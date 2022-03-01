MI Therapeutics Market to Grow by USD 2.02 billion | Rising Incidence of MI to Boost Growth | Technavio

Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026 : Scope

The myocardial infarction (mi) therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

By product, the market has been segmented into antithrombotics, vasodilators, thrombolytics, and others. The antithrombotics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for NOACs worldwide.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will account for the highest share during the forecast period.

Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026 : Drivers and Challenges

The rising incidence of MI is one of the key factors driving the global myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market growth. Novel antithrombotics offer significant advantages, such as target specificity. Furthermore, in developed nations, reimbursement programs aim at providing full-time coverage for drug therapies as well as cardiovascular imaging and acute care. These factors are contributing to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The extensive use of generics is one of the key challenges to the global myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market growth. Generic drugs are allowed for sale after the expiry of the patent of the original branded drug. Thus, generic drugs have comparatively lower prices than branded drugs. In addition, the high success rates associated with implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and vest prevention of early sudden death trial (VEST) have led to their increased adoption rate among end-users. These factors limit the use of MI therapeutics to a certain extent among patients, thereby restricting the market growth.

Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market, including Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Athera Biotechnologies AB, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CeleCor Therapeutics, CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, CSL Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Ever Supreme Bio Technology, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Johnson and Johnson Inc. among others.

Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market vendors

Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.4 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Athera Biotechnologies AB, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CeleCor Therapeutics, CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, CSL Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Ever Supreme Bio Technology, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Johnson and Johnson Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

