MIA Global, Inc. to acquire controlling interest in Alternet Systems, Inc.

New Company to Expand on Shared e-Mobility and Green Energy Opportunities

SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIA GLOBAL is acquiring the controlling interest in Alternet Systems Inc, (USOTC: ALYI) making ALYI another MIA Global affiliated company.

MIA Global is a green energy company conceptualizing, designing, manufacturing and commercializing e-mobility products for automotive, maritime and aeronautical uses. MIA Global's current operating business focuses on the commercialization of in-house manufactured e-bikes, golf carts and specialized batteries for niche applications. MIA Global affiliated companies have sold over 5600 electric vehicles since 2010. In 2022 it expanded into the USA with a corporate office in New York. After a successful 2023 CES Show (Las Vegas), MIA Global has partnered with importers, distributors, and dealers on the East and West Coast of the United States with sales currently focused on electric golf carts, e-bikes, scooters, three wheelers, e-utility vehicles, and electric boats.

The company has additional offices and a factory in Seoul, South Korea. With its partnership with one of the top leading lithium battery manufacturers in the world, MIA GLOBAL will supply high-quality and innovative e-mobility products to ALYI creating revenue growth and supporting ALYI's business plan to operationalize opportunities in the e-Mobility and green transportation sectors, primarily in developing markets such as Kenya. MIA Global's current operating business focuses on the commercialization of in-house manufactured e-bikes, golf carts and specialized batteries for niche applications. Customers and investors can see first-hand MIA Global, Inc. products in the upcoming CES 2025 in Las Vegas, NV as well as at other PGA sponsored trade shows.

MIA Global intends to make further public updates on its plans for Alternet Systems as developments proceed including possible operating company name and ticker symbol changes to reflect a new branding and business focus. Dr. Randell Torno will stay on as Chief Executive for ALYI.

For more information, please visit: www.mia-global.com and http://www.alternetbike.com. For press inquiries contact at [email protected]. Phone 214.304.2686.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

