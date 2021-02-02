M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
Feb 02, 2021, 08:30 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
2020 Fourth Quarter Results:
- New contracts increased 27% to a fourth quarter record of 2,128
- Homes delivered increased 17% to 2,242, an all-time quarterly record
- Backlog units increased 64% to 4,389, a fourth quarter record
- Backlog sales value reached $1.8 billion, an all-time quarterly record
- Revenue increased 22% to an all-time quarterly record of $906 million
- Pre-tax income increased 99% to $101.9 million, an all-time quarterly record
- Net income increased 92% to $80.1 million ($2.71 per diluted share) compared to $41.8 million ($1.44 per diluted share) in 2019
2020 Full Year Results:
- Record new contracts of 9,427, an increase of 39%
- Record homes delivered of 7,709, a 22% increase
- Record revenue of $3.0 billion, an increase of 22%
- Record pre-tax income of $310.0 million, an 87% increase compared to $166.0 million in 2019
- Net income increased 88% to $239.9 million ($8.23 per diluted share) compared to $127.6 million in 2019 ($4.48 per diluted share)
- Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.3 billion, a 25% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $44
- Return on equity of 22%
- Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 34% compared to 38% at December 31, 2019
For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported record net income of $80.1 million, or $2.71 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $41.8 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $6.4 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.22 per diluted share), while 2019's fourth quarter net income included $3.8 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.13 per diluted share).
For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $239.9 million, or $8.23 per diluted share, compared to net income of $127.6 million, or $4.48 per diluted share, in 2019. Net income in 2020 included $6.4 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.22 per diluted share). Net income in 2019 included $3.8 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.13 per diluted share) and $0.5 million of after-tax acquisition-related charges ($0.02 per diluted share).
Homes delivered in 2020's fourth quarter reached an all-time quarterly record of 2,242, increasing 17% compared to 1,921 deliveries in 2019's fourth quarter. Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 increased 22% to a record 7,709 from 2019's deliveries of 6,296. New contracts for 2020's fourth quarter increased 27% to a fourth quarter record of 2,128 from 1,677 new contracts in 2019's fourth quarter. For 2020, new contracts reached a record of 9,427, a 39% increase over 2019's new contracts of 6,773. Homes in backlog increased 64% at December 31, 2020 to 4,389 units, with an all-time record sales value of $1.84 billion, a 74% increase over last year, and the average sales price in backlog increased 6% to $419,000. At December 31, 2019, the sales value of the 2,671 homes in backlog was $1.1 billion, with an average sales price of $396,000. M/I Homes had 202 active communities at December 31, 2020 compared to 225 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in 2020's fourth quarter and 11% for the year.
Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We are extremely pleased with our fourth quarter results, capping off a tremendous year for M/I Homes with strong growth and record- setting financial achievements across the board. We nearly doubled our net income from 2019 resulting in a very strong return on equity of 22%. We also achieved a record level of new contracts, homes delivered and backlog sales value. Our 2020 results include an 87% increase in pre-tax income and an 84% improvement in diluted earnings per share, along with a 74% increase in our backlog sales value to a record $1.84 billion and record earnings in our financial services operations. Our gross margins were very strong, reaching 23.0% in the fourth quarter and 22.2% for the year – a 260 basis point improvement over 2019, and our pre-tax income percentage for the year improved 360 basis points to 10.2%. A number of factors drove these strong results, including low mortgage rates, increased home demand from younger buyers and the current undersupply of homes available. In addition, we also benefited from strong community locations, well-designed product and superb execution across our markets."
"We ended the year with record-high shareholders' equity of $1.3 billion, an increase of 25% from 2019 and book value per share of $44," Mr. Schottenstein continued. "Our year-end cash balance was $261 million, with no borrowings on our $500 million credit facility and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 34%. Housing conditions are very good and, given the strength of our record backlog and strong competitive position across our markets, we are well positioned for another strong year in 2021."
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 127,650 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions", "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, integration of acquisitions, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
New contracts
|
2,128
|
1,677
|
9,427
|
6,773
|
Average community count
|
205
|
223
|
215
|
218
|
Cancellation rate
|
10
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
Backlog units
|
4,389
|
2,671
|
4,389
|
2,671
|
Backlog sales value
|
$
|
1,836,907
|
$
|
1,057,528
|
$
|
1,836,907
|
$
|
1,057,528
|
Homes delivered
|
2,242
|
1,921
|
7,709
|
6,296
|
Average home closing price
|
$
|
389
|
$
|
377
|
$
|
381
|
$
|
384
|
Homebuilding revenue:
|
Housing revenue
|
$
|
872,814
|
$
|
724,790
|
$
|
2,939,962
|
$
|
2,420,348
|
Land revenue
|
8,061
|
1,577
|
19,170
|
24,619
|
Total homebuilding revenue
|
$
|
880,875
|
$
|
726,367
|
$
|
2,959,132
|
$
|
2,444,967
|
Financial services revenue
|
25,552
|
15,783
|
87,013
|
55,323
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
906,427
|
$
|
742,150
|
$
|
3,046,145
|
$
|
2,500,290
|
Cost of sales - operations
|
689,245
|
594,373
|
2,361,367
|
2,005,222
|
Cost of sales - acquisition-related charges
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
639
|
Cost of sales - impairment
|
8,435
|
5,002
|
8,435
|
5,002
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
208,747
|
$
|
142,775
|
$
|
676,343
|
$
|
489,427
|
General and administrative expense
|
53,784
|
41,706
|
177,547
|
147,954
|
Selling expense
|
52,041
|
45,234
|
179,535
|
154,384
|
Operating income
|
$
|
102,922
|
$
|
55,835
|
$
|
319,261
|
$
|
187,089
|
Equity in income from joint venture arrangements
|
(159)
|
(193)
|
(466)
|
(311)
|
Interest expense
|
1,230
|
4,749
|
9,684
|
21,375
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
101,851
|
$
|
51,279
|
$
|
310,043
|
$
|
166,025
|
Provision for income taxes
|
21,768
|
9,499
|
70,169
|
38,438
|
Net income
|
$
|
80,083
|
$
|
41,780
|
$
|
239,874
|
$
|
127,587
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
2.78
|
$
|
1.48
|
$
|
8.38
|
$
|
4.58
|
Diluted
|
$
|
2.71
|
$
|
1.44
|
$
|
8.23
|
$
|
4.48
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
28,776
|
28,297
|
28,610
|
27,846
|
Diluted
|
29,507
|
29,049
|
29,152
|
28,475
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
As of
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Assets:
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
260,810
|
$
|
6,083
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
234,293
|
155,244
|
Inventory:
|
Lots, land and land development
|
868,288
|
858,065
|
Land held for sale
|
4,623
|
5,670
|
Homes under construction
|
898,966
|
756,998
|
Other inventory
|
144,731
|
148,774
|
Total Inventory
|
$
|
1,916,608
|
$
|
1,769,507
|
Property and equipment - net
|
26,612
|
22,118
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
52,291
|
18,415
|
Goodwill
|
16,400
|
16,400
|
Investments in joint venture arrangements
|
34,673
|
37,885
|
Deferred income tax asset
|
6,183
|
9,631
|
Other assets
|
95,175
|
70,311
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
2,643,045
|
$
|
2,105,594
|
Liabilities:
|
Debt - Homebuilding Operations:
|
Senior notes due 2021 - net
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
298,988
|
Senior notes due 2025 - net
|
247,613
|
247,092
|
Senior notes due 2028 - net
|
394,557
|
—
|
Notes payable - homebuilding
|
—
|
66,000
|
Notes payable - other
|
4,072
|
5,828
|
Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations
|
$
|
646,242
|
$
|
617,908
|
Notes payable bank - financial services operations
|
225,634
|
136,904
|
Total Debt
|
$
|
871,876
|
$
|
754,812
|
Accounts payable
|
185,669
|
125,026
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
52,474
|
18,415
|
Other liabilities
|
274,328
|
203,864
|
Total Liabilities
|
$
|
1,384,347
|
$
|
1,102,117
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
1,258,698
|
1,003,477
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
2,643,045
|
$
|
2,105,594
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
43.68
|
$
|
35.35
|
Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1)
|
34
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
(1)
|
The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
$
|
(28,892)
|
$
|
64,654
|
$
|
168,334
|
$
|
65,631
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
$
|
(2,543)
|
$
|
(1,884)
|
$
|
(33,870)
|
$
|
(27,594)
|
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
$
|
89,733
|
$
|
(90,138)
|
$
|
120,263
|
$
|
(53,483)
|
Land/lot purchases
|
$
|
148,126
|
$
|
73,619
|
$
|
414,950
|
$
|
332,057
|
Land development spending
|
$
|
95,732
|
$
|
82,839
|
$
|
318,336
|
$
|
268,347
|
Land sale revenue
|
$
|
8,061
|
$
|
1,577
|
$
|
19,170
|
$
|
24,619
|
Land sale gross profit
|
$
|
738
|
$
|
(32)
|
$
|
989
|
$
|
498
|
Financial services pre-tax income
|
$
|
14,821
|
$
|
6,420
|
$
|
50,468
|
$
|
23,699
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income
|
$
|
80,083
|
$
|
41,780
|
$
|
239,874
|
$
|
127,587
|
Add:
|
Provision for income taxes
|
21,768
|
9,499
|
70,169
|
38,438
|
Interest expense, net of interest income
|
333
|
3,727
|
6,168
|
17,515
|
Interest amortized to cost of sales
|
9,559
|
8,802
|
32,686
|
29,411
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,564
|
4,154
|
17,578
|
15,950
|
Non-cash charges
|
10,313
|
6,762
|
16,685
|
10,848
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
126,620
|
$
|
74,724
|
$
|
383,160
|
$
|
239,749
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
101,851
|
$
|
51,279
|
$
|
310,043
|
$
|
166,025
|
Add: Impairment (2)
|
8,435
|
5,002
|
8,435
|
5,002
|
Add: Acquisition-related charges (3)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
639
|
Add: Stucco-related charges (4)
|
860
|
—
|
860
|
—
|
Adjusted income before income taxes
|
$
|
111,146
|
$
|
56,281
|
$
|
319,338
|
$
|
171,666
|
Net income
|
$
|
80,083
|
$
|
41,780
|
$
|
239,874
|
$
|
127,587
|
Add: Impairment - net of tax (2)
|
6,411
|
3,802
|
6,411
|
3,802
|
Add: Acquisition-related charges - net of tax (3)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
486
|
Add: Stucco-related charges - net of tax (4)
|
654
|
—
|
654
|
—
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
87,148
|
$
|
45,582
|
$
|
246,939
|
$
|
131,875
|
Impairment - net of tax (2)
|
$
|
6,411
|
$
|
3,802
|
$
|
6,411
|
$
|
3,802
|
Acquisition-related charges - net of tax (3)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
486
|
Stucco-related charges - net of tax (4)
|
$
|
654
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
654
|
$
|
—
|
Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
29,507
|
29,049
|
29,152
|
28,475
|
Diluted earnings per share related to impairment (2)
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.13
|
Diluted earnings per share related to acquisition-related charges (3)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.02
|
Diluted earnings per share related to stucco-related charges (4)
|
0.02
|
—
|
0.02
|
—
|
Add: Diluted earnings per share
|
2.71
|
1.44
|
8.23
|
4.48
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
2.95
|
$
|
1.57
|
$
|
8.47
|
$
|
4.63
|
(1)
|
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.
|
(2)
|
Represents the related charges divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the respective period as presented in the Summary Statement of Income.
|
(3)
|
Represents purchase accounting adjustments related to our acquisition of Pinnacle Homes in Detroit, Michigan on March 1, 2018.
|
(4)
|
Represents charges for stucco-related repair costs taken in certain of our Florida communities.
|
M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data
|
NEW CONTRACTS
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
%
|
%
|
Region
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
Northern
|
792
|
655
|
21
|
%
|
3,743
|
2,695
|
39
|
%
|
Southern
|
1,336
|
1,022
|
31
|
%
|
5,684
|
4,078
|
39
|
%
|
Total
|
2,128
|
1,677
|
27
|
%
|
9,427
|
6,773
|
39
|
%
|
HOMES DELIVERED
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
%
|
%
|
Region
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
Northern
|
881
|
743
|
19
|
%
|
3,071
|
2,482
|
24
|
%
|
Southern
|
1,361
|
1,178
|
16
|
%
|
4,638
|
3,814
|
22
|
%
|
Total
|
2,242
|
1,921
|
17
|
%
|
7,709
|
6,296
|
22
|
%
|
BACKLOG
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Dollars
|
Average
|
Dollars
|
Average
|
Region
|
Units
|
(millions)
|
Sales Price
|
Units
|
(millions)
|
Sales Price
|
Northern
|
1,815
|
$
|
792
|
$
|
436,000
|
1,143
|
$
|
495
|
$
|
433,000
|
Southern
|
2,574
|
$
|
1,045
|
$
|
406,000
|
1,528
|
$
|
563
|
$
|
368,000
|
Total
|
4,389
|
$
|
1,837
|
$
|
419,000
|
2,671
|
$
|
1,058
|
$
|
396,000
|
LAND POSITION SUMMARY
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Lots
|
Lots Under
|
Lots
|
Lots Under
|
Region
|
Owned
|
Contract
|
Total
|
Owned
|
Contract
|
Total
|
Northern
|
6,786
|
7,801
|
14,587
|
6,857
|
6,207
|
13,064
|
Southern
|
10,013
|
14,909
|
24,922
|
7,809
|
12,386
|
20,195
|
Total
|
16,799
|
22,710
|
39,509
|
14,666
|
18,593
|
33,259
SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.