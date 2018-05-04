Mi9 Retail Partners with EFSTA to Deliver Joint Fiscal Solution for European Retailers

Fiscalization is gaining momentum in Europe, as more and more member states are setting up laws and regulations to fight tax fraud. EFSTA is keeping its middleware up-to-date to continually satisfy new country-specific requirements, making it easier for software developers to comply.

The EFR has been integrated into the Mi9 Retail point of sale solution to allow retailers to reduce the initial development and ongoing maintenance costs associated with fiscal compliance and have one centralized reporting repository for tax collection and remittance.

EFSTA archives the fiscal transaction in their Secure Enterprise Cloud solution using state-of-the-art encryption techniques. This eliminates the need for retailers to store and encrypt transaction data on premise or in a fiscal chip within the printer. The data is stored in the EFSTA Cloud for up to 10 years. Using the EFSTA portal, customers can easily add, remove, and view EFR locations. The portal also allows them to verify the status and version of EFR as well as reporting and electronic journal information per register.

Mi9 Retail will deploy the EFSTA fiscal solution for additional countries in Europe based on market demand. "As a fast-growing company with a solid international customer base, we respect the importance of complying with local laws and regulations. Our partnership with EFSTA will bring peace of mind to our European customers who rely on us to meet their evolving fiscal needs. We're pleased to be partnering with EFSTA on this project and feel confident that their extensive experience with fiscalization will prove to be a valuable asset to retailers," said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. Harald Krondorfer, General Manager, EFSTA IT Services, added, "We are happy to be a strategic partner to Mi9 Retail as they expand their market reach with a focus on Europe. With the expansion of VAT reporting across the 27 European Union countries, we look forward to helping Mi9 Retail and their customers to meet these new and evolving fiscal compliance regulations with our joint solution."

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail is passionate about helping retailers create great experiences for their customers – online, in-store, and on any device. We know that great retail experiences happen when optimized inventory management intersects perfectly with well-executed customer engagement strategies to deliver higher customer loyalty, better margins, and a more engaged workforce. Our solutions for merchandise management, digital commerce, and store operations are used by leading retailers across the globe. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

