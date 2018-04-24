Mi9 Retail Honors Best-In-Class Retailers at Synergy 2018

Mi9 Retail highlighted the accomplishments of eleven exceptional customers in the areas of retail excellence, community and retail leadership, and the effective use of the Mi9 Retail solutions to improve operational performance, boost profits, and drive business growth. The winners of the Synergy 2018 customer excellence awards included best-in-class retailers from around the world, specializing in various verticals, including apparel, jewelry, luxury, hardlines, and sporting goods.

"I would like to thank the retailers who attended the conference and extend my sincere congratulations to this year's winners," said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. "We are proud of the success these customers are achieving through the use of our modern retail solutions and are committed to making ongoing strategic investments to help them meet and exceed their needs going forward," he concluded. Event highlights are available on the Mi9 Retail website.

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail is passionate about helping retailers create great experiences for their customers – online, in-store, and on any device. We know that great retail experiences happen when optimized inventory management intersects perfectly with well-executed customer engagement strategies to deliver higher customer loyalty, better margins, and a more engaged workforce. Our solutions for merchandise management, digital commerce, and store operations are used by leading retailers across the globe. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

