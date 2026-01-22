Mia Labs Raises $20M Series A to Power the AI 'Super Employee' Behind 350+ Dealerships

The new round brings total capital raised to $29 million and accelerates product innovation, team growth, and continued expansion for the AI-native communications platform built specifically for automotive dealerships.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mia Labs, Inc., the company behind Mia, the AI-powered conversational platform for automotive dealerships, today announced it has raised a $20 million Series A, bringing its total capital raised to $29 million. The round was led by Permanent Capital Ventures, with participation from Norwest alongside earlier investors Eniac Ventures, Vine Ventures, Analog Ventures (formerly J Ventures), and Logos Fund, as well as strategic automotive investors and industry leaders, including Yossi Levi of Car Dealership Guy.

The Mia Labs team in early 2025. They've since scaled to over 50 employees.

This funding caps off a breakout year for Mia Labs. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint to over 350 franchise dealerships nationwide, enabling more than $45 million in dealership revenue while saving over 1.5 million human hours through AI-powered customer conversations.

This capital also positions Mia as one of the most well-funded AI-native communications platforms built specifically for car dealerships, reflecting both the scale of the opportunity and the company's growing momentum.

To date, Mia has:

Powered over 1 million customer conversations

Booked more than 130,000 sales and service appointments

Saved dealerships over 1.5 million human hours

Enabled over $45 million of revenue from AI booked appointments

Scaled to over 50 employees

Mia's conversational AI platform supports multiple departments and communication channels, enabling dealerships to replace fragmented, manual workflows with a single intelligent system that drives revenue, improves the customer experience, and scales efficiently. Unlike legacy call centers, IVRs, and standalone chatbots, Mia replaces fragmented dealership communication tools with a single AI-native system operating across departments and channels.

A key differentiator behind Mia's momentum is the team building the platform. Across engineering, sales, customer success, and leadership, Mia Labs brings together more than 100 years of combined automotive experience, spanning dealership operations, OEMs, automotive software, and frontline retail roles. This deep, firsthand understanding of how dealerships work informs every product decision, ensuring Mia is built for real-world dealer environments, not theoretical use cases. As a result, some of the largest dealership groups in the country trust Mia with their stores' customer communications.

"This Series A funding is a major vote of confidence in Mia's vision and the real results we're delivering for automotive dealerships," said Brian Hoang, CEO and co-founder of Mia Labs. "In today's competitive landscape, dealerships can't afford outdated tools and broken data that slow them down. We're directly addressing this by building the most sophisticated AI super employee in the automotive space; one that's deeply familiar with dealership operations, elevates the customer experience, and continually improves to help dealers drive more revenue."

"Mia Labs is addressing one of the most mission-critical challenges in automotive retail: customer communication at scale," said Mike Gamson, Managing Partner at Permanent Capital Ventures. "The team combines deep automotive expertise with world-class AI execution, and their momentum in just this last year alone speaks for itself. We're excited to support Mia as they define the future of dealership operations."

"Mia stands out because it was built by people who deeply understand dealership workflows and the realities operators face every day," said Yossi Levi, Founder of Car Dealership Guy. "Their approach to AI is practical, results-driven, and purpose-built for automotive. I believe Mia is becoming a foundational platform for modern dealerships."

On the tail of this announcement, Mia is set to ignite the future of automotive retail at NADA 2026 in Las Vegas, where they will reveal more game-changing product innovations. Mia will be at booth #6568N, where the company plans to show dealers, partners, and industry leaders exactly how Mia's cutting-edge communications are transforming dealership operations and customer experiences.

About Mia Labs, Inc.

Mia Labs, Inc. is modernizing automotive retail with AI technology built for dealership operations. Founded in 2023, Mia combines decades of automotive retail experience with advanced artificial intelligence to create an AI super employee that answers calls, engages customers, and converts conversations into revenue opportunities 24/7/365.

Mia integrates directly with dealership systems, streamlines dealer technology stacks, and is customizable across sales, service, and reception. Designed for natural, human-like conversations, Mia supports multiple languages and delivers industry-leading performance to help dealerships operate more efficiently and serve customers better.

For more information about Mia Labs or to schedule a demo, visit www.mia.inc .

