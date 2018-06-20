Mi9 Retail Bolsters North America Sales and Services Leadership Teams with Industry Veterans

During his 20-year enterprise software sales career, David Anderson has become known for his ability to lead transformational change and build high performance enterprise software sales organizations. David has held key leadership roles for fast-growing technology companies, building or rebuilding his organizations and infrastructure from the ground up. Most notably, he built successful teams for BMC Software, Symphony EYC, SumTotal Systems, JDA Software, and SSA Global. He brings a wealth of knowledge of enterprise retail, including supply chain management, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, customer relationship management, human capital management, analytics, and more.

Greg Hoffman brings more than 20 years of hands-on experience leading multi-million dollar international professional services and consulting practices. Greg has developed a strong understanding of the intricate challenges of global retail having managed businesses in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Prior to joining Mi9 Retail, Gregg Hoffman served as Vice President of Professional Services at Symphony Retail AI. Hoffman also held leadership positions over the course of his career at notable technology companies such as SumTotal Systems, Torex, and Infor.

"David and Greg add depth and experience to our management structure at a critical time in our business," said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. "In the past four years, this company has grown tenfold and the pace of change has not abated. By bringing on strategic hires in key areas such as Sales and Professional Services, we're expanding our ability to deliver the highest quality products and services."

Mi9 Retail is the fastest growing provider of enterprise software for retailers, wholesalers, and brands. Mi9 enables the world's leading retailers to automate and optimize their entire Plan-to-Sell™ process, from planning to executing, influencing, and selling merchandise in-store, online, and on any device. Mi9 corporate retail systems facilitate better planning, master data management, allocation, and replenishment, and Mi9 customer engagement and point-of-purchase systems boost revenue across digital and brick-and-mortar channels. Our solutions are connected via a common analytics framework that serves as the foundation of the system and speeds time to insight with role-based dashboards, KPIs, and governed self-service data discovery. Mi9 Retail is committed to helping retailers on their path to success, so they can maximize revenue and customer engagement while minimizing costs. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

