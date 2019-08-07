Mi9 Retail CEO, Neil Moses, Named Number 7 in Top 50 SaaS CEOs Report

MIAMI, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi9 Retail, the fastest growing provider of unified commerce solutions, is pleased to announce that Neil Moses has been named to the Top 50 SaaS CEOs report for the second year in a row.

The Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2019 were selected based on nomination submissions from colleagues, peers and other software industry participants. Nominees were reviewed across a number of key attributes including integrity, intellect, drive, emotional intelligence, organizational culture and operational skill. Others on this year's list include CEOs of Twilio, Bitly, Crowdstrike, Lucidworks, and OneLogin.

"The most highly regarded CEOs had a high volume of nominations showing consistency to primary characteristics comprising the individual's effective leadership style," said the TSR Editorial Team. "And in many cases, we were impressed with the outpouring of support, respect and admiration for these leaders. It became clear that to build a high performing organization supported by a constructive and enduring culture, the CEO needed to possess a unique set of rare skills."

Neil has extensive hands-on experience in executive-level operations and strategy-focused leadership positions, with an emphasis on corporate development, strategic planning, marketing, enterprise software, customer service, legal and finance. Neil also possesses the prestigious Juris Doctor (JD) degree from NYU Law.

"It's an honor and a validation of how we approach all aspects of our business," said Neil Moses. "The entire Mi9 team deserves credit for their relentless efforts to serve our customers and partners by building an innovative and exciting technology company."

About The SaaS Report

The SaaS Report is a comprehensive source for market insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the SaaS and software sectors.

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail is the fastest growing provider of enterprise software for retailers, wholesalers, and brands. Mi9 enables the world's leading retailers to automate and optimize their entire Plan-to-Sell™ process, from planning to executing, influencing, and selling merchandise in-store, online, and on any device. Mi9 corporate retail systems facilitate better planning, master data management, allocation, and replenishment, and Mi9 customer engagement and point-of-purchase systems boost revenue across digital and brick-and-mortar channels. Our solutions are connected via a common analytics framework that serves as the foundation of the system and speeds time to insight with role-based dashboards, KPIs, and governed self-service data discovery. Mi9 Retail is committed to helping retailers on their path to success, so they can maximize revenue and customer engagement while minimizing costs. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

