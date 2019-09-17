Mi9 Retail Announces Collaboration with Google Cloud to Advance Enterprise Retail Technology

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi9 Retail is pleased to announce that it has signed a cloud collaboration and innovation agreement with Google Cloud aimed at advancing the state of unified retail commerce technology. Google Cloud Platform (GCP) will serve as the foundation for the Mi9 Retail Cloud, providing Mi9 customers with one of the most reliable, secure, and scalable cloud platforms.

Following an exhaustive business and technical evaluation of cloud technology providers, Mi9 Retail selected Google Cloud to be its partner for development and deployment of its next generation of retail software and services. Mi9 will take advantage of the latest AI and machine learning technologies from Google Cloud that are transforming retail-specific tasks such as visual product search and enhanced AI-driven product recommendations. By partnering with Google Cloud, Mi9 product teams will be able to remain focused on the critical design, user-experience, and feature development initiatives that have resulted in Mi9 being recognized as the overall leader1 in retail software.

Enterprise retail technology is rapidly shifting from traditional license and deployment models to more flexible, scalable, subscription-based cloud models. Real-time merchandising, inventory optimization, and peak-period transaction processing require increasingly large data volumes and computing power making it cost-prohibitive for many retailers who try to run solutions on premises. However, Mi9 Retail solutions running on GCP deliver all the benefits of SaaS without the legacy price-performance limitations.

"We surveyed the market to find a partner that could not only support the migration of our current customers to a more efficient and reliable cloud infrastructure, but also to accelerate the implementation and rollout of specific capabilities that retailers need to adopt to meet the increasing demands of shoppers,'' said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. "Google Cloud's culture of innovation, technology excellence, and curiosity with respect to identifying and solving the biggest challenges to cloud scalability, speed, and performance, are what set them apart. We're thrilled to be partnering with Google Cloud and look forward to announcing exciting new product initiatives in the coming months."

Google Cloud is the Innovation Sponsor at this year's Mi9 Synergy customer conference which is being held at the Four Seasons Las Vegas Hotel on September 17-20. Ron Bodkin, Technical Director for Applied Artificial Intelligence, Office of the CTO, Google Cloud, will deliver the opening keynote address.

1 2019 RIS Software Leaderboard.

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail is the fastest growing provider of enterprise software for retailers, wholesalers, and brands. Mi9 enables the world's leading retailers to automate and optimize their entire Plan-to-Sell™ process, from planning to executing, influencing, and selling merchandise in-store, online, and on any device. Mi9 corporate retail systems facilitate better planning, master data management, allocation, and replenishment, and Mi9 customer engagement and point-of-purchase systems boost revenue across digital and brick-and-mortar channels. Our solutions are connected via a common analytics framework that serves as the foundation of the system and speeds time to insight with role-based dashboards, KPIs, and governed self-service data discovery. Mi9 Retail is committed to helping retailers on their path to success, so they can maximize revenue and customer engagement while minimizing costs. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

SOURCE Mi9 Retail

Related Links

http://www.mi9retail.com

