MIA Curatorial Announces its Third Participation at Venice Biennial

MIAMI, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIA Curatorial is pleased to announce its third participation at The European Cultural Centre (ECC)'s Personal Structures, a biennial contemporary art exhibition in Venice, Italy. Fourteen mid-career and emerging artists from five different countries of the Americas were selected to present their innovative and visually striking work in a seven-month long event in the context of the main 59th VENICE BIENNALE 2022. The International Art Exhibition will open to the public from April 23 to November 27, 2022.

The ECC's biennial is on its sixth edition and it is presented in three venues: Palazzo Mora, Palazzo Bembo, and Giardini Marinaressa. Personal Structures aims to feature and combine in the same space different expressions from artists that break away from any ideological, political and geographical barriers.

For this edition curator Dr. Milagros Bello presents the curatorial project titled American Current Imaginaries, with artworks in a coalescence of mediums, topics, and approaches, reflecting our rich contemporary times. The exhibition will be presented at the Palazzo Bembo, located in Riva del Carbon 4793, by the Grand Canal, next to the Rialto Bridge and close to Piazza San Marco.

The selection of artworks presented and curated by Dr. Bello will reflect the views of artists with diverse cultural backgrounds coming from different corners of the world. The selected artists are Beatriz Sanchez (Venezuela), Carola Orieta-Sperman (Argentina/USA), Clark Medley (USA), Diana Ocampo (Colombia), Eliana Barbosa (Brazil/USA), Grehyni Narvaez (Venezuela/USA), Karina Matheus (Venezuela/UK), Lorien Suarez-Kanerva (USA), Matt Jacobs (USA), Meg Cogburn (USA), Mercedes Inaudi (Venezuela/USA), Ricardo Carbonell (Venezuela), Robert Brandwayn (Colombia), and Sergio Cesario (Brazil/USA).

Dr. Bello, who has curated numerous group shows and solo exhibitions supporting a wide range of distinguished artists since 2010, says "These events are a huge opportunity for the artists and their artworks to be viewed and recognized by the international art audience that come to the Venice art venues in these seven-months". Each artist's expression exposes a work of a particular content that emerges from a personal mythology as well as from a cultural territory. "Art represents a complex visual tissue that summons inner and outer global and local dimensions of the artist. Whether figurative or abstract, art forms a magic outcome of visual accounts of the artist's experience of crystalizing society," Dr. Bello points out.

More than 30 Collateral Events are promoted by national and international non-profit organizations, but many other museums, galleries, and international bodies and institutions host major exhibitions in Venice every two years to coincide with the main VENICE BIENNALE. These smaller, yet significant shows are spread out around the city promoting a broad spectrum of artistic contributions that enrich the pluralism of voices that intermix and dialogue in Venice during this period. In 2019, the Venice Biennale confirmed an attendance of 600,000 visitors, which lasted over 6 months.

