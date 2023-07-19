Mi-One Brands Ranks #1 in State of Arizona Top Workplaces for 2023

PHOENIX, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi-One Brands was selected as the winner of the State of Arizona Top Workplaces for 2023 for organizations with 35 to 149 employees. The rankings were determined by the Energage Workplace Survey, an empirical engagement survey built on sixteen years of data from over 27 million employees and 70,000 organizations.

Mi-One Brands is a leading vape distributor, retailer and manufacturer based in Phoenix, Arizona, and is honored to receive the #1 ranking from the nation's most credible employer recognition program.

Mi-One company leadership created an environment where people can find meaning in their work, and where their well-being is valued. It is a safe space where employees form genuine connections with one another. Employee job satisfaction, and advancement opportunities allowed Mi-One Brands to claim this coveted accolade.

"We fundamentally believe that everyone matters and we strive to create an environment where everyone is both seen and heard, where personal growth is as important as professional development, and where everyone shares in our mutual success. As we elevate the quality of our collective lives in this way, it vibrates outward to have positive impact and heart-centered influence on co-workers, family and the broader community. We are proud to be able to create the habitat for people to bloom and are grateful for the amazing people that we have the privilege to lead." - Geoff Habicht

The Best Workplaces in Arizona list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

About Mi-One Brands

Mi-One Brands co-founders Amir Hakak and Geoff Habicht are driven by an important mission: to improve the lives of adult smokers and their families with simple, efficient, convenient, and high-quality vape devices supported with best-in-class customer service.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Mi-One Brands was a pioneer in the vape industry and founded in 2008. Before the term vaping was even coined, Mi-One Brands was providing innovative alternatives to combustible tobacco cigarettes. Mi-One Brands remains an influential manufacturer, designer, and distributor of high-quality vaping products.

With a company culture that fosters collaboration, innovation, and self-actualization, Mi-One Brands is proud to accept this recognition as the 2023 Top Workplace in Arizona.

