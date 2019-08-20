MIA just got a little more "Miami"

Bringing the heat to this launch are NBA Champions Alonzo Mourning and Udonis Haslem along with Grammy-winning recording artist Willy Chirino and singer and telenovela star Jencarlos Canela.

"We thank all of the hometown personalities who are participating in this campaign which is representative of our diverse community," said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. "We are excited that our 45 million passengers will now be greeted by these celebrities who call Miami home."

The messages will be heard on MIA's overhead announcement system inside the terminals throughout the day on a rotating basis.

Miami International Airport offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport, is America's third-busiest airport for international passengers, boasts a lineup of more than 100 air carriers and is the top U.S. airport for international freight. MIA, along with its general aviation airports, is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating business revenue of $31.9 billion annually, welcoming nearly 60 percent of all international visitors to Florida, MIA's vision is to grow from a recognized hemispheric hub to a global airport of choice that offers customers a world-class experience and an expanded route network with direct passenger and cargo access to all world regions. MIA is committed to sustainable practices. Learn more at www.MIAefficiency.com.

