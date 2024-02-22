Mi5 Recordings Universal Music Group Enters Into A Strategic Partnership with Music City San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Strategic Partnership

Music City San Francisco, a west coast hub and creative space for music in the heart of San Francisco, is entering into a strategic partnership with Mi5 Recordings Universal Music Group and President Ted Mason (former member Modern English, Multi platinum music producer). This will include an imprint recording label, label services, film production services, strategic partnerships with London, Paris, New York offices… expansion of artists resources, distribution, retail marketing funding (non cash advances to artists) additional social media support, production, mixing and mastering services, procuring production services, additional film production services, video production, educational programs and services and future Universal artists collaborations within the San Francisco music scene and Music City SF in all genres. Some of the artists Mr. Mason has personally worked with include Jeff Beck, Robert Plant, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Cheb Khaled, Santana, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Dead Prez, Peter Gabriel, Hugh Cornwell and the Stranglers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, Rachid Taha, Youssou N'dour, Nikki Minaj, Queen Latifa, Donna Summer, Mobb Deep, etc.

Financial Objectives

Music City SF/Mi5 Recordings Universal Music Group will be providing "Space" for the San Francisco/Northern California Music community to see their musical ambitions in music come to fruition, learn all aspects of the industry including recording, producing, business aspects and expectations of the industry and market, learn realistic ambition in music, interact with both local and international music artists and stars and work and communicate with the artists affiliated with Mi5 Recordings Universal Music Group in London, Paris, New York on a regular basis.

The financial expectations of Music City SF and financial partners that are expected to invest in this Strategic Partnership should concentrate on the strategic outreach and notoriety that Mi5 Recordings Universal Music Group will bring to the Partnership with their high profile artists, notoriety, social media outreach, command of the "imagination" in the contemporary "pop culture" and the aim to derive a working capital, cash flow and healthy profit from Corporate, Tech and University Institution's sponsorship that reaches out beyond the local community.

Universal Music Group, which finances and distributes Mi5 Recordings, is the biggest music label in the world, a 54 billion dollar world wide company owning a majority of today's contemporary artists and the legacy and history of past artists. The partnership intends to leverage this power to create a platform for performance, recording, learning, that will bring the San Francisco Music scene to a new level of participation in the international Music Community and Music Market. We intend to create a strategic platform to compete with the International Music Markets of Paris, New York and London.

About Music City San Francisco

Founded in 2005, Music City San Francisco is dedicated to supporting artists and music enthusiasts, and is the largest music community in Northern California. With a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of San Francisco, it offers a platform for performance, collaboration, and artist development, housing the San Francisco Music Hall of Fame and providing various music-related services in addition to a music themed Hotel & Hostel. Music City SF opened the doors to its newly renovated facility and rehearsal spaces on January 5th, 2024, as well as its food and beverage offerings. Live music venue operations have now begun, with a Grand Opening to follow in March, 2024. The San Francisco Music Hall of Fame exhibits and the launch of Education and Content programs are planned to launch shortly afterwards.

