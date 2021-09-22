MIA ranked best mega airport in North America by J.D. Power

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport from July 2020 through July 2021, Miami International Airport was ranked the best mega airport in North America for passenger satisfaction by the J.D. Power 2021 North America Airport Satisfaction Study SM, released on September 22.

The annual J.D. Power study measures overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large, and medium North American airports by examining six factors (in order of importance): terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage, and retail. This year, MIA ranked highest among mega airports in the bag claim and food, beverage, and retail categories.

"We can all be proud that Miami-Dade County is home to the best mega airport for customer satisfaction in North America!" said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "MIA's top priorities are maintaining the safety and security of our travelers and providing excellent customer satisfaction. Just last week, MIA was reaccredited by the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation program for its efforts to protect travelers and employees from COVID-19, and now it has been ranked best in class by J.D. Power for its customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the MIA team for scoring these big wins for our County and our residents."

On a 1,000-point scale, MIA achieved an overall score of 828, for a 27-point increase over 2020, when it ranked second among the busiest airports in the study. MIA improved from second to first place in the study while also becoming the busiest U.S. airport for international passengers in 2021 year to date, at 6.4 million total international travelers through July.

"Our #1 ranking by J.D. Power is an encouraging sign that recent improvements at MIA are making a positive impression on our passengers," said Ralph Cutié, MIA Director and CEO. "Our new state- of-the-art baggage handling system, which was fully integrated last year, now doubles the speed and efficiency of baggage screening and delivery for flights in our Central and South terminals, and our dining and retail concessions continue to score high marks. This recognition would not be possible without the teamwork of our airline and concession partners and federal agencies, who are all worthy of congratulations."

The J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study SM, now in its 16th year, covers both departure and arrival experiences (including connecting airports), and includes travelers' evaluations from either a departing or arriving airport from their round-trip experience.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

