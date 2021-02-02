M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Fourth Quarter Results:

New contracts increased 27% to a fourth quarter record of 2,128

Homes delivered increased 17% to 2,242, an all-time quarterly record

Backlog units increased 64% to 4,389, a fourth quarter record

Backlog sales value reached $1.8 billion , an all-time quarterly record

, an all-time quarterly record Revenue increased 22% to an all-time quarterly record of $906 million

Pre-tax income increased 99% to $101.9 million , an all-time quarterly record

, an all-time quarterly record Net income increased 92% to $80.1 million ( $2.71 per diluted share) compared to $41.8 million ( $1.44 per diluted share) in 2019

2020 Full Year Results:

Record new contracts of 9,427, an increase of 39%

Record homes delivered of 7,709, a 22% increase

Record revenue of $3.0 billion , an increase of 22%

, an increase of 22% Record pre-tax income of $310.0 million , an 87% increase compared to $166.0 million in 2019

, an 87% increase compared to in 2019 Net income increased 88% to $239.9 million ( $8.23 per diluted share) compared to $127.6 million in 2019 ( $4.48 per diluted share)

( per diluted share) compared to in 2019 ( per diluted share) Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.3 billion , a 25% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $44

, a 25% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of Return on equity of 22%

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 34% compared to 38% at December 31, 2019

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported record net income of $80.1 million, or $2.71 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $41.8 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $6.4 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.22 per diluted share), while 2019's fourth quarter net income included $3.8 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.13 per diluted share).

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $239.9 million, or $8.23 per diluted share, compared to net income of $127.6 million, or $4.48 per diluted share, in 2019. Net income in 2020 included $6.4 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.22 per diluted share). Net income in 2019 included $3.8 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.13 per diluted share) and $0.5 million of after-tax acquisition-related charges ($0.02 per diluted share).

Homes delivered in 2020's fourth quarter reached an all-time quarterly record of 2,242, increasing 17% compared to 1,921 deliveries in 2019's fourth quarter. Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 increased 22% to a record 7,709 from 2019's deliveries of 6,296. New contracts for 2020's fourth quarter increased 27% to a fourth quarter record of 2,128 from 1,677 new contracts in 2019's fourth quarter. For 2020, new contracts reached a record of 9,427, a 39% increase over 2019's new contracts of 6,773. Homes in backlog increased 64% at December 31, 2020 to 4,389 units, with an all-time record sales value of $1.84 billion, a 74% increase over last year, and the average sales price in backlog increased 6% to $419,000. At December 31, 2019, the sales value of the 2,671 homes in backlog was $1.1 billion, with an average sales price of $396,000. M/I Homes had 202 active communities at December 31, 2020 compared to 225 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in 2020's fourth quarter and 11% for the year.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We are extremely pleased with our fourth quarter results, capping off a tremendous year for M/I Homes with strong growth and record- setting financial achievements across the board. We nearly doubled our net income from 2019 resulting in a very strong return on equity of 22%. We also achieved a record level of new contracts, homes delivered and backlog sales value. Our 2020 results include an 87% increase in pre-tax income and an 84% improvement in diluted earnings per share, along with a 74% increase in our backlog sales value to a record $1.84 billion and record earnings in our financial services operations. Our gross margins were very strong, reaching 23.0% in the fourth quarter and 22.2% for the year – a 260 basis point improvement over 2019, and our pre-tax income percentage for the year improved 360 basis points to 10.2%. A number of factors drove these strong results, including low mortgage rates, increased home demand from younger buyers and the current undersupply of homes available. In addition, we also benefited from strong community locations, well-designed product and superb execution across our markets."

"We ended the year with record-high shareholders' equity of $1.3 billion, an increase of 25% from 2019 and book value per share of $44," Mr. Schottenstein continued. "Our year-end cash balance was $261 million, with no borrowings on our $500 million credit facility and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 34%. Housing conditions are very good and, given the strength of our record backlog and strong competitive position across our markets, we are well positioned for another strong year in 2021."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through February 2022.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 127,650 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions", "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, integration of acquisitions, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 New contracts 2,128



1,677



9,427



6,773

Average community count 205



223



215



218

Cancellation rate 10 %

13 %

11 %

13 % Backlog units 4,389



2,671



4,389



2,671

Backlog sales value $ 1,836,907



$ 1,057,528



$ 1,836,907



$ 1,057,528

Homes delivered 2,242



1,921



7,709



6,296

Average home closing price $ 389



$ 377



$ 381



$ 384

















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 872,814



$ 724,790



$ 2,939,962



$ 2,420,348

Land revenue 8,061



1,577



19,170



24,619

Total homebuilding revenue $ 880,875



$ 726,367



$ 2,959,132



$ 2,444,967

















Financial services revenue 25,552



15,783



87,013



55,323

















Total revenue $ 906,427



$ 742,150



$ 3,046,145



$ 2,500,290

















Cost of sales - operations 689,245



594,373



2,361,367



2,005,222

Cost of sales - acquisition-related charges —



—



—



639

Cost of sales - impairment 8,435



5,002



8,435



5,002

Gross margin $ 208,747



$ 142,775



$ 676,343



$ 489,427

General and administrative expense 53,784



41,706



177,547



147,954

Selling expense 52,041



45,234



179,535



154,384

Operating income $ 102,922



$ 55,835



$ 319,261



$ 187,089

Equity in income from joint venture arrangements (159)



(193)



(466)



(311)

Interest expense 1,230



4,749



9,684



21,375

Income before income taxes $ 101,851



$ 51,279



$ 310,043



$ 166,025

Provision for income taxes 21,768



9,499



70,169



38,438

Net income $ 80,083



$ 41,780



$ 239,874



$ 127,587

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 2.78



$ 1.48



$ 8.38



$ 4.58

Diluted $ 2.71



$ 1.44



$ 8.23



$ 4.48

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 28,776



28,297



28,610



27,846

Diluted 29,507



29,049



29,152



28,475



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





As of

December 31,

2020

2019 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 260,810



$ 6,083

Mortgage loans held for sale 234,293



155,244

Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 868,288



858,065

Land held for sale 4,623



5,670

Homes under construction 898,966



756,998

Other inventory 144,731



148,774

Total Inventory $ 1,916,608



$ 1,769,507









Property and equipment - net 26,612



22,118

Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,291



18,415

Goodwill 16,400



16,400

Investments in joint venture arrangements 34,673



37,885

Deferred income tax asset 6,183



9,631

Other assets 95,175



70,311

Total Assets $ 2,643,045



$ 2,105,594









Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2021 - net $ —



$ 298,988

Senior notes due 2025 - net 247,613



247,092

Senior notes due 2028 - net 394,557



—

Notes payable - homebuilding —



66,000

Notes payable - other 4,072



5,828

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 646,242



$ 617,908









Notes payable bank - financial services operations 225,634



136,904

Total Debt $ 871,876



$ 754,812









Accounts payable 185,669



125,026

Operating lease liabilities 52,474



18,415

Other liabilities 274,328



203,864

Total Liabilities $ 1,384,347



$ 1,102,117









Shareholders' Equity 1,258,698



1,003,477

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,643,045



$ 2,105,594









Book value per common share $ 43.68



$ 35.35

Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1) 34 %

38 %





(1) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (28,892)



$ 64,654



$ 168,334



$ 65,631

Cash used in investing activities $ (2,543)



$ (1,884)



$ (33,870)



$ (27,594)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 89,733



$ (90,138)



$ 120,263



$ (53,483)

















Land/lot purchases $ 148,126



$ 73,619



$ 414,950



$ 332,057

Land development spending $ 95,732



$ 82,839



$ 318,336



$ 268,347

Land sale revenue $ 8,061



$ 1,577



$ 19,170



$ 24,619

Land sale gross profit $ 738



$ (32)



$ 989



$ 498

















Financial services pre-tax income $ 14,821



$ 6,420



$ 50,468



$ 23,699



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income $ 80,083



$ 41,780



$ 239,874



$ 127,587

Add:













Provision for income taxes 21,768



9,499



70,169



38,438

Interest expense, net of interest income 333



3,727



6,168



17,515

Interest amortized to cost of sales 9,559



8,802



32,686



29,411

Depreciation and amortization 4,564



4,154



17,578



15,950

Non-cash charges 10,313



6,762



16,685



10,848

Adjusted EBITDA $ 126,620



$ 74,724



$ 383,160



$ 239,749



M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Income before income taxes $ 101,851



$ 51,279



$ 310,043



$ 166,025

Add: Impairment (2) 8,435



5,002



8,435



5,002

Add: Acquisition-related charges (3) —



—



—



639

Add: Stucco-related charges (4) 860



—



860



—

Adjusted income before income taxes $ 111,146



$ 56,281



$ 319,338



$ 171,666

















Net income $ 80,083



$ 41,780



$ 239,874



$ 127,587

Add: Impairment - net of tax (2) 6,411



3,802



6,411



3,802

Add: Acquisition-related charges - net of tax (3) —



—



—



486

Add: Stucco-related charges - net of tax (4) 654



—



654



—

Adjusted net income $ 87,148



$ 45,582



$ 246,939



$ 131,875

















Impairment - net of tax (2) $ 6,411



$ 3,802



$ 6,411



$ 3,802

Acquisition-related charges - net of tax (3) $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 486

Stucco-related charges - net of tax (4) $ 654



$ —



$ 654



$ —

















Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 29,507



29,049



29,152



28,475

















Diluted earnings per share related to impairment (2) $ 0.22



$ 0.13



$ 0.22



$ 0.13

Diluted earnings per share related to acquisition-related charges (3) —



—



—



0.02

Diluted earnings per share related to stucco-related charges (4) 0.02



—



0.02



—

















Add: Diluted earnings per share 2.71



1.44



8.23



4.48

















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.95



$ 1.57



$ 8.47



$ 4.63







(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations. (2) Represents the related charges divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the respective period as presented in the Summary Statement of Income. (3) Represents purchase accounting adjustments related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes in Detroit, Michigan on March 1, 2018. (4) Represents charges for stucco-related repair costs taken in certain of our Florida communities.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,









%











% Region 2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Northern 792



655



21 %



3,743



2,695



39 % Southern 1,336



1,022



31 %



5,684



4,078



39 % Total 2,128



1,677



27 %



9,427



6,773



39 %



HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,









%











% Region 2020

2019

Change



2020

2019

Change Northern 881



743



19 %



3,071



2,482



24 % Southern 1,361



1,178



16 %



4,638



3,814



22 % Total 2,242



1,921



17 %



7,709



6,296



22 %



BACKLOG

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,815



$ 792



$ 436,000





1,143



$ 495



$ 433,000

Southern 2,574



$ 1,045



$ 406,000





1,528



$ 563



$ 368,000

Total 4,389



$ 1,837



$ 419,000





2,671



$ 1,058



$ 396,000





LAND POSITION SUMMARY

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Lots Lots Under





Lots Lots Under

Region Owned Contract Total



Owned Contract Total Northern 6,786

7,801

14,587





6,857

6,207

13,064

Southern 10,013

14,909

24,922





7,809

12,386

20,195

Total 16,799

22,710

39,509





14,666

18,593

33,259



SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mihomes.com

