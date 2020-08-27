Mia Mason, Candidate for MD-1, Announces Initial Endorsements

CARROLL COUNTY, Md., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mia Mason, candidate for Maryland's first congressional district has announced a flurry of endorsements a little over a month since earning her party's nomination to represent the district. This list includes elected representatives, community leaders, and National and local organizations. The Maryland High School Democrats, Lower Shore Progressive Caucus, Indivisible Worcester MD, the Democratic Woman's Club of Worcestor County, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vote Vets, and the American Legion have all voiced their support for Mia's candidacy. Mia also Received the Mom's Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Distinction.

"I am grateful that all of these wonderful grassroots groups and veterans' organizations have joined our movement to take back the first district and finally fight for our communities in Washington," said Ms. Mason.

Along with these organizations, members of the Maryland House of Delegates; Sheila Ruth, Joseline Peña-Melnyk, Jen Terrasa, Kenneth Kerr, Julie Palakovich Carr, David Moon, and Speaker Adrienne A. Jones have all announced their support of the Mason campaign as well. She has also earned the support of Wicomico County Councilwoman, Michele Gregory, and Harford County Councilman, Andre Johnson.

"Mia Mason's honest, pragmatic, and hopeful insight into our community's problems and needs, willingness to examine the issues, and listen closely to the public's questions and concerns, set Mia far apart from the other candidate, Andy Harris, and his expected techniques and talk," said Councilman Johnson in his endorsement of Ms. Mason.

The Mason campaign has been working closely with all of the Democratic clubs and central committees within the district and has announced endorsements from Dorchester County Democratic Central Committee Chair, Sarah Gavian, Carroll County Democratic Central Committee Chair, Don West, and Talbot County Democratic Central Committee Chair, Patrick Firth.

"Mia will fight for measures to create an economically vibrant environmentally sustainable and just economy for all residents of the Eastern Shore.…The Dorchester County Democratic Party supports Mia Mason because she understands the particular challenges of rural communities such as ours," said Sara Gavian. Don West said "I enthusiastically endorse Mia Mason as the only candidate who will serve all residents of the district with dedication and professionalism. Our district desperately needs her leadership!" "I have met and worked with Mia numerous times and can personally attest to the strength, passion, and incredible work ethic she will bring to the halls of Congress….," Said Patrick Firth.

