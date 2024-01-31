M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

2023 Fourth Quarter Results:

New contracts increased 61% to 1,588

Backlog sales value of $1.6 billion compared to $1.7 billion last year

compared to last year Homes delivered decreased 15% to 2,019

Revenue of $972.6 million , down 20%

, down 20% Pre-tax income of $138.0 million , down 16%

, down 16% Net income decreased 19% to $105.3 million ( $3.66 per diluted share) compared to $130.4 million ( $4.65 per diluted share) in 2022

2023 Full Year Results:

New contracts increased 20% to 7,977

Homes delivered of 8,112 compared to 8,366 in 2022, a 3% decrease

Revenue of $4.0 billion , a decrease of 2% over last year

, a decrease of 2% over last year Pre-tax income of $607.3 million , a 4% decrease compared to $635.2 million in 2022

, a 4% decrease compared to in 2022 Net income of $465.4 million ( $16.21 per diluted share) compared to $490.7 million in 2022 ( $17.24 per diluted share)

( per diluted share) compared to in 2022 ( per diluted share) Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $2.5 billion , a 22% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $91

, a 22% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of Return on equity of 20.2%

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 22% compared to 25% at December 31, 2022

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reported net income of $105.3 million, or $3.66 per diluted share, compared to net income of $130.4 million, or $4.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $465.4 million, or $16.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $490.7 million, or $17.24 per diluted share in 2022.

Homes delivered in 2023's fourth quarter reached 2,019, a 15% decrease compared to 2,384 deliveries in 2022's fourth quarter. Homes delivered for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 declined 3% to 8,112 from 2022's deliveries of 8,366. New contracts for 2023's fourth quarter increased 61% to 1,588 from 985 new contracts in 2022's fourth quarter. For 2023, new contracts were 7,977, a 20% increase from 2022's 6,668 new contracts. Homes in backlog decreased 4% at December 31, 2023 to 3,002 units, with a sales value of $1.6 billion, a 7% decrease from last year, and the average sales price in backlog decreased 3% to $525,000. At December 31, 2022, the sales value of the 3,137 homes in backlog was $1.7 billion, with an average sales price of $541,000. M/I Homes had 213 active communities at December 31, 2023 compared to 196 a year ago. The Company's cancellation rate was 13% in 2023's fourth quarter compared to 30% for the prior year's fourth quarter.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "2023 was a very strong year for our Company highlighted by earning $607 million of pretax income, representing 15% of revenue with gross margins of 25.3%. Revenue reached $4 billion, new contracts increased 20% to 7,977 homes and our return on equity was a very solid 20.2%. We are particularly pleased with these results given the significant headwinds the housing industry faced entering 2023, including higher interest rates, inflationary pressures, and uncertainty in the general economy."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "We are in excellent financial condition. We ended the year with record shareholders' equity of $2.5 billion, cash of $733 million, zero borrowings under our $650 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 22%. And, our year-end book value was a record $91 per share. We believe our industry will continue to benefit from strong fundamentals, including favorable demographic trends and an undersupply of housing. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to continue delivering strong results given the strength of our balance sheet, our diverse product offerings, and our well-located communities."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through January 2025.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 New contracts 1,588

985

7,977

6,668 Average community count 209

187

202

179 Cancellation rate 13 %

30 %

11 %

14 % Backlog units 3,002

3,137

3,002

3,137 Backlog sales value $ 1,575,643

$ 1,698,169

$ 1,575,643

$ 1,698,169 Homes delivered 2,019

2,384

8,112

8,366 Average home closing price $ 471

$ 492

$ 483

$ 479















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 950,872

$ 1,172,515

$ 3,914,372

$ 4,010,427 Land revenue 2,025

21,874

25,301

34,771 Total homebuilding revenue $ 952,897

$ 1,194,389

$ 3,939,673

$ 4,045,198















Financial services revenue 19,691

22,611

93,829

86,195















Total revenue $ 972,588

$ 1,217,000

$ 4,033,502

$ 4,131,393















Cost of sales - operations 728,202

942,469

3,014,573

3,087,551 Gross margin $ 244,386

$ 274,531

$ 1,018,929

$ 1,043,842 General and administrative expense 60,284

52,565

222,765

214,811 Selling expense 54,256

57,580

208,942

191,580 Operating income $ 129,846

$ 164,386

$ 587,222

$ 637,451 Other loss (income) 1

11

(33)

(6) Interest (income) expense (8,129)

185

(20,022)

2,250 Income before income taxes $ 137,974

$ 164,190

$ 607,277

$ 635,207 Provision for income taxes 32,692

33,795

141,912

144,545 Net income $ 105,282

$ 130,395

$ 465,365

$ 490,662















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 3.79

$ 4.75

$ 16.76

$ 17.60 Diluted $ 3.66

$ 4.65

$ 16.21

$ 17.24















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 27,769

27,435

27,769

27,876 Diluted 28,756

28,017

28,716

28,463

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

December 31,

2023

2022 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 732,804

$ 311,542 Mortgage loans held for sale 176,329

242,539 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,446,576

1,294,779 Land held for sale 6,932

3,331 Homes under construction 1,177,101

1,366,804 Other inventory 166,542

163,688 Total Inventory $ 2,797,151

$ 2,828,602







Property and equipment - net 34,918

37,446 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,364

60,416 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Investments in joint venture arrangements 44,011

51,554 Deferred income tax asset 16,094

18,019 Other assets 148,369

148,405 Total Assets $ 4,022,440

$ 3,714,923







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2028 - net 396,879

396,105 Senior notes due 2030 - net 296,865

296,361 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 693,744

$ 692,466







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 165,844

245,741 Total Debt $ 859,588

$ 938,207







Accounts payable 204,678

228,597 Operating lease liabilities 57,566

61,310 Other liabilities 383,669

416,084 Total Liabilities $ 1,505,501

$ 1,644,198







Shareholders' Equity 2,516,939

2,070,725 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,022,440

$ 3,714,923







Book value per common share $ 90.66

$ 75.46 Homebuilding debt / capital ratio(1) 22 %

25 %





(1) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 54,901

$ 198,220

$ 552,131

$ 184,071 Cash used in investing activities $ (4,500)

$ (8,282)

$ (18,632)

$ (27,380) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (53,849)

$ 53,843

$ (112,237)

$ (81,517)















Land/lot purchases $ 95,930

$ 51,480

$ 343,504

$ 341,084 Land development spending $ 159,550

$ 146,937

$ 512,105

$ 496,177 Land sale revenue $ 2,025

$ 21,874

$ 25,301

$ 34,771 Land sale gross profit $ 356

$ 8,827

$ 3,360

$ 11,735















Financial services pre-tax income $ 4,676

$ 9,655

$ 38,354

$ 39,260

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 105,282

$ 130,395

$ 465,365

$ 490,662 Add:













Provision for income taxes 32,692

33,795

141,912

144,545 Interest income (10,908)

(2,034)

(30,030)

(4,403) Interest amortized to cost of sales 7,724

8,724

33,326

30,270 Depreciation and amortization 4,479

4,350

17,369

17,174 Non-cash charges 13,241

20,526

20,247

27,139 Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,510

$ 195,756

$ 648,189

$ 705,387





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,









%











% Region 2023

2022

Change



2023

2022

Change Northern 699

369

89 %



3,361

2,747

22 % Southern 889

616

44 %



4,616

3,921

18 % Total 1,588

985

61 %



7,977

6,668

20 %









HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31,









%











% Region 2023

2022

Change



2023

2022

Change Northern 848

971

(13) %



3,169

3,581

(12) % Southern 1,171

1,413

(17) %



4,943

4,785

3 % Total 2,019

2,384

(15) %



8,112

8,366

(3) %









BACKLOG

December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,248

$ 663

$ 531,000



1,056

$ 552

$ 523,000 Southern 1,754

$ 912

$ 520,000



2,081

$ 1,146

$ 551,000 Total 3,002

$ 1,576

$ 525,000



3,137

$ 1,698

$ 541,000









LAND POSITION SUMMARY

December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

Lots

Lots Under







Lots

Lots Under



Region Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total Northern 6,852

8,935

15,787



7,972

7,406

15,378 Southern 17,522

12,351

29,873



17,032

9,643

26,675 Total 24,374

21,286

45,660



25,004

17,049

42,053

