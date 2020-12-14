Mi9 Retail Ranks #1 Top Vendor for Tier 1 Retailers on the RIS News 2021 Software LeaderBoard

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi9 Retail , a software provider that enables retailers to automate and optimize merchandise management and demand planning, today announced that tier one retailers have recognized Mi9 as the #1 top vendor and #3 overall best retail software provider on RIS News' 2021 Software LeaderBoard . Mi9 was also placed in 32 Top 10 categories, including customer satisfaction, quality of support and return on investment.

The annual RIS Software LeaderBoard evaluates technology vendors in head-to-head rankings and top-10 lists based on retailers' satisfaction and the completeness of their solution set. Mi9 Retail has consistently ranked among the Top 10 in the overall best software provider category since 2014. This year's report is the outcome of 714 evaluations submitted by 302 retailers who work with the 50 vendors identified in this report.

Among the 32 lists Mi9 Retail ranked in the Top 10, notable placements include:

#1 - Top Vendors for Tier One Retailers

#1 - Apparel Vendor Leaders

#1 - Leaders in Recommendation by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers

T2 - 2021 Customer Satisfaction by Tier One Retailers

T2 - Leaders in Return on Investment by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers

#2 - Leaders in Quality of Support by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers

#2 - Specialty Vendor Leaders

"Measuring customer satisfaction and return on investment are some of the best ways to determine a software provider's credibility, value and overall competitiveness," said Joe Skorupa, Editorial Director of RIS News. "The outstanding rankings Mi9 Retail has achieved across so many categories year after year clearly shows the quality of their products and services, and their relentless commitment to provide retailers with outstanding end-to-end software. I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Mi9 Retail."

As a true end-to-end retail suite that empowers retailers with the tools they need to efficiently run their businesses, Mi9 Retail continues to be recognized for its dedication to both product excellence and customer service. Mi9 Retail is constantly innovating and incorporating the latest technologies to help its loyal customer base adapt to changing trends and growing customer expectations in the industry. Most recently the brand launched a new platform, ThryveAI in July 2020 to better meet the needs of its grocery clients. ThryveAI has been able to offer grocery retailers the tools they need to quickly adapt to the surge in online ordering triggered by the pandemic.

"We're honored to be recognized, once again, as a software leader," said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. "Retailers experienced tremendous change this year and we're proud our solutions delivered a high level of customer service, support and return on investment during a time when our customers needed it most."

Mi9 Retail and ThryveAI will be virtually exhibiting at NRF 2021: Retail's Big Show - Chapter 1 Virtual Event. Schedule a meeting now .

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail enables the world's leading retailers to automate and optimize their entire Plan-to-Sell® process, from planning to managing to selling merchandise in-store, online, and on any device. Our corporate retail systems facilitate better demand forecasting, planning, and merchandise management; our point-of-purchase systems increase revenue and customer engagement; and our analytics tools speed time to insight. Mi9 cloud-based solutions incorporate the latest innovations in AI and machine learning to boost system intelligence, automate manual routines, and deliver exception-based workflows. Mi9 Retail is committed to helping retailers on their paths to success, so they can maximize revenue, increase margins, and reduce costs.

About ThryveAI

ThryveAI is an Mi9 Retail brand delivering e-commerce solutions to the world's largest grocery retailers. ThryveAI software is modular, scalable, and intelligent, enabling retailers to deliver digital storefronts, optimized fulfillment, and personalized shopper experiences to grow their businesses profitably. The company's mission is to help customers fulfill their potential while future-proofing their businesses so they can thryve in any economic environment. For more information, visit www.ThryveAI.com .

Media Contact

Laurel Getz

203-767-5963

[email protected]

SOURCE Mi9 Retail

Related Links

http://www.mi9retail.com

