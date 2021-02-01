MIA sets new record for cargo shipments in 2020

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Airport set a new record for cargo volume in 2020 with 2.32 million tons, which was 57,382 more tons than its total in 2019.

MIA finished the year exceptionally strong with an average of 210,000 tons in October, November and December, making them the airport's busiest months ever. MIA also ended 2020 with a record 59,000 cargo-only flights, which was nearly 8,000 more flights than in 2019.

"Congratulations to Aviation Director Lester Sola and the MIA cargo community on reaching this milestone, which signals that Miami-Dade County's largest economic engine continues to generate more business revenue and job creation for our residents," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "The fact that this growth occurred during the pandemic is even more encouraging. As our local economic rebound progresses, we are fortunate to have a leading passenger and cargo hub like MIA that is thriving during these unprecedented times."

As the busiest U.S. airport for international freight and perishable products, MIA continued to be a global hub for essential supplies and e-commerce throughout the pandemic. MIA was also uniquely prepared to be a leading air cargo hub for the COVID-19 vaccines, thanks to years of experience as the first airport in the Western Hemisphere and only the second in the world to be designated by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a pharmaceutical freight hub in 2015. In 2020, MIA also won the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) award for the Best Airport in North America for Cargo - the third time MIA has received this award in the last five years.

"Our record-setting year would not have been possible without the strong partnership we share with each and every airline, federal agency and logistics provider that adapted and maintained their services throughout the pandemic," said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. "We are deeply grateful for their ongoing support and look forward to reaching even greater heights together in 2021, as we facilitate more essential trade and commerce across our region and the globe."

