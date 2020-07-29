M/I Homes Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

2020 Second Quarter Highlights:

New contracts increased 31% to 2,261 contracts, an all-time quarterly record

Backlog units increased 30% to 3,691, an all-time quarterly record

Backlog sales value reached $1.46 billion , an all-time quarterly record

, an all-time quarterly record Homes delivered increased 19% to a second quarter record of 1,835 homes

Revenue increased 15% to a second quarter record of $714 million

Pre-tax income increased 74% to $71.7 million , an all-time quarterly record

, an all-time quarterly record Record second quarter net income of $54.5 million ( $1.89 per diluted share), an 80% increase compared to $30.2 million ( $1.08 per diluted share) in 2019

( per diluted share), an 80% increase compared to ( per diluted share) in 2019 Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.1 billion , a 21% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $38.34

, a 21% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of Homebuilding debt to capital of 37% compared to 45% at June 30, 2019

For the second quarter of 2020, pre-tax income increased 74% to $71.7 million, an all-time quarterly record, and second quarter record net income increased 80% to $54.5 million, or $1.89 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $41.2 million and net income of $30.2 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income increased 80% to a record $86.3 million, or $2.98 per diluted share, compared to $48.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, for the same period of 2019.

Homes delivered in 2020's second quarter increased 19% to a second quarter record of 1,835. This compares to 1,538 homes delivered in 2019's second quarter. Homes delivered for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 22% to a record 3,330 from 2019's deliveries of 2,724. New contracts for the second quarter of 2020 were an all-time quarterly record 2,261, a 31% increase over 2019's 1,731 new contracts. For the first six months of 2020, new contracts increased 29% to a record 4,350 compared to 3,375 in 2019. Homes in backlog at June 30, 2020 had a total sales value of $1.46 billion, a 30% increase from a year ago and an all-time quarterly record. Backlog units at June 30, 2020 increased 30% to an all-time quarterly record 3,691 homes, with an average sales price of $396,000. At June 30, 2019, backlog sales value was $1.12 billion, with backlog units of 2,845 and an average sales price of $395,000. M/I Homes had 220 active communities at June 30, 2020 and at June 30, 2019. The Company's cancellation rate was 14% in the second quarter of 2020 and 2019.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "The first half of 2020 has been a time of significant economic and social instability in our country and globally, precipitated by an unprecedented health crisis. Notwithstanding these difficult and challenging conditions, we are pleased to report a strong, record-setting quarter. We began the quarter with a focus on adapting our operations and business to safeguard our employees, customers, and work environment, while also continuing to sell and build quality homes. In late March and early April, our new contracts declined substantially; conditions, however began to improve in the last half of April and then rebounded significantly in May and June. As a result, we ended the quarter with an all-time quarterly record 2,261 new contracts, a 31% increase over last year. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we were able to maintain our construction schedule in most of our markets and delivered a second quarter record 1,835 homes, a 19% increase over 2019. Combined with a higher gross margin of 21.9% in the quarter, 270 basis points better than 2019's second quarter, and a 30 basis point decline in our overhead expense ratio, our increase in deliveries led to an all-time quarterly record in pre-tax income of $71.7 million, a 74% increase over 2019's second quarter. We also achieved an all time-quarterly record backlog in both units and sales value, with each up 30% or more compared to June 2019."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Clearly, economic conditions remain uncertain due to the on-going impact of COVID-19; accordingly, we will continue to monitor conditions closely. We ended the quarter with shareholders' equity of $1.1 billion, a cash balance of $94 million and no borrowings on our $500 million credit facility. We could not be more pleased with the solid execution and outstanding effort of our teams, who have managed to continue to meet the needs and expectations of our customers in achieving their goals of living in a safe and comfortable home. Our strong results position us to have an outstanding year."

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 New contracts 2,261



1,731



4,350



3,375

Average community count 222



217



223



214

Cancellation rate 14 %

14 %

13 %

13 % Backlog units 3,691



2,845



3,691



2,845

Backlog sales value $ 1,460,076



$ 1,124,756



$ 1,460,076



$ 1,124,756

Homes delivered 1,835



1,538



3,330



2,724

Average home closing price $ 379



$ 389



$ 377



$ 391

















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 694,700



$ 597,870



$ 1,254,149



$ 1,064,178

Land revenue 446



11,513



5,133



14,531

Total homebuilding revenue $ 695,146



$ 609,383



$ 1,259,282



$ 1,078,709

















Financial services revenue 19,048



14,303



32,515



26,086

Total revenue $ 714,194



$ 623,686



$ 1,291,797



$ 1,104,795

















Cost of sales - operations 557,791



503,728



1,018,715



891,767

Cost of sales - purchase accounting adjustments —



129



—



557

Gross margin $ 156,403



$ 119,829



$ 273,082



$ 212,471

General and administrative expense 41,037



36,164



74,884



66,863

Selling expense 41,127



37,452



77,955



69,003

Operating income $ 74,239



$ 46,213



$ 120,243



$ 76,605

Equity in income from joint venture arrangements (3)



(187)



(55)



(66)

Interest expense 2,515



5,197



7,215



11,989

Income before income taxes $ 71,727



$ 41,203



$ 113,083



$ 64,682

Provision for income taxes 17,219



10,957



26,829



16,713

Net income $ 54,508



$ 30,246



$ 86,254



$ 47,969

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.91



$ 1.10



$ 3.03



$ 1.74

Diluted $ 1.89



$ 1.08



$ 2.98



$ 1.71

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 28,531



27,599



28,504



27,549

Diluted 28,836



28,090



28,920



28,027



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

June 30,

2020

2019 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1) $ 94,023



$ 20,393

Mortgage loans held for sale 163,536



123,909

Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 843,649



804,453

Land held for sale 2,385



13,018

Homes under construction 834,661



796,479

Other inventory 150,115



149,529

Total Inventory $ 1,830,810



$ 1,763,479









Property and equipment - net 21,004



28,094

Investments in joint venture arrangements 45,144



41,344

Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,193



19,397

Goodwill 16,400



16,400

Deferred income tax asset 9,378



12,594

Other assets 96,220



63,596

Total Assets $ 2,327,708



$ 2,089,206









Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2021 - net $ —



$ 298,436

Senior notes due 2025 - net 247,353



246,832

Senior notes due 2028 - net 394,174



—

Notes payable - homebuilding —



174,300

Notes payable - other 7,041



5,092

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 648,568



$ 724,660









Notes payable bank - financial services operations 134,184



104,003

Total Debt $ 782,752



$ 828,663









Accounts payable 169,088



154,070

Operating lease liabilities 51,193



19,397

Other liabilities 230,270



182,836

Total Liabilities $ 1,233,303



$ 1,184,966









Shareholders' Equity 1,094,405



904,240

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,327,708



$ 2,089,206









Book value per common share $ 38.34



$ 32.74

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2) 37 %

45 %





(1) Includes $0.5 million and $1.0 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash provided by operating activities $ 107,053



$ 33,250



$ 82,826



$ 10,617

Cash used in investing activities $ (14,156)



$ (10,229)



$ (20,702)



$ (16,730)

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (20,058)



$ (44,559)



$ 25,816



$ 4,977

















Land/lot purchases $ 84,284



$ 85,918



$ 159,978



$ 166,342

Land development spending $ 71,924



$ 62,363



$ 133,922



$ 116,728

Land sale revenue $ 446



$ 11,513



$ 5,133



$ 14,531

Land sale gross (loss) profit $ (5)



$ 400



$ 64



$ 455

















Financial services pre-tax income $ 10,837



$ 6,704



$ 16,468



$ 11,656



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income $ 54,508



$ 30,246



$ 86,254



$ 47,969

Add:













Provision for income taxes 17,219



10,957



26,829



16,713

Interest expense net of interest income 1,620



4,225



5,508



10,163

Interest amortized to cost of sales 7,754



7,380



14,324



12,773

Depreciation and amortization 4,200



3,890



8,424



7,707

Non-cash charges 1,175



1,682



4,098



2,594

Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,476



$ 58,380



$ 145,437



$ 97,919



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Income before income taxes $ 71,727



$ 41,203



$ 113,083



$ 64,682

Add: Purchase accounting adjustments (2) —



129



—



557

Adjusted income before income taxes $ 71,727



$ 41,332



$ 113,083



$ 65,239

















Net income $ 54,508



$ 30,246



$ 86,254



$ 47,969

Add: Purchase accounting adjustments - net of tax (2) —



95



—



412

Adjusted net income $ 54,508



$ 30,341



$ 86,254



$ 48,381

















Purchase accounting adjustments - net of tax (2) $ —



$ 95



$ —



$ 412

















Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 28,836



28,090



28,920



28,027

















Diluted earnings per share related to purchase accounting adjustments (2) $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 0.01

















Add: Diluted earnings per share 1.89



1.08



2.98



1.71

















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.89



$ 1.08



$ 2.98



$ 1.72







(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations. (2) Represents purchase accounting adjustments related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes in Detroit, Michigan on March 1, 2018.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,









%











% Region 2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Northern 922

703

31%



1,775

1,405

26% Southern 1,339

1,028

30%



2,575

1,970

31% Total 2,261

1,731

31%



4,350

3,375

29%





HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,









%











% Region 2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Northern 734

614

20%



1,322

1,088

22% Southern 1,101

924

19%



2,008

1,636

23% Total 1,835

1,538

19%



3,330

2,724

22%



BACKLOG

June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,596

$ 668

$ 419,000



1,247

$ 528

$ 424,000 Southern 2,095

$ 792

$ 378,000



1,598

$ 596

$ 373,000 Total 3,691

$ 1,460

$ 396,000



2,845

$ 1,125

$ 395,000

LAND POSITION SUMMARY

June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019

Lots

Lots Under







Lots

Lots Under



Region Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total Northern 6,859

6,222

13,081



6,456

5,471

11,927 Southern 7,921

13,515

21,436



8,403

8,746

17,149 Total 14,780

19,737

34,517



14,859

14,217

29,076

