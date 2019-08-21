Mi9 Retail Extends Industry-Leading Merchandise Management Platform

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi9 Retail, a leading provider of unified retail commerce solutions, is pleased to announce the release of new platform integration services that extend the deployment flexibility of its flagship Merchandise Management platform. Mi9 Merchandise Management provides a complete, fully integrated portfolio of capabilities that range from planning and execution, to master data management, in-store back office, and advanced reporting and enterprise analytics.

Mi9 has continued to build on its partnership with Dell Boomi, integrating Merchandise Management with Mi9's industry-leading demand forecasting, advanced allocations, and replenishment solutions. The investment in Dell Boomi's platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) technology means that Mi9 customers not only benefit from a reduction in time, cost, and complexity to go live, but they also get access to a standard integration programming language and a library of standard connectors for their own legacy systems integrations. This technology also allows third party systems integrators to configure the platform for the specific needs of their retail customers.

At the same time, Mi9 has made significant product investments in developing and exposing public APIs, while also expanding its web-based merchandising footprint.

"Mi9's investment in our core product as well as public APIs is a game-changer, creating a whole new level of system flexibility for customers who want to develop and utilize their own user interfaces and internal business rules to interact with the system, without requiring customization to the core," said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. "Combined with the ongoing investments we've been making in web-based capabilities to facilitate in-store inventory inquiries and actions against the head office system, we're helping strengthen retailers' unified commerce strategies."

Mi9 Merchandise Management helps leading retailers:

Remove siloed systems

Establish a single version of truth for inventory, pricing and location data

Shift to SaaS, accruing the benefits of an infinitely flexible, scalable, modern merchandising system

Improve gross margin

Increase inventory turns

Boost staff productivity

Provide critical support for omni channel retail

Access real time inventory – across channels

Track and manage huge quantities of data

In recent weeks, Mi9 customers have gone live on Mi9 Merchandise Management in retail industries ranging from hardware to high-volume fashion. Despite the diversity of these businesses, these retailers are running the same Mi9 Merchandise Management platform. They share common requirements for strict system security, data integrity, and support for rapid business growth.

A leading high-volume fashion retailer chose Mi9 Retail to help streamline its procurement and invoice matching processes, drive granular inventory management, and provide exception-based reporting and KPIs to help optimize its overall business. Mi9 Merchandise Management supports this retailer's uniquely complex ordering, receiving, and invoicing requirements, high SKU volume, and integration to new and legacy 3rd party systems.

A $10 billion decentralized hardware retailer selected Mi9 Merchandise Management to drive its portfolio modernization strategy and help bring improved operations to its owner-operators. Mi9's in-store and head office capabilities will help boost staff productivity across this chain of more than one hundred sixty member-retailers by providing real time inventory access to store managers while establishing a single version of the truth for inventory, pricing, and location data. At the same time, numerous legacy systems and data silos will be sunset as Mi9 Merchandise Management becomes the system of record for core merchandising and unified commerce data.

