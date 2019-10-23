M/I Homes Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

2019 Third Quarter Highlights:

New contracts increased 32% to a third quarter record 1,721 contracts

Homes delivered increased 16% to a third quarter record 1,651 homes

Revenue increased 15% to a third quarter record of $653 million

Net income increased 29% to $37.8 million from $29.3 million in 2018

from in 2018 Diluted earnings per share increased 31% to $1.32 from $1.01 in 2018

from in 2018 Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $955 million , a 14% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $34

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported record pre-tax income of $50.1 million and net income of $37.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported record pre-tax income of $114.7 million and net income of $85.8 million, or $3.04 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $96.9 million and net income of $75.3 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, for the same period of 2018. The Company incurred $0.6 million of pre-tax acquisition-related expense year-to-date in 2019 compared to $6.2 million in the same period of 2018.

Homes delivered in 2019's third quarter reached a third quarter record of 1,651 deliveries, increasing 16% from 1,422 deliveries in 2018's third quarter. Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 11% to a record 4,375 deliveries from 3,953 deliveries in the first nine months of 2018. New contracts for 2019's third quarter reached a third quarter record 1,721 contracts, increasing 32% from 1,302 new contracts in 2018's third quarter. For the first nine months of 2019, new contracts increased 9% to a record 5,096 contracts from 4,672 contracts in 2018. Homes in backlog increased 2% at September 30, 2019 to 2,915 units, with a sales value of $1.1 billion, and an average sale price of $390,000. At September 30, 2018, the sales value of homes in backlog was $1.1 billion, with an average sale price of $401,000 and backlog units of 2,846. M/I Homes had 221 active communities at September 30, 2019 compared to 212 at September 30, 2018. The Company's cancellation rate was 13% in the third quarter of 2019 and 16% in the third quarter of 2018.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "Our third quarter results were very strong highlighted by record new contracts, homes delivered, revenue and pre-tax income. New contracts for the quarter increased 32%, homes delivered increased 16%, revenue improved by 15%, and net income increased by 29%. Gross margin improved to 20.5%, a 130-basis point improvement from the second quarter of 2019. In addition, we continue to improve our operating leverage as our overhead expense ratio for the quarter was 12.2%, 50 basis points better than last year's third quarter. The combination of our revenue growth and improved margins resulted in a 27% increase in pre-tax income to a third quarter record of $50.1 million."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition remains strong. We ended the third quarter with record-high shareholders' equity of $955 million, an increase of 14% from 2018's third quarter, book value per share of $34, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 44%. As we begin the final quarter of 2019, we are on track for another solid year of growth and improved financial performance."

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 116,500 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and also currently are sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market and Pinnacle Homes in the Detroit, Michigan market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and the Virginia and Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions", "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, integration of acquisitions, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 New contracts 1,721



1,302



5,096



4,672

Average community count 221



211



216



204

Cancellation rate 13 %

16 %

13 %

14% Backlog units







2,915



2,846

Backlog sales value







$ 1,137,207



$ 1,140,037

Homes delivered 1,651



1,422



4,375



3,953

Average home closing price $ 382



$ 390



$ 388



$ 384

















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 631,380



$ 554,820



$ 1,695,558



$ 1,518,278

Land revenue 8,511



829



23,042



6,424

Total homebuilding revenue $ 639,891



$ 555,649



$ 1,718,600



$ 1,524,702

















Financial services revenue 13,454



12,193



39,540



39,095

Total revenue $ 653,345



$ 567,842



$ 1,758,140



$ 1,563,797

















Cost of sales - operations 519,082



451,337



1,410,849



1,245,518

Cost of sales - purchase accounting adjustments 82



692



639



4,549

Gross margin $ 134,181



$ 115,813



$ 346,652



$ 313,730

General and administrative expense 39,385



36,897



106,248



99,514

Selling expense 40,147



35,054



109,150



100,708

Operating income $ 54,649



$ 43,862



$ 131,254



$ 113,508

Acquisition and integration costs —



—



—



1,700

Equity in income from joint venture arrangements (52)



(44)



(118)



(268)

Interest expense 4,637



4,426



16,626



15,192

Income before income taxes $ 50,064



$ 39,480



$ 114,746



$ 96,884

Provision for income taxes 12,226



10,198



28,939



21,628

Net income $ 37,838



$ 29,282



$ 85,807



$ 75,256

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.35



$ 1.03



$ 3.10



$ 2.65

Diluted $ 1.32



$ 1.01



$ 3.04



$ 2.56

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 27,981



28,469



27,695



28,389

Diluted 28,598



28,906



28,238



29,511



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





As of

September 30,

2019

2018 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(1) $ 33,451



$ 36,360

Mortgage loans held for sale 128,322



115,189

Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 824,835



754,322

Land held for sale 8,465



14,312

Homes under construction 848,302



831,129

Other inventory 145,466



151,762

Total Inventory $ 1,827,068



$ 1,751,525









Property and equipment - net 27,621



28,691

Investments in joint venture arrangements 47,557



24,568

Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,059



—

Goodwill 16,400



16,400

Deferred income tax asset 11,988



16,925

Other assets 70,137



68,677

Total Assets $ 2,181,603



$ 2,058,335









Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2021 - net $ 298,712



$ 297,608

Senior notes due 2025 - net 246,962



246,441

Notes payable - homebuilding 189,900



222,700

Notes payable - other 5,508



8,838

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 741,082



$ 775,587









Notes payable bank - financial services operations 108,594



104,026

Total Debt $ 849,676



$ 879,613









Accounts payable 169,528



148,421

Operating lease liabilities 19,059



—

Other liabilities 188,699



195,097

Total Liabilities $ 1,226,962



$ 1,223,131









Shareholders' Equity 954,641



835,204

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,181,603



$ 2,058,335









Book value per common share $ 33.92



$ 29.69

Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(2) 44 %

48 %













(1) Includes $0.5 million and $0.9 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (9,640)



$ (54,194)



$ 977



$ (75,119)

Cash used in investing activities $ (8,980)



$ (17,417)



$ (25,710)



$ (120,302)

Cash provided by financing activities $ 31,678



$ 40,154



$ 36,655



$ 80,078

































Land/lot purchases $ 92,096



$ 81,222



$ 258,438



$ 256,498

Land development spending $ 68,780



$ 63,680



$ 185,508



$ 152,256

Land sale revenue $ 8,511



$ 829



$ 23,042



$ 6,424

Land sale gross profit $ 75



$ 66



$ 530



$ 552

















Financial services pre-tax income $ 5,623



$ 4,846



$ 17,279



$ 18,860



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 37,838



$ 29,282



$ 85,807



$ 75,256

Add:













Provision for income taxes 12,226



10,198



28,939



21,628

Interest expense net of interest income 3,625



3,516



13,788



12,765

Interest amortized to cost of sales 7,836



6,278



20,609



17,345

Depreciation and amortization 4,089



3,650



11,796



10,754

Non-cash charges 1,492



1,041



4,086



3,771

Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,106



$ 53,965



$ 165,025



$ 141,519



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Income before income taxes $ 50,064



$ 39,480



$ 114,746



$ 96,884

Add: Purchase accounting adjustments (2) 82



692



639



4,549

Add: Acquisition and integration costs (3) —



—



—



1,700

Adjusted income before income taxes $ 50,146



$ 40,172



$ 115,385



$ 103,133

















Net income $ 37,838



$ 29,282



$ 85,807



$ 75,256

Add: Purchase accounting adjustments - net of tax (2) 61



512



473



3,366

Add: Acquisition and integrations costs - net of tax (3) —



—



—



1,258

Adjusted net income $ 37,899



$ 29,794



$ 86,280



$ 79,880

















Purchase accounting adjustments - net of tax (2) $ 61



$ 512



$ 473



$ 3,366

Acquisition and integration costs - net of tax (3) $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 1,258

















Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 28,598



28,906



28,238



29,511

















Diluted earnings per share related to purchase accounting adjustments (2) $ —



$ 0.02



$ 0.02



$ 0.12

Diluted earnings per share related to acquisition and integration costs (3) —



—



—



0.04

















Add: Diluted earnings per share 1.32



1.01



3.04



2.56

















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.32



$ 1.03



$ 3.06



$ 2.72







(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations, and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations. (2) Represents purchase accounting adjustments related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes in Detroit, Michigan on March 1, 2018. (3) Represents costs which include, but are not limited to, legal fees and expenses, travel and communication expenses, cost of appraisals, accounting fees and expenses, and miscellaneous expenses related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes. As these costs are not eligible for capitalization as initial direct costs, such amounts are expensed as incurred.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data





NEW CONTRACTS (a)

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,









%











% Region 2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change Northern 635



537



18 %



2,040



1,891



8 % Southern 1,086



765



42 %



3,056



2,781



10 % Total 1,721



1,302



32 %



5,096



4,672



9 %



HOMES DELIVERED (a)

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,









%











% Region 2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change Northern 651



583



12 %



1,739



1,548



12 % Southern 1,000



839



19 %



2,636



2,405



10 % Total 1,651



1,422



16 %



4,375



3,953



11 %



BACKLOG (a)

September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,231



$ 529



$ 430,000





1,284



$ 549



$ 427,000

Southern 1,684



$ 608



$ 361,000





1,562



$ 591



$ 379,000

Total 2,915



$ 1,137



$ 390,000





2,846



$ 1,140



$ 401,000





LAND POSITION SUMMARY (a)

September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018

Lots Lots Under





Lots Lots Under

Region Owned Contract Total



Owned Contract Total Northern 6,696

5,015

11,711





5,561

6,921

12,482

Southern 8,145

9,210

17,355





8,219

8,904

17,123

Total 14,841

14,225

29,066





13,780

15,825

29,605



(a) Beginning in the second quarter of 2019, we changed from three reportable segments to two reportable segments: Northern and Southern. Prior year information has been restated for corresponding items of our segment information.

