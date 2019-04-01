MIA welcomes Norwegian's inaugural Miami arrival

"I applaud Norwegian for adding Miami-Dade County to its global network," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. "The United Kingdom is already our County's fifth-busiest international travel market, and Norwegian's new daily flights are sure to generate even more tourism from that region and from across Europe as well."

Norwegian is one of four international airlines entering the Miami market within the next four months. On April 3, Moroccan national carrier Royal Air Maroc will launch the first-ever Miami-Casablanca route – MIA's first passenger flights to Africa since the year 2000 and Florida's only nonstop service to the continent. On June 1, LOT Polish Airlines will begin four weekly flights to Warsaw – MIA's first-ever service to Poland and the only nonstop route between Florida and Eastern Europe. French airline Corsair will launch service to Paris Orly Airport on June 10 with four weekly flights.

"We are honored by Norwegian's decision to launch first-ever Miami service, which provides our passengers with yet another nonstop travel option to Europe," said Lester Sola, Miami-Dade Aviation Department Director and CEO. "We proudly welcome their award-winning service to MIA, where nearly one million passengers already travel to and from the United Kingdom annually."

"South Florida is one of our most important markets in the U.S., and by moving our London service to Miami, we will become even more competitive and offer more South Florida residents more affordable flights to London and beyond, while we will also have access to many more opportunities, including cargo," said Norwegian CEO and Founder, Bjørn Kjos. "We are very committed to this market, and look forward to increasing our presence at MIA in the future."

Norwegian is the world's fifth largest low-cost airline, carrying 37 million passengers in 2018. The airline operates more than 500 routes to over 150 destinations in Europe, North Africa, Middle East, Thailand, Caribbean, North and South America. Norwegian has a fleet of more than 160 aircraft, with an average age of 3.8 years.

Miami International Airport offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport, is America's third-busiest airport for international passengers, boasts a lineup of more than 100 air carriers and is the top U.S. airport for international freight. MIA, along with its general aviation airports, is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating business revenue of $30.9 billion annually and welcoming nearly 60 percent of all international visitors to Florida. MIA's vision is to grow from a recognized hemispheric hub to a global airport of choice that offers customers a world-class experience and an expanded route network with direct passenger and cargo access to all world regions. MIA is committed to sustainable practices. Learn more at www.MIAefficiency.com.

