MI VI by Samsara Unveils Bold Online Video Campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MI VI by Samsara unveils another round of marketing material with its newest online video with brand founders Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey. The launch of the video campaign follows the recent announcement that MI VI, a men's lifestyle brand by kiWW®, founded by Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey, and Samsara smart luggage have joined together to create a line of smart luggage that merges luxury and tech-savvy for today's millennial traveler.

"We're thrilled to launch this new video campaign that conveys MI VI by Samsara's commitment to bringing sophistication to the forefront of travel," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide. "This video reflects our progress with this newly formed powerful partnership with Samsara, telling a global audience our brand story and how we compete in the luxury marketplace."

The video campaign highlights the design of the MI VI by Samsara smart luggage, showing how the suitcase doubles as an on-the-go workstation that keeps today's travelers connected and safe with its IoT technology.

"In a world full of jetsetters that spend more time in the air or at the gate than in their own living room, this invigorating video shows how the MI VI by Samsara brand brings an element of adventure and style to travel, says Atara Dzikowski Co-Founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. "Using innovative design and technology to alleviate some of the stresses associated with travel is key and we are proud to showcase how our product delivers this in our new video."

"This striking marketing campaign celebrates travel as a lifestyle and effectively captures the boldness and confidence of the brand," says Tommy Meharey, Vice President, kathy ireland® Worldwide. "Each image tells a different story about travel, but all show how it can be chic and cutting-edge with the right suitcase."

Samsara's smart carry-on suitcase was recently named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage. Built with aviation-grade aluminum, Samsara's smart luggage is not only durable and fireproof, but also 20% lighter than any other aluminum case on the market today. The ergonomic design allows the luggage's flat-top surface to double as a mobile desk. Commensurate with the product's quality, this suitcase is recyclable for our environmentally conscious travelers.

Samsara offers customers a way to stay connected without compromising safety. The current model has a built-in power station that allows travelers to re-charge laptops and smart phones. The removable battery complies with TSA regulations allowing customers to carry-on or check-in luggage without hassle.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled by any smart suitcase on the market today. The Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues to invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage recently signed a merger agreement with Darkstar Ventures Inc. (OTC: DAVC). Samsara is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon. For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com .

About MI VI

MI VI | "Meharey Ireland Six", [pronounced My Six] is a men's lifestyle brand that is designed to serve the needs of both men and women. MI VI is developed and inspired by Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey, a Marine, Millennial and Father, in addition to their other brands, including I'M1. The initial successful product offering is MI VI by Samsara smart luggage, which made its debut at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. These exclusive images are Kathy Ireland and Tommy Meharey with MI VI luggage. MI VI is derived from a phrase coined by our military "I've got your six", meaning "I've got your back". With an elegant fusion of modern day aesthetic and robust masculinity, this brand embodies an unapologetic passion for life and living it fearlessly. From luxury to everyday necessities, MI VI has got your back.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®):

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland® is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland® is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including YWCA Greater Los Angeles, for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

