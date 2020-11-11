"Mia and Nattie:One Great Team!" by Marlene M. Bell

BIG SANDY, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Mia and Nattie: One Great Team! [Ewephoric Publishing, October 2020], Marlene M. Bell tells the story of eight-year-old Mia, who notices and cares for a hungry, little lamb struggling to stay alive on Grandma's farm. Mia names the orphaned lamb Nattie and quickly discovers that Nattie is different from the other lambs. Mia also feels small and insignificant around the kids in her school. Mia and Nattie is a heartwarming story of seeing the value in uniqueness.

Mia and Nattie: One Great Team! Based on the true story of a lamb raised in the laundry room. The real Natalie doing her job on the farm at Ewephoric Ranch in East Texas.

Based on true events from the Bell family ranch, Mia and Nattie is an essential message for children and parents alike that teaches problem-solving, teamwork and love. Mia's determination to find a way to keep Nattie on the farm when her grandmother wants to sell her shows young children how to look for options when faced with a dilemma.

Bell is an award-winning mystery writer and expands her horizons into the world of children's literature to deliver her debut picture book Mia and Nattie, which is inspired by her experiences as a sheep breeder and renown landscape photographer. Intended to be read aloud, Mia and Nattie perfectly combines Bell's passion for visual art and her proven storytelling abilities.

Positive and engaging, Mia and Nattie: One Great Team! is an educational narrative about the wonderful things that can blossom from simply treating others with kindness. Bell is available for interviews, Q&A's and byline articles around the launch of Mia and Nattie: One Great Team! to discuss/write on topics including but not limited to:

How parents can teach their children to be inclusive

How parents and children can celebrate uniqueness

The importance of caring for one another

How parents can help children who don't fit in with their peers

MARLENE M. BELL is an award-winning writer, artist, and crazy sheep lady who resides in beautiful East Texas. Her renown sheep photographs grace the covers of many livestock magazines where she also writes newsy articles about raising sheep from her hands-on experience.

The third book in the Annalisse Series releases in 2021. Calico Raven is an international mystery with touches of romance--at a killing pace. Stolen Obsession— and Spent Identity, books one and two, have received numerous awards including the Independent Press Award for Best Mystery in 2020.

Based on true events from the Bell's ranch, Marlene offers the first of her children's picture books, Mia and Nattie: One Great Team! It's a touching story of compassion and love between a little girl and her lamb. Marlene shares her life with her husband and dreadfully spoiled horned Dorset sheep: a large Maremma guard dog named Tia, and cats, Hollywood, Leo, and Squeaks. The cats believe they rule the household—and do.

For more information, please visit, www.marlenembell.com.

Mia and Nattie: One Great Team! was released nationwide October 2020 and can be ordered on Amazon.

REVIEW COPIES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Contact: Marlene M. Bell

(903) 331-1505

[email protected]

SOURCE Marlene M. Bell

Related Links

http://www.marlenembell.com

