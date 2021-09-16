Mi-One Brands Makes Inc 5000 List For The Sixth Year in a Row

PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi-One Brands has made it once again on the INC 5000 list for 2021. Inclusion on the list in 2021 makes six years running for Mi-One Brands as a high-growth leader, not only in their industry, but across all US companies. Mi-One brands moved up 563 places since last year's list. Inclusion on the list in 2021 makes six years running for Mi-One Brands as a high-growth leader, not only in their industry, but across all US companies. Only 4% of companies stay on the list for more than 5 years consecutively and Mi-One brands stayed on the list for 6 years in a row and moved up 563 places since last year's list.

Inc. Started the prestigious Inc. 500 list of the nation's most successful private companies in 1982. Since then, the Inc. 500 list has grown to include the top 5000 companies. On a national scale, it shows how they rank compared to competitors, the market segments and within their industry.

Receiving these distinguished editorial award benchmarks, a company's entrepreneurial success, innovation, and growth compared to the rest of their industry. Appearing on the Inc. 5000 list six years in a row highlights Mi-One Brand's ingenuity and continued success through historically tough times for the industry, the nation, and businesses in general.

Eligibility for the 2021 award requires that a company started generating at least $100,000 revenue four years prior and has increased it to at least $2 million in the following three years. Contenders must be privately held, for profit, US companies that are not a subsidiary of another company.

According to Geoff Habicht Co-Founder of Mi-One Brands, "Maintaining our place on this list shows we are doing the right things and headed in the right direction, especially compared to peers and competitors that didn't make the list."

About Mi-One Brands

Headquartered in Phoenix, Mi-One Brands started in 2008 as Smoking Vapors, providing combustible tobacco cigarette alternatives, since before the term "vaping" was coined. Mi-One Brands is a pioneer in the industry that has established deep roots in the vaping community, growing to become a globally influential designer and manufacturer of vape devices and accessories. Smoking Vapor rebranded in 2019 as Mi-One Brands adding several new devices to the lineup. Co-founders Amir Hakak and Geoff Habicht created Mi-One Brands with a simple mission in mind: to change the lives of adult smokers and their families for the better with simple, efficient design and convenient, high-quality devices. Mi-One Brands remains as dedicated to that mission today.

