Mi9 Retail Launches ThryveAI

MIAMI, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi9 Retail (Mi9), the leading provider of omnichannel retail solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new digital commerce brand, ThryveAI.

Mi9, a pioneer in grocery e-commerce, helped grocers create their first digital storefronts when online grocery was a novelty. As the underlying technology became more sophisticated, consumers realized the convenience of shopping online and the adoption of grocery e-commerce steadily increased, albeit slowly. Mi9 was determined to significantly improve the technology to support far greater online adoption and started building the ThryveAI platform.

Over the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many consumers to become dependent on shopping online and grocers have seen their online businesses skyrocket. For online shoppers, the digital storefront is now more important than the physical storefront. "Gartner expects that by 2021, organizations with robust, scalable digital commerce will outperform noncommerce organizations by 30 percentage points in sales growth. They will do this by better using digital channels during these unprecedented times of social distancing and isolation."

"ThryveAI was purpose-built to create a seamless, unified shopping experience for grocery customers across the digital and physical storefronts," said Neil Moses, Mi9 Retail CEO. "The cutting-edge technology and innovation that we have built will help our customers thrive in the digital economy. We want to reinforce our commitment to the grocery industry by giving this brand a unique identity while we also preserve the trust and corporate identity we've built in the traditional retail market as 'Mi9 Retail'".

ThryveAI is built on a MACH architecture (microservices, API-first, cloud-native, headless) making it the most modern, scalable, and future-proof solution in the market. The platform is designed to help retailers innovate quickly, control every facet of the user experience, and manage the risks and costs of rolling out new features and applications. ThryveAI includes packaged business capabilities (PBCs) that can be deployed on a standalone basis or as part of the broader end-to-end solution.

The industry-optimized ThryveAI platform includes:

Thryve Commerce is a complete e-commerce solution that gives the retailer the ability to accept and process orders, manage its digital storefront(s), personalize individual shopper experiences, and manage content without the need for special technical skills and enable in-store associates to fulfill orders more efficiently

Thryve Fulfillment is an order orchestration and fulfillment app that supports multi-order picking and picking path optimization to increase order fulfillment efficiency by 3-5 times or more

Thryve Search is a search management and merchandising tool that allows the grocerto present shoppers with highly personalized search results using artificial intelligence to generate +20% larger share of wallet than with competitor e-commerce solutions

"We have seen that once customers shop online; they continue to shop online," said Moses. "We expect that the shift to digital commerce will continue to accelerate, and Mi9 is determined to offer the services and innovation to be the leader in this emerging market."

The ThryveAI platform has been successfully deployed in several leading grocers in North America and Europe and has been selected as the preferred commerce platform for a number of others.

About ThryveAI

ThryveAI is a brand of Mi9 Retail, a leading provider of enterprise retail and industry-focused digital commerce software. ThryveAI builds on the company's years of experience providing cutting-edge e-commerce solutions to the world's largest grocery retailers. ThryveAI software is modular, scalable, and intelligent, enabling retailers to deliver digital storefronts, optimized fulfillment, and personalized shopper experiences to grow their businesses profitably. Our mission is to help our customers fulfill their potential while future-proofing their businesses so they can Thryve in any environment. Visit us online at www.ThryveAI.com.

SOURCE Mi9 Retail

