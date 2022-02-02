M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

M/I Homes, Inc.

Feb 02, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Fourth Quarter Results:

  • Homes delivered increased 3% to 2,316, an all-time quarterly record
  • Revenue increased 16% to an all-time quarterly record of $1.1 billion
  • Pre-tax income increased 39% to $141.4 million, an all-time quarterly record
  • Net income increased 42% to $113.4 million ($3.83 per diluted share) compared to $80.1 million ($2.71 per diluted share) in 2020
  • New contracts were 1,744 compared to 2,128 in 2020's fourth quarter
  • Backlog units increased 10% to 4,835, a fourth quarter record
  • Backlog sales value reached $2.4 billion, a fourth quarter record

2021 Full Year Results:

  • Record homes delivered of 8,638, a 12% increase
  • Record revenue of $3.7 billion, an increase of 23%
  • Record pre-tax income of $509.1 million, a 64% increase compared to $310.0 million in 2020
  • Net income increased 65% to $396.9 million ($13.28 per diluted share) compared to $239.9 million in 2020 ($8.23 per diluted share)
  • New contracts were 9,084, a decrease of 4% when compared to the record level achieved in 2020
  • Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.6 billion, a 29% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $57
  • Return on equity of 27.4%
  • Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 30% compared to 34% at December 31, 2020

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company reported record net income of $113.4 million, or $3.83 per diluted share.  This compares to net income of $80.1 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.  Net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $6.4 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.22 per diluted share).

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $396.9 million, or $13.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $239.9 million, or $8.23 per diluted share, in 2020.  Net income in 2021 included a $7.0 million after-tax loss on early extinguishment of debt ($0.23 per diluted share) while net income in 2020 included $6.4 million of after-tax impairment charges ($0.22 per diluted share).

Homes delivered in 2021's fourth quarter reached an all-time quarterly record of 2,316, increasing 3% compared to 2,242 deliveries in 2020's fourth quarter.  Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 increased 12% to a record 8,638 from 2020's deliveries of 7,709.  New contracts for 2021's fourth quarter decreased 18% to 1,744 from 2,128 new contracts in 2020's fourth quarter.  For 2021, new contracts were 9,084, declining 4% from 2020's 9,427 new contracts. Homes in backlog increased 10% at December 31, 2021 to 4,835 units, with an all-time record sales value of $2.4 billion, a 29% increase over last year, and the average sales price in backlog increased 17% to $490,000.  At December 31, 2020, the sales value of the 4,389 homes in backlog was $1.8 billion, with an average sales price of $419,000.  M/I Homes had 175 active communities at December 31, 2021 compared to 202 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in 2021's fourth quarter and 8% for the year.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "2021 was another banner year for M/I Homes, highlighted by record levels of revenue, homes delivered, income, and year-end backlog.  Our revenue increased 23% to $3.7 billion, pre-tax income improved 64% to $509 million and net income and diluted earnings per share both improved over 60% from 2020 levels, resulting in a strong return on equity of 27.4%.  Our 2021 results reflect a 210 basis point improvement in our gross margins to 24.3%, a 130 basis point improvement in our  overhead expense ratio and record earnings in our financial services operations. We are particularly pleased with these results given the unprecedented labor and material supply chain issues we experienced throughout the year.  In addition, despite a 13% decline in community count and limiting sales in a majority of our communities, we achieved record year-end backlog units and backlog sales value, increasing 10% and 29%, over 2020."

Mr. Schottenstein continued "We ended the year with record shareholders' equity of $1.6 billion, an increase of 29% from 2020 and book value per share of $57. Our year-end cash balance was $236 million, with no borrowings on our $550 million credit facility and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 30%.  During the year, we also repurchased $52 million of our common shares.  Though the supply chain and construction challenges are likely to persist, we are well positioned to continue growing our business as we begin the year with a strong balance sheet, record backlog, solid housing demand and plans to open a record number of new communities."  

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call."  A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through February 2023.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 136,700 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the M/I Homes Brand.  The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions", "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.  These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, the impact of COVID-19, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time.  We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

New contracts

1,744

2,128

9,084

9,427

Average community count

176

205

183

215

Cancellation rate

10%

10%

8%

11%

Backlog units

4,835

4,389

4,835

4,389

Backlog sales value

$ 2,366,873

$ 1,836,907

$ 2,366,873

$ 1,836,907

Homes delivered

2,316

2,242

8,638

7,709

Average home closing price

$           443

$           389

$           420

$           381








Homebuilding revenue:






   Housing revenue

$ 1,026,082

$    872,814

$ 3,630,469

$ 2,939,962

   Land revenue

2,721

8,061

13,390

19,170

Total homebuilding revenue

$ 1,028,803

$    880,875

$ 3,643,859

$ 2,959,132








   Financial services revenue

22,949

25,552

102,028

87,013








Total revenue

$ 1,051,752

$    906,427

$ 3,745,887

$ 3,046,145








Cost of sales - operations

808,150

689,245

2,836,972

2,361,367

Cost of sales - impairment


8,435


8,435

Gross margin

$    243,602

$    208,747

$    908,915

$    676,343

General and administrative expense

48,306

53,784

192,009

177,547

Selling expense

55,231

52,041

198,610

179,535

Operating income

$    140,065

$    102,922

$    518,296

$    319,261

Other income

(1,901)

(159)

(2,046)

(466)

Interest expense

602

1,230

2,156

9,684

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



9,072

Income before income taxes

$    141,364

$    101,851

$    509,114

$    310,043

Provision for income taxes

27,981

21,768

112,246

70,169

Net income

$    113,383

$      80,083

$    396,868

$    239,874








Earnings per share:






Basic

$          3.93

$          2.78

$        13.64

$          8.38

Diluted

$          3.83

$          2.71

$        13.28

$          8.23








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

28,833

28,776

29,092

28,610

Diluted

29,612

29,507

29,880

29,152

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


As of

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets:


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$      236,368

$      260,810

Mortgage loans held for sale

275,655

234,293

Inventory:


Lots, land and land development

1,125,738

868,288

Land held for sale

4,312

4,623

Homes under construction

1,187,341

898,966

Other inventory

135,043

144,731

Total Inventory

$  2,452,434

$  1,916,608




Property and equipment - net

37,648

26,612

Operating lease right-of-use assets

50,950

52,291

Goodwill

16,400

16,400

Investments in joint venture arrangements

57,121

34,673

Deferred income tax asset

10,251

6,183

Other assets

103,026

95,175

Total Assets

$  3,239,853

$  2,643,045




Liabilities:


Debt - Homebuilding Operations:


Senior notes due 2025 - net

$                —

$      247,613

Senior notes due 2028 - net

395,331

394,557

Senior notes due 2030 - net

295,937

Notes payable - other

4,549

4,072

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$      695,817

$      646,242




Notes payable bank - financial services operations

266,160

225,634

Total Debt

$      961,977

$      871,876




Accounts payable

244,505

185,669

Operating lease liabilities

51,497

52,474

Other liabilities

357,690

274,328

Total Liabilities

$  1,615,669

$  1,384,347




Shareholders' Equity

1,624,184

1,258,698

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  3,239,853

$  2,643,045




Book value per common share

$          56.99

$          43.68

Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1)

30%

34%

(1)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$         17,518

$        (28,892)

$        (16,823)

$       168,334

Cash used in investing activities

$        (19,799)

$          (2,543)

$        (51,722)

$        (33,870)

Cash provided by financing activities

$         17,492

$         89,733

$         44,103

$       120,263








Land/lot purchases

$       156,307

$       148,126

$       630,120

$       414,950

Land development spending

$       140,640

$         95,732

$       421,824

$       318,336

Land sale revenue

$            2,721

$            8,061

$         13,390

$         19,170

Land sale gross profit

$               707

$               738

$            3,228

$               989








Financial services pre-tax income

$         10,775

$         14,821

$         58,379

$         50,468

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)
(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

$       113,383

$         80,083

$       396,868

$       239,874

Add:






Provision for income taxes

27,981

21,768

112,246

70,169

Interest (income) expense

(677)

333

(1,950)

6,168

Interest amortized to cost of sales

7,974

9,559

33,829

32,686

Depreciation and amortization

4,378

4,564

16,915

17,578

Non-cash charges

2,360

10,313

10,437

16,685

Adjusted EBITDA

$       155,399

$       126,620

$       568,345

$       383,160

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Income before income taxes

$   141,364

$   101,851

$   509,114

$   310,043

Add: Impairment (2)


8,435


8,435

Add: Stucco-related charges (3)


860


860

Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt (4)



9,072

Adjusted income before income taxes

$   141,364

$   111,146

$   518,186

$   319,338








Net income

$   113,383

$     80,083

$   396,868

$   239,874

Add: Impairment - net of tax (2)


6,411


6,411

Add: Stucco-related charges - net of tax (3)


654


654

Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt (4)



6,985

Adjusted net income

$   113,383

$     87,148

$   403,853

$   246,939








Impairment - net of tax (2)

$             —

$       6,411

$             —

$       6,411

Stucco-related charges - net of tax (3)

$             —

$          654

$             —

$          654

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (4)

$             —

$             —

$       6,985

$             —








Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

29,612

29,507

29,880

29,152








Diluted earnings per share related to impairment (2)

$             —

$         0.22

$             —

$         0.22

Diluted earnings per share related to stucco-related charges (3)


0.02


0.02

Diluted earnings per share related to loss on early
extinguishment of debt (4)



0.23









Add: Diluted earnings per share

3.83

2.71

13.28

8.23








Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$         3.83

$         2.95

$       13.51

$         8.47

(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.


(2)

Represents the related charges divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the respective period as presented in the Summary Statement of Income.


(3)

Represents charges for stucco-related repair costs taken in certain of our Florida communities.


(4)

Represents loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the early redemption of our 2025 Senior Notes during the third quarter of 2021, consisting of a $7.1 million prepayment premium due to early redemption and $2.0 million for the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data


NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,





%





%

Region

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Northern

705

792

(11) %

3,667

3,743

(2) %

Southern

1,039

1,336

(22) %

5,417

5,684

(5) %

Total

1,744

2,128

(18) %

9,084

9,427

(4) %



HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,





%





%

Region

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Northern

954

881

8 %

3,592

3,071

17 %

Southern

1,362

1,361

—  %

5,046

4,638

9 %

Total

2,316

2,242

3 %

8,638

7,709

12 %



BACKLOG

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



Dollars

Average



Dollars

Average

Region

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Northern

1,890

$           914

$     484,000

1,815

$           792

$     436,000

Southern

2,945

$        1,453

$     493,000

2,574

$        1,045

$     406,000

Total

4,835

$        2,367

$     490,000

4,389

$        1,837

$     419,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Lots

Lots Under



Lots

Lots Under

Region

Owned

Contract

Total

Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

7,729

7,160

14,889

6,786

7,801

14,587

Southern

16,864

12,204

29,068

10,013

14,909

24,922

Total

24,593

19,364

43,957

16,799

22,710

39,509

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

