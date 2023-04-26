M/I Homes Reports 2023 First Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

2023 First Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue increased 16% to $1.0 billion, a first quarter record
  • Pre-tax income increased 11% to $136.0 million, a first quarter record
  • Net income increased 12% to a first quarter record $103.1 million ($3.64 per diluted share) from 2022's $91.8 million ($3.16 per diluted share)
  • Homes delivered increased 10% to 2,007 and average sales price increased 6% to $486,000
  • Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $2.2 billion, a 28% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $79
  • Return on equity of 26%
  • New contracts decreased 14% to 2,171 contracts
  • Backlog sales value decreased to $1.7 billion compared to $2.8 billion a year-ago

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported pre-tax income of $136.0 million and net income of $103.1 million, or $3.64 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $122.3 million and net income of $91.8 million, or $3.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Homes delivered in 2023's first quarter increased 10% to 2,007 homes. This compares to 1,823 homes delivered in 2022's first quarter. New contracts for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 14% over 2022's 2,514 new contracts. Homes in backlog at March 31, 2023 had a total sales value of $1.7 billion, a 38% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at March 31, 2023 decreased 40% to 3,301 homes, with an average sales price of $522,000.  At March 31, 2022, backlog sales value was $2.8 billion, with backlog units of 5,526 and an average sales price of $505,000. M/I Homes had 200 communities at March 31, 2023 compared to 176 communities at March 31, 2022. The Company's cancellation rate was 13% in the first quarter of 2023 and 7% in the first quarter of 2022.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had strong first quarter results highlighted by record revenue, record income and a 10% increase in homes delivered. We are particularly pleased with our results given the material change in housing conditions compared to a year ago; notably, significantly higher interest rates, inflationary pressures and persistent uncertainty regarding the general economy. We increased our revenue by 16% to a record $1.0 billion, increased pre-tax income by 11% to $136 million and delivered 2,007 homes. In addition, our results reflect a 50-basis point improvement in our overhead expense ratio."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is as strong as it's ever been. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.2 billion, an increase of 28% over last year, book value of $79 per share, cash of $543 million, zero borrowings on our $650 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 24%. Despite the changes in housing conditions over the past year, there remains a strong desire for home ownership, and we believe our industry will continue to benefit from strong fundamentals, including favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing. Looking ahead, we are well positioned with our diverse markets and product offerings, a strong balance sheet and low leverage."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through April 2024.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

New contracts

2,171

2,514

Average community count

198

176

Cancellation rate

13 %

7 %

Backlog units

3,301

5,526

Backlog sales value

$  1,724,550

$  2,788,234

Homes delivered

2,007

1,823

Average home closing price

$           486

$           457




Homebuilding revenue:


   Housing revenue

$   974,946

$   833,163

   Land revenue

303

3,537

Total homebuilding revenue

$   975,249

$   836,700




Financial services revenue

25,281

24,111

Total revenue

$  1,000,530

$   860,811




Cost of sales - operations

765,904

647,702

Gross margin

$   234,626

$   213,109

General and administrative expense

50,960

48,783

Selling expense

49,080

41,421

Operating income

$   134,586

$   122,905

Other income

(7)

(16)

Interest (income) expense

(1,389)

671

Income before income taxes

$   135,982

$   122,250

Provision for income taxes

32,916

30,411

Net income

$   103,066

$     91,839




Earnings per share:


Basic

$          3.73

$          3.23

Diluted

$          3.64

$          3.16




Weighted average shares outstanding:


Basic

27,602

28,424

Diluted

28,305

29,072

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

March 31,

2023

2022

Assets:


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

$      542,564

$      218,606

Mortgage loans held for sale

226,629

200,455

Inventory:


Lots, land and land development

1,279,673

1,116,069

Land held for sale

17,959

8,377

Homes under construction

1,190,519

1,325,672

Other inventory

169,258

132,434

Total Inventory

$  2,657,409

$  2,582,552




Property and equipment - net

37,419

36,776

Investments in joint venture arrangements

49,031

57,309

Operating lease right-of-use assets

59,787

50,907

Goodwill

16,400

16,400

Deferred income tax asset

18,019

10,251

Other assets

155,112

133,255

Total Assets

$  3,762,370

$  3,306,511




Liabilities:


Debt - Homebuilding Operations:


Senior notes due 2028 - net

$      396,298

$      395,524

Senior notes due 2030 - net

296,487

295,983

 Notes payable - other


1,871

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$      692,785

$      693,378




Notes payable bank - financial services operations

223,618

203,650

Total Debt

$      916,403

$      897,028




Accounts payable

208,426

281,387

Operating lease liabilities

60,763

51,546

Other liabilities

393,563

372,861

Total Liabilities

$  1,579,155

$  1,602,822




Shareholders' Equity

2,183,215

1,703,689

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  3,762,370

$  3,306,511




Book value per common share

$          78.77

$          60.22

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)

24 %

29 %

(1)

Includes $1.4 million and $0.9 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying
value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$       251,499

$         69,326

Cash used in investing activities

$          (4,793)

$          (6,634)

Cash used in financing activities

$        (15,684)

$        (80,454)




Land/lot purchases

$         45,646

$         93,948

Land development spending

$         92,419

$       100,697

Land sale revenue

$               303

$            3,537

Land sale gross (loss) profit

$                  (3)

$               967




Financial services pre-tax income

$         12,641

$         13,055

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

Net income

$       103,066

$         91,839

Add:


Provision for income taxes

32,916

30,411

Interest income

(3,673)

(557)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

8,090

7,327

Depreciation and amortization

4,397

4,188

Non-cash charges

2,023

1,831

Adjusted EBITDA

$       146,819

$       135,039

(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in
comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial
measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our
operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS


Three Months Ended


March 31,






%

Region

2023

2022

Change

Northern

828

1,190

(30) %

Southern

1,343

1,324

1 %

Total

2,171

2,514

(14) %

HOMES DELIVERED


Three Months Ended


March 31,






%

Region

2023

2022

Change

Northern

797

760

5 %

Southern

1,210

1,063

14 %

Total

2,007

1,823

10 %

BACKLOG

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022



Dollars

Average



Dollars

Average

Region

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Northern

1,087

$            560

$    515,000

2,320

$        1,145

$   494,000

Southern

2,214

$        1,165

$    526,000

3,206

$        1,643

$   513,000

Total

3,301

$        1,725

$    522,000

5,526

$        2,788

$   505,000

LAND POSITION SUMMARY

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Lots

Lots Under


Lots

Lots Under

Region

Owned

Contract

Total

Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

7,712

7,214

14,926

7,359

7,906

15,265

Southern

16,054

9,761

25,815

16,871

13,646

30,517

Total

23,766

16,975

40,741

24,230

21,552

45,782

