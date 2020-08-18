Mia Mason, Candidate for Congress, Taking Part in Star-Studded Virtual Gala

HARFORD COUNTY, Md., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mia Mason, Democratic congressional candidate for Maryland's first district will be taking part in a virtual gala as part of a coalition with No Dem Left Behind. This grassroots group is made up of progressive democratic candidates from around the country running in rural, traditionally republican districts. The Gala will feature celebrity guests: Mark Hamill, Debra Messing, Kristen Johnston, Rosie O'Donnell, Piper Perabo, Brooklyn Dad and a comedic performance by Brent Terhune.

The event will take place on August 22nd at 7:30pm online. In order to register for the event, a donation must be provided of any amount to their organization. All proceeds are then split among the 12 candidates that make up the coalition. Also joining the candidates is national spokesman Richard Odjeda.

"I am excited to bring attention to the issues of the first district here in Maryland in front of a national audience and on such a big platform," said Mason, "we are working together to flip these districts to provide a better life for our communities. My opponent in this election, Andy Harris has neglected this district's people for far too long and they are hungry for a change. I hope shedding some light on him and the needs of my district will go a long way in defeating him in November."

Mia Mason is a 20 year veteran of the Army, Navy and National Guard who won the Democratic primary in Maryland's first district with no staff and little help. She is the first LGBT candidate to ever win a primary for a federal position in the state. She is taking on Andy Harris, a 10 year conservative incumbent and member of the House Freedom Caucus. A republican has represented the district all but 2 years since 1991.

Media Contact:

Dennis Parker

[email protected]

SOURCE Friends of Mia Mason

