M/I Homes Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

News provided by

M/I Homes, Inc.

26 Jul, 2023, 07:30 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

2023 Second Quarter Highlights:

  • New contracts increased 21% to 2,197 contracts
  • Delivered 1,990 homes, down 7% from 2022's 2,133 homes delivered
  • Revenue of $1.0 billion, down 3% from 2022's second quarter record level
  • Pre-tax income of $155.4 million, down 15% from 2022's record of $182.2 million
  • Net income of $118.0 million ($4.12 per diluted share), down 14% from 2022's record of $136.8 million
  • Shareholders' equity reached a record of $2.3 billion, a 26% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $83
  • Return on equity of 23%

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported pre-tax income of $155.4 million and net income of $118.0 million, or $4.12 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $182.2 million and net income of $136.8 million, or $4.79 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income decreased 3% to $221.1 million, or $7.77 per diluted share, compared to $228.7 million, or $7.93 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022.

Homes delivered in 2023's second quarter decreased 7% to 1,990 homes. This compares to 2,133 homes delivered in 2022's second quarter. Homes delivered for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 1% to 3,997 from 2022's deliveries of 3,956. New contracts for the second quarter of 2023 increased 21% to 2,197 new contracts. For the first six months of 2023, new contracts increased 1% to 4,368 compared to 4,334 in 2022. Homes in backlog at June 30, 2023 had a total sales value of $1.8 billion, a 34% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at June 30, 2023 decreased 33% to 3,508 homes, with an average sales price of $507,000. At June 30, 2022, backlog sales value was $2.7 billion, with backlog units of 5,213 and an average sales price of $519,000.  M/I Homes had 195 communities at June 30, 2023 compared to 168 communities at June 30, 2022. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 11% in the second quarter of 2022.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had a very strong second quarter. Despite higher interest rates and uncertain economic conditions, we were very pleased with our new contracts, homes delivered, margins and income.  New contracts improved by 21% over last year; we delivered 1,990 homes and continued to improve our construction cycle time; gross margins were considerably better than expected at 26%; and pre-tax income of $155 million, though down from last year's record level, represented 15.3% of revenue.  These results produced a very solid 23% return on equity.  Our book value per share is now $83, an increase of 26% versus a year ago."  

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition remains strong. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.3 billion and available liquidity in excess of $1 billion.  We believe our industry will continue to benefit from strong fundamentals, including favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to continue delivering strong results."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call."  A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through July 2024.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

New contracts

2,197

1,820

4,368

4,334

Average community count

198

172

197

173

Cancellation rate

10 %

11 %

12 %

9 %

Backlog units

3,508

5,213

3,508

5,213

Backlog sales value

$  1,777,657

$  2,706,586

$  1,777,657

$  2,706,586

Homes delivered

1,990

2,133

3,997

3,956

Average home closing price

$           493

$           477

$           489

$           468








Homebuilding revenue:






   Housing revenue

$   980,198

$  1,017,906

$  1,955,144

$  1,851,069

   Land revenue

8,549

3,374

8,852

6,911

Total homebuilding revenue

$   988,747

$  1,021,280

$  1,963,996

$  1,857,980








Financial services revenue

25,266

19,374

50,547

43,485

Total revenue

$  1,014,013

$  1,040,654

$  2,014,543

$  1,901,465








Cost of sales - operations

755,829

756,367

1,521,733

1,404,069

Gross margin

$   258,184

$   284,287

$   492,810

$   497,396

General and administrative expense

55,654

55,216

106,614

103,999

Selling expense

51,871

46,206

100,951

87,627

Operating income

$   150,659

$   182,865

$   285,245

$   305,770

Other income

(28)

(1)

(35)

(17)

Interest (income) expense -  net

(4,670)

693

(6,059)

1,364

Income before income taxes

$   155,357

$   182,173

$   291,339

$   304,423

Provision for income taxes

37,356

45,335

70,272

75,746

Net income

$   118,001

$   136,838

$   221,067

$   228,677








Earnings per share:






Basic

$          4.25

$          4.88

$          7.98

$          8.10

Diluted

$          4.12

$          4.79

$          7.77

$          7.93








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

27,792

28,041

27,698

28,231

Diluted

28,624

28,590

28,469

28,826

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


As of

June 30,

2023

2022

Assets:


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

$      668,287

$      188,755

Mortgage loans held for sale

190,845

194,450

Inventory:


Lots, land and land development

1,296,486

1,136,380

Land held for sale

15,183

10,524

Homes under construction

1,207,759

1,514,965

Other inventory

167,586

154,396

Total Inventory

$  2,687,014

$  2,816,265




Property and equipment - net

35,495

36,150

Investments in joint venture arrangements

41,988

55,625

Operating lease right-of-use assets

58,404

52,328

Goodwill

16,400

16,400

Deferred income tax asset

18,019

10,251

Other assets

145,297

123,100

Total Assets

$  3,861,749

$  3,493,324




Liabilities:


Debt - Homebuilding Operations:


Senior notes due 2028 - net

$      396,492

$      395,718

Senior notes due 2030 - net

296,613

296,109

 Notes payable - other


1,001

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$      693,105

$      692,828




Notes payable bank - financial services operations

186,396

194,602

Total Debt

$      879,501

$      887,430




Accounts payable

264,656

329,384

Operating lease liabilities

59,461

53,058

Other liabilities

359,672

405,185

Total Liabilities

$  1,563,290

$  1,675,057




Shareholders' Equity

2,298,459

1,818,267

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  3,861,749

$  3,493,324




Book value per common share

$          82.73

$          65.50

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)

23 %

28 %


(1)

Includes $0.9 million and $1.2 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$        166,190

$            9,214

$       417,689

$         78,540

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$            1,991

$          (4,829)

$          (2,802)

$        (11,463)

Cash used in financing activities

$        (42,458)

$        (34,236)

$        (58,142)

$      (114,690)








Land/lot purchases

$          96,068

$        120,667

$       141,714

$       214,615

Land development spending

$        108,914

$        106,543

$       201,333

$       207,240

Land sale revenue

$            8,549

$            3,374

$           8,852

$           6,911

Land sale gross profit

$               892

$               591

$              889

$           1,558








Financial services pre-tax income

$          11,159

$            8,667

$         23,800

$         21,722

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income

$       118,001

$       136,838

$       221,067

$       228,677

Add:






Provision for income taxes

37,356

45,335

70,272

75,746

Interest (income) expense - net

(6,980)

(750)

(10,653)

(1,307)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

8,734

7,536

16,824

14,863

Depreciation and amortization

4,266

4,286

8,663

8,474

Non-cash charges

2,301

2,018

4,324

3,849

Adjusted EBITDA

$       163,678

$       195,263

$       310,497

$       330,302


(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data


NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,





%





%

Region

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Northern

949

722

31 %

1,777

1,912

(7) %

Southern

1,248

1,098

14 %

2,591

2,422

7 %

Total

2,197

1,820

21 %

4,368

4,334

1 %

HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,





%





%

Region

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Northern

783

1,000

(22) %

1,580

1,760

(10) %

Southern

1,207

1,133

7 %

2,417

2,196

10 %

Total

1,990

2,133

(7) %

3,997

3,956

1 %

BACKLOG

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022



Dollars

Average



Dollars

Average

Region

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Northern

1,253

$            631

$    504,000

2,042

$        1,036

$   507,000

Southern

2,255

$        1,147

$    509,000

3,171

$        1,670

$   527,000

Total

3,508

$        1,778

$    507,000

5,213

$        2,706

$   519,000

LAND POSITION SUMMARY

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Lots

Lots Under


Lots

Lots Under

Region

Owned

Contract

Total

Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

7,545

7,199

14,744

7,601

7,764

15,365

Southern

15,893

10,695

26,588

17,196

15,285

32,481

Total

23,438

17,894

41,332

24,797

23,049

47,846

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

Also from this source

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Webcast

M/I Homes Reports 2023 First Quarter Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.