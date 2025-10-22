M/I Homes Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

News provided byM/I Homes, Inc.
Oct 22, 2025, 07:30 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.
2025 Third Quarter Highlights:
- Homes delivered increased 1% to 2,296, a third quarter record
- Revenue declined 1% to $1.1 billion
- Pre-tax income of $140 million, 12% of revenue, down 26%; includes inventory charges of $7.6 million
- Net income of $106.5 million ($3.92 per diluted share) versus $145 million ($5.10 per diluted share)
- New contracts were 1,908, compared to 2,023 in last year's third quarter, a 6% decrease
- Shareholders' equity reached a record $3.1 billion, an 11% increase from a year ago, with book value per share increasing to a record high of $120
- Repurchased $50 million of common stock
- Received upgrade from Moody's to Ba1
- Extended our bank credit facility to 2030, and increased our borrowing capacity to $900 million
The Company reported pre-tax income of $139.8 million and net income of $106.5 million ($3.92 per diluted share). Our current quarter results include a pre-tax inventory charge of $7.6 million. This compares to pre-tax income of $188.7 million and net income of $145.4 million, or $5.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, both were third quarter records. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, pre-tax income was $446.0 million and net income was $339.0 million, or $12.32 per diluted share, compared to $563.1 million and $430.3 million, or $14.99 per diluted share, for the same period of 2024, respectively.
Homes delivered in 2025's third quarter increased 1% to a third quarter record of 2,296 homes. This compares to 2,271 homes delivered in 2024's third quarter. Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were 6,620 compared to 2024's deliveries of 6,653. New contracts were 1,908 for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2,023 in last year's third quarter. For the first nine months of 2025, new contracts were 6,278 compared to 6,825 in 2024. Homes in backlog at September 30, 2025 had a total sales value of $1.21 billion, a 30% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at September 30, 2025 decreased 31% to 2,189 homes, with a record average sales price of $553,000. At September 30, 2024, backlog sales value was $1.73 billion, with backlog units of 3,174 and an average sales price of $544,000. M/I Homes had 233 communities at September 30, 2025 compared to 217 communities at September 30, 2024. The Company's cancellation rate was 12% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 10% in the third quarter of 2024.
Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "Despite the continued challenging housing market conditions and uneven demand environment, we had a solid quarter. We produced $140 million of pre-tax income representing 12% of revenue and delivered a third quarter record 2,296 homes. This resulted in a strong return on equity of 16%."
Mr. Schottenstein added, "While market conditions remain volatile, we are confident in the long-term fundamentals of the housing industry. Our financial position is excellent, highlighted by Moody's upgrade of our credit rating and the extension of our unsecured credit facility to 2030, with an increased borrowing capacity from $650 million to $900 million. We ended the quarter with zero borrowings under this facility, a homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio of 18%, and a net debt-to-capital ratio of negative 1%. With our strong balance sheet, diverse product offerings, and well-located communities, we are well positioned as we enter the fourth quarter of 2025."
The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through October 2026.
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations including changes in trade policy affecting business such as new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
New contracts
|
1,908
|
|
2,023
|
|
6,278
|
|
6,825
|
Average community count
|
234
|
|
214
|
|
228
|
|
215
|
Cancellation rate
|
12 %
|
|
10 %
|
|
12 %
|
|
9 %
|
Backlog units
|
2,189
|
|
3,174
|
|
2,189
|
|
3,174
|
Backlog sales value
|
$ 1,210,790
|
|
$ 1,725,423
|
|
$ 1,210,790
|
|
$ 1,725,423
|
Homes delivered
|
2,296
|
|
2,271
|
|
6,620
|
|
6,653
|
Average home closing price
|
$ 477
|
|
$ 489
|
|
$ 477
|
|
$ 481
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homebuilding revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Housing revenue
|
$ 1,095,418
|
|
$ 1,111,389
|
|
$ 3,159,924
|
|
$ 3,199,946
|
Land revenue
|
1,724
|
|
1,550
|
|
12,933
|
|
11,753
|
Total homebuilding revenue
|
$ 1,097,142
|
|
$ 1,112,939
|
|
$ 3,172,857
|
|
$ 3,211,699
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial services revenue
|
34,649
|
|
29,970
|
|
97,619
|
|
87,694
|
Total revenue
|
$ 1,131,791
|
|
$ 1,142,909
|
|
$ 3,270,476
|
|
$ 3,299,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales - operations
|
854,122
|
|
833,468
|
|
2,453,405
|
|
2,397,329
|
Cost of sales - impairment
|
7,583
|
|
—
|
|
7,583
|
|
—
|
Gross margin
|
$ 270,086
|
|
$ 309,441
|
|
$ 809,488
|
|
$ 902,064
|
General and administrative expense
|
70,766
|
|
68,285
|
|
197,086
|
|
188,363
|
Selling expense
|
64,049
|
|
59,163
|
|
180,490
|
|
171,598
|
Operating income
|
$ 135,271
|
|
$ 181,993
|
|
$ 431,912
|
|
$ 542,103
|
Interest income, net of interest expense
|
(4,548)
|
|
(6,680)
|
|
(14,122)
|
|
(20,948)
|
Income before income taxes
|
$ 139,819
|
|
$ 188,673
|
|
$ 446,034
|
|
$ 563,051
|
Provision for income taxes
|
33,329
|
|
43,224
|
|
107,064
|
|
132,795
|
Net income
|
$ 106,490
|
|
$ 145,449
|
|
$ 338,970
|
|
$ 430,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 4.01
|
|
$ 5.26
|
|
$ 12.60
|
|
$ 15.45
|
Diluted
|
$ 3.92
|
|
$ 5.10
|
|
$ 12.32
|
|
$ 14.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
26,544
|
|
27,644
|
|
26,895
|
|
27,857
|
Diluted
|
27,188
|
|
28,534
|
|
27,513
|
|
28,703
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
As of
|
|
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)
|
$ 734,174
|
|
$ 719,920
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
239,585
|
|
242,812
|
Inventory:
|
|
|
|
Lots, land and land development
|
1,743,476
|
|
1,558,300
|
Land held for sale
|
9,231
|
|
3,859
|
Homes under construction
|
1,457,843
|
|
1,401,260
|
Other inventory
|
202,280
|
|
169,275
|
Total Inventory
|
$ 3,412,830
|
|
$ 3,132,694
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment - net
|
32,668
|
|
34,714
|
Investments in joint venture arrangements
|
81,514
|
|
63,095
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
50,322
|
|
55,259
|
Goodwill
|
16,400
|
|
16,400
|
Deferred income tax asset
|
13,451
|
|
15,313
|
Other assets
|
188,600
|
|
179,650
|
Total Assets
|
$ 4,769,544
|
|
$ 4,459,857
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Debt - Homebuilding Operations:
|
|
|
|
Senior notes due 2028 - net
|
$ 398,233
|
|
$ 397,459
|
Senior notes due 2030 - net
|
297,747
|
|
297,243
|
Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations
|
$ 695,980
|
|
$ 694,702
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable bank - financial services operations
|
231,979
|
|
235,441
|
Total Debt
|
$ 927,959
|
|
$ 930,143
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
257,981
|
|
256,708
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
51,968
|
|
56,667
|
Other liabilities
|
382,187
|
|
370,983
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 1,620,095
|
|
$ 1,614,501
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
3,149,449
|
|
2,845,356
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 4,769,544
|
|
$ 4,459,857
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 120.44
|
|
$ 104.59
|
Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)
|
18 %
|
|
20 %
|
(1)
|
Includes $0.1 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for quarter ended September 30, 2025.
|
(2)
|
The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$ 43,414
|
|
$ (67,942)
|
|
$ 146,056
|
|
$ 75,341
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
$ (15,452)
|
|
$ (17,496)
|
|
$ (30,698)
|
|
$ (45,037)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
$ (94,186)
|
|
$ (32,100)
|
|
$ (202,754)
|
|
$ (43,188)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land/lot purchases
|
$ 115,372
|
|
$ 138,711
|
|
$ 363,106
|
|
$ 365,553
|
Land development spending
|
$ 181,320
|
|
$ 180,753
|
|
$ 421,927
|
|
$ 444,659
|
Land sale revenue
|
$ 1,724
|
|
$ 1,550
|
|
$ 12,933
|
|
$ 11,753
|
Land sale gross profit
|
$ 163
|
|
$ 72
|
|
$ 4,151
|
|
$ 3,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial services pre-tax income
|
$ 16,598
|
|
$ 12,936
|
|
$ 47,180
|
|
$ 39,648
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$ 106,490
|
|
$ 145,449
|
|
$ 338,970
|
|
$ 430,256
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
33,329
|
|
43,224
|
|
107,064
|
|
132,795
|
Interest income - net
|
(8,118)
|
|
(10,089)
|
|
(23,885)
|
|
(30,542)
|
Interest amortized to cost of sales
|
7,651
|
|
7,632
|
|
22,779
|
|
23,872
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,116
|
|
4,816
|
|
14,797
|
|
13,890
|
Non-cash charges
|
12,108
|
|
6,750
|
|
20,224
|
|
14,099
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 156,576
|
|
$ 197,782
|
|
$ 479,949
|
|
$ 584,370
|
|
|
(1)
|
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data
|
|
|
NEW CONTRACTS
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
Region
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
Northern
|
|
742
|
|
890
|
|
(17) %
|
|
|
2,680
|
|
3,054
|
|
(12) %
|
Southern
|
|
1,166
|
|
1,133
|
|
3 %
|
|
|
3,598
|
|
3,771
|
|
(5) %
|
Total
|
|
1,908
|
|
2,023
|
|
(6) %
|
|
|
6,278
|
|
6,825
|
|
(8) %
|
|
|
HOMES DELIVERED
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
Region
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
Northern
|
|
942
|
|
1,015
|
|
(7) %
|
|
|
2,735
|
|
2,809
|
|
(3) %
|
Southern
|
|
1,354
|
|
1,256
|
|
8 %
|
|
|
3,885
|
|
3,844
|
|
1 %
|
Total
|
|
2,296
|
|
2,271
|
|
1 %
|
|
|
6,620
|
|
6,653
|
|
— %
|
|
|
|
BACKLOG
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
Dollars
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
Dollars
|
|
Average
|
Region
|
|
Units
|
|
(millions)
|
|
Sales Price
|
|
|
Units
|
|
(millions)
|
|
Sales Price
|
Northern
|
|
1,081
|
|
$ 609
|
|
$ 563,000
|
|
|
1,493
|
|
$ 803
|
|
$ 538,000
|
Southern
|
|
1,108
|
|
$ 602
|
|
$ 544,000
|
|
|
1,681
|
|
$ 923
|
|
$ 549,000
|
Total
|
|
2,189
|
|
$ 1,211
|
|
$ 553,000
|
|
|
3,174
|
|
$ 1,726
|
|
$ 544,000
|
|
|
|
LAND POSITION SUMMARY
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
|
Lots
|
|
Lots Under
|
|
|
|
|
Lots
|
|
Lots Under
|
|
|
Region
|
|
Owned
|
|
Contract
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Owned
|
|
Contract
|
|
Total
|
Northern
|
|
7,140
|
|
10,843
|
|
17,983
|
|
|
6,528
|
|
10,885
|
|
17,413
|
Southern
|
|
17,268
|
|
15,374
|
|
32,642
|
|
|
17,114
|
|
17,678
|
|
34,792
|
Total
|
|
24,408
|
|
26,217
|
|
50,625
|
|
|
23,642
|
|
28,563
|
|
52,205
SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.
