M/I Homes Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

News provided by

M/I Homes, Inc.

Oct 22, 2025, 07:30 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

2025  Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Homes delivered increased 1% to 2,296, a third quarter record
  • Revenue declined 1% to $1.1 billion
  • Pre-tax income of $140 million, 12% of revenue, down 26%; includes inventory charges of $7.6 million
  • Net income of $106.5 million ($3.92 per diluted share) versus $145 million ($5.10 per diluted share)
  • New contracts were 1,908, compared to 2,023 in last year's third quarter, a 6% decrease
  • Shareholders' equity reached a record $3.1 billion, an 11% increase from a year ago, with book value per share increasing to a record high of $120
  • Repurchased $50 million of common stock
  • Received upgrade from Moody's to Ba1
  • Extended our bank credit facility to 2030, and increased our borrowing capacity to $900 million

The Company reported pre-tax income of $139.8 million and net income of $106.5 million ($3.92 per diluted share). Our current quarter results include a pre-tax inventory charge of $7.6 million. This compares to pre-tax income of $188.7 million and net income of $145.4 million, or $5.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, both were third quarter records. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025,  pre-tax income was $446.0 million and net income was $339.0 million, or $12.32 per diluted share, compared to $563.1 million and $430.3 million, or $14.99 per diluted share, for the same period of 2024, respectively.

Homes delivered in 2025's third quarter increased 1% to a third quarter record of 2,296 homes. This compares to 2,271 homes delivered in 2024's third quarter. Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were 6,620 compared to 2024's deliveries of 6,653. New contracts were 1,908 for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2,023 in last year's third quarter. For the first nine months of 2025, new contracts were 6,278 compared to 6,825 in 2024. Homes in backlog at September 30, 2025 had a total sales value of $1.21 billion, a 30% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at September 30, 2025 decreased 31% to 2,189 homes, with a record average sales price of $553,000. At September 30, 2024, backlog sales value was $1.73 billion, with backlog units of 3,174 and an average sales price of $544,000. M/I Homes had 233 communities at September 30, 2025 compared to 217 communities at September 30, 2024. The Company's cancellation rate was 12% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 10% in the third quarter of 2024.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "Despite the continued challenging housing market conditions and uneven demand environment, we had a solid quarter. We produced $140 million of pre-tax income representing 12% of revenue and delivered a third quarter record 2,296 homes. This resulted in a strong return on equity of 16%."

Mr. Schottenstein added, "While market conditions remain volatile, we are confident in the long-term fundamentals of the housing industry. Our financial position is excellent, highlighted by Moody's upgrade of our credit rating and the extension of our unsecured credit facility to 2030, with an increased borrowing capacity from $650 million to $900 million. We ended the quarter with zero borrowings under this facility, a homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio of 18%, and a net debt-to-capital ratio of negative 1%. With our strong balance sheet, diverse product offerings, and well-located communities, we are well positioned as we enter the fourth quarter of 2025."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through October 2026.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations including changes in trade policy affecting business such as new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

New contracts

1,908


2,023


6,278


6,825

Average community count

234


214


228


215

Cancellation rate

12 %


10 %


12 %


9 %

Backlog units

2,189


3,174


2,189


3,174

Backlog sales value

$  1,210,790


$  1,725,423


$  1,210,790


$  1,725,423

Homes delivered

2,296


2,271


6,620


6,653

Average home closing price

$           477


$           489


$           477


$           481









Homebuilding revenue:








   Housing revenue

$  1,095,418


$  1,111,389


$  3,159,924


$  3,199,946

   Land revenue

1,724


1,550


12,933


11,753

Total homebuilding revenue

$  1,097,142


$  1,112,939


$  3,172,857


$  3,211,699









Financial services revenue

34,649


29,970


97,619


87,694

Total revenue

$  1,131,791


$  1,142,909


$  3,270,476


$  3,299,393









Cost of sales - operations

854,122


833,468


2,453,405


2,397,329

Cost of sales - impairment

7,583



7,583


Gross margin

$   270,086


$   309,441


$   809,488


$   902,064

General and administrative expense

70,766


68,285


197,086


188,363

Selling expense

64,049


59,163


180,490


171,598

Operating income

$   135,271


$   181,993


$   431,912


$   542,103

Interest income, net of interest expense

(4,548)


(6,680)


(14,122)


(20,948)

Income before income taxes

$   139,819


$   188,673


$   446,034


$   563,051

Provision for income taxes

33,329


43,224


107,064


132,795

Net income

$   106,490


$   145,449


$   338,970


$   430,256









Earnings per share:








Basic

$          4.01


$          5.26


$        12.60


$        15.45

Diluted

$          3.92


$          5.10


$        12.32


$        14.99









Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

26,544


27,644


26,895


27,857

Diluted

27,188


28,534


27,513


28,703

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of


September 30,


2025


2024

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

$      734,174


$      719,920

Mortgage loans held for sale

239,585


242,812

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,743,476


1,558,300

Land held for sale

9,231


3,859

Homes under construction

1,457,843


1,401,260

Other inventory

202,280


169,275

Total Inventory

$  3,412,830


$  3,132,694





Property and equipment - net

32,668


34,714

Investments in joint venture arrangements

81,514


63,095

Operating lease right-of-use assets

50,322


55,259

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Deferred income tax asset

13,451


15,313

Other assets

188,600


179,650

Total Assets

$  4,769,544


$  4,459,857





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2028 - net

$      398,233


$      397,459

Senior notes due 2030 - net

297,747


297,243

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$      695,980


$      694,702





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

231,979


235,441

Total Debt

$      927,959


$      930,143





Accounts payable

257,981


256,708

Operating lease liabilities

51,968


56,667

Other liabilities

382,187


370,983

Total Liabilities

$  1,620,095


$  1,614,501





Shareholders' Equity

3,149,449


2,845,356

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  4,769,544


$  4,459,857





Book value per common share

$        120.44


$        104.59

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)

18 %


20 %

(1)

Includes $0.1 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for quarter ended September 30, 2025.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$         43,414


$        (67,942)


$        146,056


$          75,341

Cash used in investing activities

$        (15,452)


$        (17,496)


$        (30,698)


$        (45,037)

Cash used in financing activities

$        (94,186)


$        (32,100)


$      (202,754)


$        (43,188)









Land/lot purchases

$       115,372


$       138,711


$        363,106


$        365,553

Land development spending

$       181,320


$       180,753


$        421,927


$        444,659

Land sale revenue

$            1,724


$            1,550


$          12,933


$          11,753

Land sale gross profit

$               163


$                 72


$            4,151


$            3,318









Financial services pre-tax income

$         16,598


$         12,936


$          47,180


$          39,648

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

 


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income

$       106,490


$       145,449


$       338,970


$       430,256

Add:








Provision for income taxes

33,329


43,224


107,064


132,795

Interest income - net

(8,118)


(10,089)


(23,885)


(30,542)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

7,651


7,632


22,779


23,872

Depreciation and amortization

5,116


4,816


14,797


13,890

Non-cash charges

12,108


6,750


20,224


14,099

Adjusted EBITDA

$       156,576


$       197,782


$       479,949


$       584,370



(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,







%







%

Region


2025


2024


Change



2025


2024


Change

Northern


742


890


(17) %



2,680


3,054


(12) %

Southern


1,166


1,133


3 %



3,598


3,771


(5) %

Total


1,908


2,023


(6) %



6,278


6,825


(8) %



HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,







%







%

Region


2025


2024


Change



2025


2024


Change

Northern


942


1,015


(7) %



2,735


2,809


(3) %

Southern


1,354


1,256


8 %



3,885


3,844


1 %

Total


2,296


2,271


1 %



6,620


6,653


— %




BACKLOG



September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024





Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region


Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern


1,081


$            609


$    563,000



1,493


$           803


$   538,000

Southern


1,108


$            602


$    544,000



1,681


$           923


$   549,000

Total


2,189


$        1,211


$    553,000



3,174


$        1,726


$   544,000




LAND POSITION SUMMARY



September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024



Lots


Lots Under





Lots


Lots Under



Region


Owned


Contract


Total



Owned


Contract


Total

Northern


7,140


10,843


17,983



6,528


10,885


17,413

Southern


17,268


15,374


32,642



17,114


17,678


34,792

Total


24,408


26,217


50,625



23,642


28,563


52,205

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

M/I Homes Announces Extension of Credit Facility to 2030 and Increase to $900 Million

M/I Homes Announces Extension of Credit Facility to 2030 and Increase to $900 Million

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced that it has entered into an amendment to its credit agreement. The amendment increases borrowing availability...
M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Webcast

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Webcast

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announces the following Webcast: What: M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Webcast When: October 22, 2025 @ 10:30AM...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Real Estate

Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics