.01

3.04

2.56








Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

1.32

$

1.03

$

3.06

$

2.72


(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations, and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

(2)

Represents purchase accounting adjustments related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes in Detroit, Michigan on March 1, 2018.

(3)

Represents costs which include, but are not limited to, legal fees and expenses, travel and communication expenses, cost of appraisals, accounting fees and expenses, and miscellaneous expenses related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes. As these costs are not eligible for capitalization as initial direct costs, such amounts are expensed as incurred.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS (a)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,





%





%

Region

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Northern

635

537

18

%

2,040

1,891

8

%

Southern

1,086

765

42

%

3,056

2,781

10

%

Total

1,721

1,302

32

%

5,096

4,672

9

%

HOMES DELIVERED (a)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,





%





%

Region

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Northern

651

583

12

%

1,739

1,548

12

%

Southern

1,000

839

19

%

2,636

2,405

10

%

Total

1,651

1,422

16

%

4,375

3,953

11

%

BACKLOG (a)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018



Dollars

Average



Dollars

Average

Region

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Northern

1,231

$

529

$

430,000


1,284

$

549

$

427,000

Southern

1,684

$

608

$

361,000


1,562

$

591

$

379,000

Total

2,915

$

1,137

$

390,000


2,846

$

1,140

$

401,000

LAND POSITION SUMMARY (a)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Lots

Lots Under


Lots

Lots Under

Region

Owned

Contract

Total

Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

6,696

5,015

11,711


5,561

6,921

12,482

Southern

8,145

9,210

17,355


8,219

8,904

17,123

Total

14,841

14,225

29,066


13,780

15,825

29,605

(a)

Beginning in the second quarter of 2019, we changed from three reportable segments to two reportable segments: Northern and Southern. Prior year information has been restated for corresponding items of our segment information.

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

