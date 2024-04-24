M/I Homes Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

M/I Homes, Inc.

Apr 24, 2024, 07:30 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

2024 First Quarter Highlights:

  • New contracts increased 17% to 2,547
  • Homes delivered increased 8% to 2,158, a first quarter record
  • Revenue increased 5% to $1.05 billion, a first quarter record
  • Pre-tax income increased 33% to $180.2 million, 17.2% of revenue and a first quarter record
  • Net income increased 34% to a first quarter record $138.1 million ($4.78 per diluted share)
  • Shareholders' equity reached a record of $2.6 billion, a 21% increase from a year ago, with book
  • value per share of $95
  • Backlog sales value increased to $1.8 billion, up 4%
  • Return on equity of 21%

The Company reported record first quarter pre-tax income of $180.2 million and record first quarter net income of $138.1 million, or $4.78 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $136.0 million and net income of $103.1 million, or $3.64 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Homes delivered in 2024's first quarter increased 8% to 2,158 homes, a first quarter record for the Company. This compares to 2,007 homes delivered in 2023's first quarter. New contracts for the first quarter of 2024 increased 17% to 2,547 compared to 2,171 in 2023. Homes in backlog at March 31, 2024 had a total sales value of $1.8 billion, a 4% increase from a year ago. Backlog units at March 31, 2024 increased 3% to 3,391 homes, with an average sales price of $528,000. At March 31, 2023, backlog sales value was $1.7 billion, with backlog units of 3,301 and an average sales price of $522,000. M/I Homes had 219 communities at March 31, 2024 compared to 200 communities at March 31, 2023. The Company's cancellation rate was 8% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 13% in the first quarter of 2023.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had an exceptional first quarter - setting first quarter records in homes delivered, revenue, and income. In addition, we were very pleased with our new contracts increasing by 17%, as well as producing strong margins and returns. Our homes delivered increased 8% to a record 2,158, revenue increased 5% to a record $1.05 billion and our gross margins improved by 360 basis points to 27%. This resulted in pre-tax income increasing by 33% to a first quarter record of $180.2 million, 17.2% of revenue, and a 21% return on equity."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is excellent. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.6 billion, book value of $95 per share, cash of $870 million, zero borrowings on our $650 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 21%, and net-debt-to-capital ratio of negative 7%. Given our performance in the first quarter of 2024, our diverse product offerings and well-located communities, we are positioned to have a strong 2024."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call."  A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through April 2025.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

New contracts

2,547

2,171

Average community count

216

198

Cancellation rate

8 %

13 %

Backlog units

3,391

3,301

Backlog sales value

$   1,789,340

$   1,724,550

Homes delivered

2,158

2,007

Average home closing price

$             471

$             486




Homebuilding revenue:


   Housing revenue

$  1,016,513

$     974,946

   Land revenue

3,228

303

Total homebuilding revenue

$  1,019,741

$     975,249




Financial services revenue

26,962

25,281

Total revenue

$  1,046,703

$  1,000,530




Cost of sales - operations

763,360

765,904

Gross margin

$    283,343

$     234,626

General and administrative expense

56,084

50,960

Selling expense

53,940

49,080

Operating income

$    173,319

$    134,586

Other income


(7)

Interest income, net of interest expense

(6,920)

(1,389)

Income before income taxes

$    180,239

$    135,982

Provision for income taxes

42,178

32,916

Net income

$    138,061

$    103,066




Earnings per share:


Basic

$          4.92

$          3.73

Diluted

$          4.78

$          3.64




Weighted average shares outstanding:


Basic

28,052

27,602

Diluted

28,888

28,305

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


As of

March 31,

2024

2023

Assets:


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

$      870,162

$      542,564

Mortgage loans held for sale

235,047

226,629

Inventory:


Lots, land and land development

1,448,459

1,279,673

Land held for sale

136

17,959

Homes under construction

1,169,791

1,190,519

Other inventory

155,779

169,258

Total Inventory

$  2,774,165

$  2,657,409




Property and equipment - net

33,145

37,419

Investments in joint venture arrangements

59,146

49,031

Operating lease right-of-use assets

57,890

59,787

Goodwill

16,400

16,400

Deferred income tax asset

15,313

18,019

Other assets

150,683

155,112

Total Assets

$  4,211,951

$  3,762,370




Liabilities:


Debt - Homebuilding Operations:


Senior notes due 2028 - net

$     397,072

$     396,298

Senior notes due 2030 - net

296,991

296,487

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$     694,063

$     692,785




Notes payable bank - financial services operations

224,321

223,618

Total Debt

$     918,384

$     916,403




Accounts payable

224,972

208,426

Operating lease liabilities

59,163

60,763

Other liabilities

370,647

393,563

Total Liabilities

$  1,573,166

$  1,579,155




Shareholders' Equity

2,638,785

2,183,215

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  4,211,951

$  3,762,370




Book value per common share

$         95.09

$         78.77

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)

21 %

24 %


(1)

Includes $0.5 million and $1.4 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

Cash provided by operating activities

$       115,772

$        251,499

Cash used in investing activities

$       (17,108)

$          (4,793)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$         38,694

$        (15,684)




Land/lot purchases

$       107,660

$         45,646

Land development spending

$       119,367

$         92,419

Land sale revenue

$           3,228

$              303

Land sale gross profit (loss)

$           1,313

$                 (3)




Financial services pre-tax income

$         12,312

$         12,641

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

Net income

$       138,061

$       103,066

Add:


Provision for income taxes

42,178

32,916

Interest income - net

(9,767)

(3,673)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

8,302

8,040

Depreciation and amortization

4,467

4,397

Non-cash charges

3,539

2,073

Adjusted EBITDA

$       186,780

$       146,819


(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data


NEW CONTRACTS


Three Months Ended


March 31,






%

Region

2024

2023

Change

Northern

1,162

828

40 %

Southern

1,385

1,343

3 %

Total

2,547

2,171

17 %



HOMES DELIVERED


Three Months Ended


March 31,






%

Region

2024

2023

Change

Northern

843

797

6 %

Southern

1,315

1,210

9 %

Total

2,158

2,007

8 %

BACKLOG

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023



Dollars

Average



Dollars

Average

Region

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Northern

1,567

$            822

$    525,000

1,087

$           560

$   515,000

Southern

1,824

$            967

$    530,000

2,214

$        1,165

$   526,000

Total

3,391

$         1,789

$    528,000

3,301

$        1,725

$   522,000

LAND POSITION SUMMARY

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Lots

Lots Under


Lots

Lots Under

Region

Owned

Contract

Total

Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

7,005

9,279

16,284

7,712

7,214

14,926

Southern

16,821

14,352

31,173

16,054

9,761

25,815

Total

23,826

23,631

47,457

23,766

16,975

40,741

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

