Mi9 Retail and CitrusAd Form Strategic Partnership to Disrupt $120 Billion Digital Advertising Industry

NEW YORK and MIAMI, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi9 Retail, the leading provider of end-to-end software solutions for retailers, wholesalers and brands, announces a strategic partnership with CitrusAd, the world's leading retail media platform.

Major retailers globally are deploying the CitrusAd platform to grab a greater share of the online advertising revenue dominated by US tech companies such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook.

By partnering with CitrusAd, Mi9 will equip its retailers with the ability to better monetize their digital real estate akin to the advertising strategies adopted by Amazon Media Group, Walmart Media Group and Roundel (Target Corps Media Division). CitrusAd enables brands and agencies to promote product listings and display media right at the point of purchase and track media spend through to sale.

In addition to offering larger retailers their own private media platform, Mi9 and CitrusAd will create a marketplace solution enabling retailers of any size to join, gaining access to national media dollars due to the size and scale of the aggregated marketplace reach.

"The Mi9 and CitrusAd partnership brings together a roster of over 500 retailers across 30,000 stores, putting the platform on par with major Tier 1 players to compete for billions in national media dollars due to the collective scale," said Mi9 CEO, Neil Moses. "We are excited to bring a highly differentiated digital media monetization option to retailers, providing both CitrusAd's best of breed ad tech and immediate access to media revenue via the marketplace solution."

Mi9 will migrate existing retailers and add future retailers to CitrusAd's platform rapidly. These retailers will join an already notable list of retailers monetizing their digital shelf via CitrusAd's technology including UK leading grocery retailer Ocado, US grocery chain Hy-Vee, H-E-B in Latin America and Australian Supermarket giants Coles & Woolworths.

CEO Brad Moran at CitrusAd said "the partnership with Mi9 enables Citrus to provide cutting edge solutions for both large, national retailers as well as launch a platform to aggregate regional retailers to capture national media budgets. Existing ad networks have either lacked the self-service capability or the reporting transparency of the ad spend at a retailer level. Brands, and in particular media agency trading desks, want self-serve capability with real time, transparent reporting, which has been one of the main reasons for Amazon's ad success to date."

About Citrus

CitrusAd is the world leading white label eCommerce advertising platform that enables retailers to monetize their digital assets in a personalized fashion and enables suppliers to increase sales by launching more targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns right at the point of purchase. Since it was launched in December 2017, CitrusAd has become the global retail industry's preferred sponsored product and banner ad platform. CitrusAd has partnered with successful Tier 1 retailers in the US, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia to empower the potential of their online shelf space. For more information, visit https://www.citrusad.com/mi9

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail is the fastest-growing provider of enterprise software for retailers, wholesalers, and brands. Mi9's Media Sales Team has a long history of success monetizing eCommerce platforms for retailers, driving sales for brands and increased basket size for retailers through personalized media and sponsored listings. Mi9 Retail is committed to helping retailers and brands on their path to success, so they can maximize revenue and customer engagement while minimizing costs. For more information visit https://mi9retail.com/

