Mi9 Retail Joins Dell Boomi Partner Network

The Boomi Platform delivers the critical data integration capabilities needed to provide greater consistency across the entire organization. Mi9 Retail will benefit from a wide variety of technology connectors to integrate with various web and on-premise applications. What's more, Mi9 will use the best-of-breed integration platform for both product and third-party system integrations to manage massive amounts of data in a more efficient manner. According to Gartner, by next year, "iPaaS will become the integration platform of choice for new integration projects, overtaking the annual revenue growth of traditional application integration suites on the way."

"By using a common platform to connect their systems, our customers will benefit from a more versatile and extensible application architecture that will deliver faster time to value, reduce overall costs, and equip them to adapt to ongoing change as the retail industry continues to evolve," said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. "We're excited to bring added value to retailers through this strategic partnership with Boomi."

Over the last few years, Mi9 Retail has made strategic investments and developed strong business partnerships that all contributed to reinforcing the software provider position as a real leader in its space.

"There is no better industry than retail to depict the winners and losers of digital disruption," said David Tavolaro VP of Global Business Development for Boomi. "Working with Mi9 Retail gives our retail customers a fast, well executed option for helping organizations deliver on the promise of digital transformation to drive innovative customer experiences and stay ahead of the competition."

About Dell Boomi

Dell Boomi (Boomi), an independent business unit of Dell, is the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business. Boomi helps more than 7,500 organizations accelerate business agility by connecting data and applications to run faster and smarter. Visit http://www.boomi.com for more information.

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail is passionate about helping retailers create great experiences for their customers – online, in-store, and on any device. We know that great retail experiences happen when optimized inventory management intersects perfectly with well-executed customer engagement strategies to deliver higher customer loyalty, better margins, and a more engaged workforce. Our solutions for merchandise management, digital commerce, and store operations are used by leading retailers across the globe. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

