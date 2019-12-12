MIA voted Best Airport for Shopping by Global Traveler readers

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11, Miami International Airport received the award for Best Airport Shopping from Global Traveler's GT Tested Reader Survey awards, as voted by readers of Global Traveler, www.globaltravelerusa.com - one of the leading industry publications for frequent business and luxury travelers.

For the 16th consecutive year, Global Traveler conducted its GT Tested Reader Survey, asking frequent business and luxury travelers to name the best airlines, airports, hotels and loyalty programs. The results of the entire survey are included in the December 2019 issue.

"Congratulations to MIA for being considered the best airport for shopping by frequent travelers from around the world," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. "The Miami-Dade Aviation Department has gone to great lengths over the years to provide an elite shopping experience for our passengers, and this award signals that they are moving in the right direction."

Open-ended ballots ran in subscriber copies of Global Traveler and online from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2019. Ballots were distributed via direct mail and email during the same period. Ballots returned with less than 50 percent of the fields completed were disqualified. More than 20,000 qualified ballots were returned during the voting period. Employees of FX Express Publications, Inc., the publisher of Global Traveler, and affiliated members of the travel industry were not allowed to participate.

In addition to the GT Tested Reader Survey award, MIA's diverse mix of more than 100 retail options earned it the top ranking in the retail category among mega airports (more than 33 million annual passengers) in the 2019 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

"It is a huge honor for us to receive the Best Airport Shopping award from a world-renowned travel industry program like the GT Tested Reader Survey," said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. "We look forward to continue adding more popular shopping and dining options throughout our terminal."

Miami International Airport offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport, is America's third-busiest airport for international passengers, boasts a lineup of more than 100 air carriers and is the top U.S. airport for international freight. MIA, along with its general aviation airports, is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating business revenue of $31.9 billion annually and welcoming nearly 60 percent of all international visitors to Florida. MIA's vision is to grow from a recognized hemispheric hub to a global airport of choice that offers customers a world-class experience and an expanded route network with direct passenger and cargo access to all world regions. MIA is committed to sustainable practices. Learn more at www.MIAefficiency.com.

