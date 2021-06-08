Mia Love, former U.S. Representative, joins The CGO at USU

LOGAN, Utah, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University (CGO) is excited to welcome Mia Love, former U.S. Representative (R-UT04), as National Outreach Director. Elected in 2014, serving two terms, she was the first Republican black woman to serve in The United States Congress, and beginning in June, she will drive the CGO's national coalition-building efforts in immigration, the environment, and technology & innovation.

"I'm excited to be joining such a great group of people," said Mia Love. "The CGO's data-driven, non-partisan approach to research is a breath of fresh air and exactly what we need in DC right now. I'm excited to get the data from the research out there and work with students to give them a unique perspective of how policymaking works."

During her time in office, Mia was a champion for reducing burdensome regulations and a steadfast leader in the push for immigration reform. Prior to her time in Congress, Mia served on the city council and was elected mayor in her hometown of Saratoga Springs, Utah.

"We're lucky to partner with Mia," said CGO President Blake Dursteler. "She will be a huge asset for the center as we continue to grow as an organization. She brings not only experience and knowledge but commitment to principles, and the CGO will be the better with her here."

Mia is currently a CNN correspondent, has been serving as a non-resident senior fellow at The United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney, and is a fellow of the Institute of Politics and Public Service at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Mia is also a wife and mother of three.

Executive Director, Chris Koopman, added that "I am delighted that Mia will be joining the CGO. Throughout her career in public policy, she has remained committed to principle regardless of where the politics were headed. It is this commitment that makes us so excited to have her working with our researchers, students, and the broader CGO community."

The Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University is an economic research center focused on immigration, technology, and the environment with an emphasis on innovation and collaboration. We fund world-class scholars and students to help answer some of today's most pressing problems. Find more information at www.thecgo.org

