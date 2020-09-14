MIA is first airport in Florida, second in U.S. to receive health accreditation from ACI World

In recognition of its health and safety response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami International Airport is the first airport in Florida, second in the United States and third in North America to be accredited under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation program . The accreditation is based on evidence that MIA is following best practices and has implemented key measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

"ACI's Airport Health Accreditation Program promotes best practices and helps align efforts across the industry to harmonize measures, processes and procedures, and I congratulate Miami International Airport in successfully achieving accreditation," ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. "The recovery of the industry from the impacts of COVID-19 will require a coordinated, global effort, and Miami International Airport's accreditation shows that it is committed to high standards of health and hygiene that accord with globally recognized standards and protocols."

ACI's Airport Health Accreditation program assists airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Aviation Recovery Task Force recommendations. Areas of assessment for accreditation include cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing (where feasible and practical), staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

"Congratulations to the Miami-Dade Aviation Department for its aggressive efforts to make MIA one of the top airports in the world for health and safety in the post-COVID-19 era," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. "As business and leisure travel to Miami-Dade County continues to steadily increase, achievements like MIA's health accreditation by ACI World is more evidence that our community and our local tourism industry are ready to welcome visitors back to the gateway of the Americas."

The Airport Health Accreditation program is consistent with the recommendations and industry priorities put forward by ACI-NA's Airport Industry Recovery Advisory Panel in June 2020. As the report recommends, the restart and recovery of the aviation sector will require a consistent and harmonized approach with clear industry standards and good practices.

"From the onset of the pandemic, our highest priority at MIA has been to exceed industry best practices and implement every measure possible to protect the wellbeing of our customers and employees," said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. "Accreditation from a global industry leader like ACI, after undergoing its rigorous evaluation process, should provide a high degree of reassurance to our passengers that they can fly safely through MIA."

The Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) is the voice of North American airports, representing local, regional and state governing bodies that own and operate commercial airports in the United States and Canada. ACI-NA is the largest of the five worldwide regions of the ACI. Its members represent more than 300 airports operating in the United States and Canada and nearly 400 aviation-related businesses.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, North American airports have taken unprecedented steps to ensure the health and safety of passengers and airport workers," said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. "We are proud to recognize Miami International Airport in achieving their Airport Health Accreditation. This important step further demonstrates the airport's deep commitment to promoting health and safety as air travel begins to recover."

