Mi9 Retail Announces Major Product Updates Across Entire Unified Retail Suite

"We have invested time and resources to harmonize our development, documentation, and quality assurance methods and processes across our expansive solution portfolio," said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. "The result is that we're delivering high quality product releases that create value for our customers on a quarterly cadence."

Notable updates in the Q1 2018 product release include:

JustEnough Assortment Planning – Retailers are now better-equipped to maximize inventory flow-through and optimize product assortments with more informed decision-making at every step of the product lifecycle made possible by new visualizations, including product images, lifecycle bars, and Gantt charts.





JustEnough Allocations – Retailers will allocate just the right sizes to each store with greater allocations precision delivered by the new size curve optimization functions in JustEnough Allocations.





Mi9 Intelligence – Retailers can now benefit from increased control over e-commerce operations with new metadata items related to e-commerce that provide additional visibility into online orders, customer behaviors, sales, and more.





Mi9 Merchant – Retailers will replenish the perfect amount of stock only to the stores that need it thanks to the newly-added concept of insight inventory, or upcoming inventory based on pre-defined lead times, that makes replenishment calculations more precise than ever before.





Mi9 Mosaic POS and Clienteling – The Mosaic suite has undergone scores of enhancements in this release based on the input of Mi9 Retail customers, including specific functionality for the jewelry industry, validated by a group of leading luxury and jewelry retailers in North America .

"We are committed to building innovative software that gives retailers a competitive edge," said Moses. "By releasing new software on a quarterly basis, we are able to stay ahead of the trends that influence the world of retail, equipping our customers to outsell the competition in this ever-changing marketplace." Mi9 Retail customers had a unique opportunity to see the newest product releases firsthand last week at Synergy 2018, the signature annual event for Mi9 Retail customers.

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail is passionate about helping retailers create great experiences for their customers – online, in-store, and on any device. We know that great retail experiences happen when optimized inventory management intersects perfectly with well-executed customer engagement strategies to deliver higher customer loyalty, better margins, and a more engaged workforce. Our solutions for merchandise management, digital commerce, and store operations are used by leading retailers across the globe. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

