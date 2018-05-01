HIGH POINT, N.C., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mia (Melissa) Pumo, COO is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Education in recognition of her role as Co-Owner and Chief Operating Officer of Constructive Learning Design.

Constructive Learning Design provides custom coaching and professional learning programs, workshops and design labs, to assist those in looking to raise the bar in the educational field.



Garnishing over twenty years of experience in her current capacity as Chief Operating Officer and Coach of Constructive Learning Design, LLC, Pumo is commended for her work in the educational field. In her previous years, Pumo worked at NC New Schools as an instructional coach, master coach, and Director of Career Academy Development. In addition, she has worked in Guilford County teaching grades K-5 with a focus on early literacy in high needs schools. Throughout her career, Pumo has attained extensive expertise in designing and presenting professional learning at the state and national level where she has negotiated and managed contracts, and conducted instructional leadership and coaching.



A national board certified teacher since 2002, throughout the course of her education and training Pumo attained her Bachelor's degree in radio, television, and film at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Thereafter, Pumo would then go on to pursue her Master's degree in education from UNC-Greensboro. Later, she received her Educational Administrative Degree from High Point University.



To further her professional development, Pumo is an affiliate of several organizations including the North Carolina governor's consortium of National Board Certified teachers; Charlotte Chamber of Commerce; Roanoke Virginia Chamber of Commerce; and currently serves on the board of directors for Hope Tree Family Services in Virginia.



A distinguished scholar, Pumo published her first book, "What Are You Craving? A Step-by Step Guide to Designing the Life You Were Meant to Live," with her friend and co-author, Dawn Sheek in 2017.



Charitable to various organizations, Pumo volunteers her time at K-Love Radio and the Children's Hospital.



When she is not working, Pumo enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her family and four children.



Pumo dedicates this recognition to her husband, Matt Pumo, for his continuous love and support and her mentor, Dr. Deborah Jones.



