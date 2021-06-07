MI Windows honors manufacturing team nationwide with prestigious Founder's Award

"I'm so proud of the determination and selflessness they showed throughout the year," said MI CEO Matt DeSoto.

"Windows cannot be made in living rooms or home offices, so the stay-at-home and work-from-home orders implemented at the beginning of the pandemic did not apply to our manufacturing team members," MI CEO Matt DeSoto says. "The team coming to the plant every day to make windows and doors dealt with a lot of emotions, but they persevered, overcoming obstacles along the way. I'm so proud of the determination and selflessness they showed throughout the year."

The Founder's Award is traditionally given to one or two team members who best exemplified MI's Guiding Principles throughout the year. First issued in 2014, it has become a coveted award across the company.

The award coincides with recent increase in MI's starting rate for all manufacturing team members across the country – part of MI's continued investment in its team and the communities where it operates.

MI will recognize and congratulate its manufacturing team members over the next several months with a variety of gifts and celebratory events.

ABOUT MI

MI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands manufacture stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit: www.miwindows.com, www.milgard.com, www.sunrisewindows.com.

