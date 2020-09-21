Mia Mason Mourns the Passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

OCEAN CITY, Md., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The country mourns the passing of trailblazing Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Mia Mason, candidate for U.S. Congress in Maryland's first district gave her thoughts on the passing of Justice Ginsburg:

"Justice Ginsburg has been a hero of mine from the time I was young. Her jurisprudence from the bench of the highest court of the land has moved the country forward in ways that will be felt for generations. She ruled on gender equality, LGBT rights, Voting rights and so much more in her time on the court. I think of all of the young women who will look to her and think that they too can make a difference in the world. Her leadership on the court will be missed.If we all cling to just a small piece of her strength, we are going to be ok."

Justice Ginsburg received the moniker, "Notorious RBG" for her, at times, fiery dissents. Some of her most memorable and notable decisions came on gay marriage, her dissent of the weakening of the voting rights act, and ending gender discrimination in the workplace as well as the armed forces.

Ginsburg told MSNBC's Irin Carmon in 2015, when asked how she would like to be remembered, "[As] someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability, and to help repair tears in her society, to make things a little better through the use of whatever ability she has."

When asked about where we go from here after the passing of Justice Ginsburg Mia Said, "Today we mourn, tomorrow we fight."

Media Contact: Dennis Parker

[email protected]

410-227-6454

About Mia Mason: Mia Mason is a 20 year veteran of the Army, Navy and National Guard. She served 5 tours in Afghanistan and Iraq and helped in relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. After retiring she began to advocate for numerous civil and human rights organizations. In June she became the first openly LGBT U.S. congressional candidate in Maryland.

SOURCE Friends of Mia Mason

Related Links

https://www.miadmason.us

