Mia Vivone Coaching LLC Introduces Cognitive-Emotional Recalibration™ Program, Supporting Women on a Path Toward Lasting Personal Growth

12-week intensive offers professional women guidance for building emotional clarity, internal balance, and healthier relationships

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As more women seek supportive and structured approaches to personal development, Trauma Recovery Coach Mia Vivone announces the Cognitive-Emotional Recalibration™ Program, a 12-week guided framework designed to help participants deepen self-awareness, strengthen emotional resilience, and build patterns that support long-term personal well-being.

According to the CDC (2021), 15.5% of women in the U.S. reported four or more adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), underscoring how early life experiences can influence emotional and cognitive patterns into adulthood. With many women looking for tools that complement their existing growth or healing practices, Vivone's program provides a clear and supportive environment to explore beliefs, behaviors, and emotional habits in a structured way.

"Experts like Dr. Judith Herman and Dr. Bessel van der Kolk highlight that creating a sense of safety is only the beginning of personal change," says Vivone. "True growth often requires intentionally examining the beliefs that influence how we think, feel, and respond."

The Cognitive-Emotional Recalibration™ framework blends principles from neuroscience, cognitive psychology, and emotional regulation practices. Across twelve progressive weeks, participants are guided through exercises designed to help them increase emotional awareness, strengthen coping skills, and cultivate healthier patterns in relationships and daily life. By connecting practical regulation tools with mindset work, the program supports greater alignment between thoughts, emotions, and actions encouraging authentic confidence and self-trust.

Vivone's personal experience shapes the heart of the program. After years of trying various approaches that eased certain challenges but didn't shift deeper belief systems, she created a model that brings together the perspectives and practices that supported her own growth. "I realized that when beliefs don't shift, old patterns remain," she shares. "This framework is built from the process I continue to use and now share with other women."

The program is accepting applications for its upcoming cohort. Women seeking structured guidance and a supportive space for personal development can apply at miavivone.com.

About Mia Vivone – The Mindset Coach for Trauma Survivors

Mia Vivone is a Professional Trauma Recovery Coach with over 22 years of experience supporting women as they work toward greater harmony in their thoughts, emotions, and daily functioning. Her 12-week Cognitive-Emotional Recalibration™ framework blends emotional regulation tools with mindset practices to support long-term personal growth.

