Mia Mason Responds to Rep. Andy Harris's Dangerous Behavior

SALISBURY, Md., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former candidate for Congress, Mia Mason, who lost her election bid against incumbent Andrew Harris in Maryland's first congressional district has responded to Andy Harris's radical and dangerous behavior over the last weeks. Harris has been adamant in pushing conspiracy theories and lies around the integrity of the Presidential election. Last night, after rioters and anarchists breached the Capitol Building, halting the formal process of counting electoral votes, Harris continued his claims, even shouting from the house floor and nearly fighting a fellow house representative.

Mason, who has been paying close attention to the congressman's behavior, began with "Andy Harris's behavior is a disgusting display of a politician who will do anything to try and agitate the new base of the Republican party. He has desecrated the office he holds and embarrassed the entire district to which he serves. He has done as much as anyone, including the President, to incite this riot and even when he saw what destruction his words helped to cause, he doubled down on pushing baseless conspiracy theories."

Mason continued, "Make no mistake, Andy Harris does not believe what he is saying. He is taking advantage of people who continue to put him in office. He first turned his back on the district by not taking the Pandemic seriously. Because of his actions and the influence he holds over his constituents, the positivity rate in Wicomico County is nearly 15%. Now he has had direct impact in starting at best a riot and at worst an attempted coup. Andy Harris should be removed from office immediately."

Mia Mason is a 20-year veteran of the Army, Navy and National Guard lost a tough race against Andy Harris, a 10 year conservative incumbent and member of the House Freedom Caucus.

