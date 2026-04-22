M/I Homes Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

News provided by

M/I Homes, Inc.

Apr 22, 2026, 07:30 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

2026 First Quarter Highlights:

  • New contracts increased 3% to 2,350
  • Homes delivered decreased 3% to 1,914
  • Revenue declined 6% to $921 million
  • Gross margin of 22%
  • Pre-tax income of $89 million, 10% of revenue, down 39%
  • Net income of $68 million ($2.55 per diluted share) versus $111 million ($3.98 per diluted share)
  • Shareholders' equity reached a record $3.2 billion, with book value per share increasing to a record $125
  • Repurchased $50 million of common stock
  • Return on equity of 12%

The Company reported pre-tax income of $89.2 million and net income of $67.8 million ($2.55 per diluted share). This compares to pre-tax income of $146.1 million and net income of $111.2 million, or $3.98 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

Homes delivered in 2026's first quarter decreased 3% to 1,914 homes. This compares to 1,976 homes delivered in 2025's first quarter. New contracts increased 3% to 2,350 for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2,292 in last year's first quarter. Homes in backlog at March 31, 2026 had a total sales value of $1.20 billion, a 23% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at March 31, 2026 decreased 21% to 2,245 homes, with an average sales price of $536,000. At March 31, 2025, backlog sales value was $1.56 billion, with backlog units of 2,847 and an average sales price of $548,000. M/I Homes had 230 communities at March 31, 2026 compared to 226 communities at March 31, 2025. The Company's cancellation rate was 8% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 10% in the first quarter of 2025.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "In the face of challenging market conditions, we produced very solid first quarter results – led by increased new contracts, gross margins of 22%, pre-tax income of 10%, and a return on equity of 12%. We continue to believe that long-term housing demand is supported by favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing. We have a strong financial position with record shareholders' equity of $3.2 billion, cash of $767 million, and no borrowings under our $900 million credit facility. With a strong balance sheet, a diverse product offering, and well-located communities, we believe we are well positioned to continue delivering solid results despite all of the market uncertainty."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through April 2027.

M/I Homes, Inc., celebrating its 50th year in business in 2026, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations including changes in trade policy affecting business such as new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

New contracts

2,350

2,292

Average community count

231

223

Cancellation rate

8 %

10 %

Backlog units

2,245

2,847

Backlog sales value

$ 1,204,172

$ 1,559,251

Homes delivered

1,914

1,976

Average home closing price

$           459

$           476




Homebuilding revenue:


   Housing revenue

$    878,610

$    940,031

   Land revenue

10,866

4,542

Total homebuilding revenue

$    889,476

$    944,573




Financial services revenue

31,231

31,520

Total revenue

$    920,707

$    976,093




Cost of sales - operations

718,116

723,310

Gross margin

$    202,591

$    252,783

General and administrative expense

61,186

59,073

Selling expense

55,340

52,786

Operating income

$      86,065

$    140,924

Interest income, net of interest expense

(3,105)

(5,197)

Income before income taxes

$      89,170

$    146,121

Provision for income taxes

21,338

34,884

Net income

$      67,832

$    111,237




Earnings per share:


Basic

$          2.61

$          4.07

Diluted

$          2.55

$          3.98




Weighted average shares outstanding:


Basic

26,007

27,314

Diluted

26,562

27,941


M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


As of

March 31,

2026

2025

Assets:


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$     767,416

$     776,378

Mortgage loans held for sale

261,807

238,583

Inventory:


Lots, land and land development

1,866,252

1,666,045

Land held for sale

31,961

3,903

Homes under construction

1,267,202

1,342,424

Other inventory

233,686

192,333

Total Inventory

$  3,399,101

$  3,204,705




Property and equipment - net

31,879

33,569

Investments in joint venture arrangements

68,357

70,727

Operating lease right-of-use assets

53,116

57,428

Goodwill

16,400

16,400

Deferred income tax asset

4,508

13,451

Other assets

185,802

173,982

Total Assets

$  4,788,386

$  4,585,223




Liabilities:


Debt - Homebuilding Operations:


Senior notes due 2028 - net

$     398,620

$     397,846

Senior notes due 2030 - net

297,999

297,495

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$     696,619

$     695,341




Notes payable bank - financial services operations

260,201

227,957

Total Debt

$     956,820

$     923,298




Accounts payable

215,817

228,909

Operating lease liabilities

54,867

58,960

Other liabilities

368,550

367,722

Total Liabilities

$  1,596,054

$  1,578,889




Shareholders' Equity

3,192,332

3,006,334

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  4,788,386

$  4,585,223




Book value per common share

$       124.75

$       112.29

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (1)

18 %

19 %


(1)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

Cash provided by operating activities

$     135,731

$       64,887

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$         5,118

$        (2,928)

Cash used in financing activities

$     (62,622)

$    (107,151)




Land/lot purchases

$       79,240

$     145,983

Land development spending

$     104,363

$     101,599

Land sale revenue

$       10,866

$         4,542

Land sale gross profit

$         2,199

$            786




Financial services pre-tax income

$       14,097

$       16,106


M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

Net income

$      67,832

$     111,237

Add:


Provision for income taxes

21,338

34,884

Interest income - net

(5,840)

(8,041)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

6,694

6,901

Depreciation and amortization

5,254

4,777

Non-cash charges

4,185

4,200

Adjusted EBITDA

$      99,463

$     153,958


(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.


M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS


Three Months Ended


March 31,






%

Region

2026

2025

Change

Northern

1,026

1,065

(4) %

Southern

1,324

1,227

8 %

Total

2,350

2,292

3 %




HOMES DELIVERED


Three Months Ended


March 31,






%

Region                     

2026

2025

Change

Northern

752

826

(9) %

Southern

1,162

1,150

1 %

Total

1,914

1,976

(3) %



BACKLOG

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025



Dollars

Average



Dollars

Average

Region

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Northern

1,110

$        633

$   570,000

1,375

$        765

$  556,000

Southern

1,135

$        571

$   503,000

1,472

$        795

$  540,000

Total

2,245

$     1,204

$   536,000

2,847

$     1,559

$  548,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Lots

Lots Under



Lots

Lots Under

Region

Owned

Contract

Total

Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

6,888

12,953

19,841

6,855

9,501

16,356

Southern

17,370

12,832

30,202

18,355

16,386

34,741

Total

24,258

25,785

50,043

25,210

25,887

51,097

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

21%

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